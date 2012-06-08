FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
June 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

June 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7
basis points (bps) to 224 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread narrowed by 3 bps to 715 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 8 bps
to 155 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' expanded by 7 bps each to 195 bps and 272 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads tightened by 3 bps each to 511 bps and
757 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' tightened by 9 bps to 1,146 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions widened by 6 bps to 317 bps, and banks and 	
industrials widened by 5 bps each to 351 bps and 326 bps, respectively. 	
Utilities expanded by 7 bps to 230 bps, and telecommunications widened by 2 	
bps to 367 bps. 	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 206 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 670 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 733 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

