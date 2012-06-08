FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rating action in Ludgate Funding 06-FF1, 07-FF1, 08-W1
#Market News
June 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rating action in Ludgate Funding 06-FF1, 07-FF1, 08-W1

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We have conducted our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our 2011 	
U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions in Ludgate Funding's series 	
2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1 transactions based on our analysis.	
     -- Ludgate Funding's series 2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1 are U.K. RMBS 	
transactions securitizing nonconforming and buy-to-let loans originated by 	
Wave (previously Freedom Funding). The transactions closed in November 2006, 	
June 2007, and March 2008, respectively.	
    	
     June 8 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today took various rating
actions on Ludgate Funding PLC's series 2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our updated credit and cash flow analysis of the 	
most recent transaction information that we have received. Our analysis 	
incorporates the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed 	
securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 9, 2011). 	
	
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed all of the classes of notes in all three series 	
that we rate above 'B-' on CreditWatch negative (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches 	
In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS 	
Criteria Update").	
	
LUDGATE FUNDING 2006-FF1	
	
In Ludgate Funding series 2006-FF1 (Ludgate 2006-1), our updated credit 	
adjustments have increased our required credit enhancement at each rating 	
level. This is because our regional market-value decline assumptions are 	
higher, which has led to an increase in our weighted-average loss severities 	
(WALS). 	
	
The collateral performance has been stable, and cumulative losses are lower 	
than other peer transactions. Prepayments remain low, so we expect the level 	
of credit enhancement to increase slowly. The reserve fund remains below its 	
required amount, but has been topping-up in recent quarters. Previous reserve 	
fund draws and missed interest payments on the class E notes were due to 	
losses and the interest rate mismatch between the bank base rate paid by the 	
borrowers and the LIBOR paid on the notes. We have stressed this mismatch as 	
part of our cash flow analysis.	
	
The transaction is currently paying sequentially, but if the reserve fund 	
reaches its required amount, the deal will pay pro rata. This means that 	
credit enhancement will increase more slowly for the senior classes of notes. 	
We have factored this feature into our analysis.	
	
Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) acts as the liquidity facility provider and 	
guaranteed investment contract account in this transaction. Under our 2012 	
counterparty criteria, when the short-term rating on the counterparty is 	
lowered below 'A-1+', the transaction documents outline remedies of either a 	
replacement, or a 'draw to cash' for the liquidity facility (see "Counterparty 	
Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). 	
Because the issuer has not implemented a remedy within the specified 	
timeframe, we cannot rely on this replacement framework. Our criteria 	
therefore caps the maximum potential rating that we can assign to this 	
transaction at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Barclays Bank, which is 'A+'. 	
We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 	
the class A2a and A2b notes accordingly.	
	
The credit enhancement for the class Ba, Bb, and C notes has increased enough 	
to offset the increase in the credit enhancement required at each rating 	
level. These notes are able to pass our cash flow stresses at a higher rating 	
level, and we have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our 	
ratings on these notes.	
	
Our ratings on the class D and S notes are commensurate with the results of 	
our cash flow analysis. We have therefore affirmed and removed from 	
CreditWatch negative our rating on the class D notes, and affirmed our rating 	
on the class S notes. 	
	
We lowered our rating on the class E notes to 'D' in September 2009, following 	
missed payments of timely interest (see "Rating Lowered To 'D' On Class E 	
Notes In Ludgate Funding 2006-FF1's U.K. RMBS Deal After Nonpayment Of 	
Interest," published on Sept. 3, 2009). However, with the reserve fund 	
currently topping up, the notes have received all interest due. We do not 	
expect any further missed interest payments in the near term, in our opinion; 	
we have therefore raised to 'B- (sf)' our rating on this class of notes.	
	
Ludgate 2006-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans 	
originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in November 	
2006. About 51% of the current portfolio comprises buy-to-let (BTL) loans.	
	
LUDGATE FUNDING 2007-FF1	
	
In Ludgate Funding series 2007-FF1 (Ludgate 2007-1), our updated credit 	
adjustments have decreased the required credit enhancement at rating levels 	
above 'B'. Our WALS have increased due to our higher regional market-value 	
decline assumptions. However, our weighted-average foreclosure frequency 	
(WAFF) has decreased. Under our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, we use the original 	
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in applying the LTV adjustment factor. This differs 	
compared with our previous criteria, where we used the indexed current LTV 	
ratio. For the current portfolio, our WAFF has decreased because the original 	
LTV ratio is lower than the indexed current LTV ratio.	
	
The transaction's collateral performance has been stable, but cumulative 	
losses continue to increase. Prepayments remain low, so we expect credit 	
enhancement to increase slowly. The reserve fund is at its required amount, 	
and the transaction has generated excess spread for the past seven quarters.	
	
The class A1a, A1b, and A1c notes have a note factor of 11%, and we expect 	
these notes to be paid in full within 18 months. As such, we have raised to 	
'AAA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these notes.	
	
In this transaction, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1) acts as liquidity 	
facility provider. As per the transaction documents, the remedy language that 	
applies when the counterparty's short-term rating is below 'A-1' does not 	
comply with our counterparty criteria. In our previous review of this 	
transaction, the class A2a and A2b notes passed our cash flow stresses at 'AA' 	
when we did not give credit to the liquidity facility. However, in our current 	
analysis, these notes do not pass at a rating level that is above the ICR on 	
the liquidity facility provider. We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' our 	
ratings on these classes of notes. We have simulated the impact of varying 	
recession timings (up to the start of year four). Under these scenarios, these 	
notes rely on the rating on the liquidity facility provider more.	
	
The credit enhancement for the mezzanine and junior classes of notes has 	
increased by less than 1.4x, which we consider to be a relatively small 	
amount. Despite our lower required credit enhancement levels, when we start 	
the recession at the beginning of year four, these notes cannot pass our cash 	
flow scenarios at their current ratings. Therefore, we have lowered and 	
removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes 	
accordingly.	
	
Ludgate 2007-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans 	
originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in June 2007. 	
About 61% of the current portfolio contains buy-to-let loans.	
	
LUDGATE FUNDING 2008-W1	
	
In Ludgate Funding series 2008-W1 (Ludgate 2008-1), our updated credit 	
adjustments have decreased our WAFF because, as with Ludgate 2007-1, the 	
original LTV ratio is lower than the indexed current LTV ratio. Our WALS have 	
increased due to our higher regional market-value decline assumptions. Our 	
overall required credit enhancement levels are similar to those observed in 	
our previous analysis (see "Ratings Lowered In Ludgate Funding's Series 	
2008-W1 As Reserve Continues To Be Drawn And Deleveraging Is Limited," 	
published on Jan. 28, 2011).	
	
The transaction's collateral performance has been stable. However, unsold 	
repossessions remain high at 2.4%, so we expect further losses in the coming 	
quarters. Further, the issuer has drawn on the reserve fund in previous 	
quarters, and this stands at 39% of its required amount. These draws are 	
mainly due to losses, which are currently 3.06%.	
	
The class E notes do not pass at our 'B' cash flow scenarios. However, we have 	
affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on these notes, despite the reserve fund level, 	
because we do not expect these notes to miss interest payments in the near 	
term, in our opinion.	
	
Our cash flow results show that the other classes of notes in Ludgate 2008-1 	
pass at their current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed and removed 	
from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all the other classes of notes in 	
this transaction.	
	
Following a rating event under the liquidity facility agreement where the 	
liquidity facility provider's rating was lowered below 'A-1', the issuer has 	
drawn the facility to cash (provided by Merrill Lynch International Bank, 	
guaranteed by Merrill Lynch & Co Inc ). As per our 2011 U.K. 	
RMBS criteria, we model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash. Consequently, 	
this rating event and facility drawing has no impact on our analysis.	
	
Ludgate 2008-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans 	
originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in March 	
2008. About 65% of the current portfolio comprises buy-to-let loans.	
	
CREDIT STABILITY	
	
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected 	
deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of 	
one year and three years under moderate stress conditions are in line with our 	
credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 	
published on May 3, 2010).	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations,warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 	
     -- Ratings Lowered In Ludgate Funding's Series 2008-W1 As Reserve 	
Continues To Be Drawn And Deleveraging Is Limited, Jan. 28, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- Rating Lowered To 'D' On Class E Notes In Ludgate Funding 2006-FF1's 	
U.K. RMBS Deal After Nonpayment Of Interest, Sept. 3, 2009	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                  Rating	
            To                     From	
	
Ludgate Funding PLC	
	
Series 2006-FF1	
EUR156.4 Million, GBP271.8 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A2a         A+ (sf)                AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2b         A+ (sf)                AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
D           B (sf)                 B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
Ba          A+ (sf)                A (sf)/Watch Neg	
Bb          A+ (sf)                A (sf)/Watch Neg	
C           BBB (sf)               BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING RAISED	
	
E           B- (sf)                D (sf)	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
S           CCC- (sf)	
	
Series 2007-FF1	
EUR197.2 Million, GBP256.15 Million, $55 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate 	
Notes And Excess-Spread Backed Floating-Rate Notes 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A2a         A (sf)                 AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2b         A (sf)                 AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
Ma          BBB (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
Mb          BBB (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
Bb          BB (sf)                A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
Cb          B+ (sf)                BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
Da          B- (sf)                BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
Db          B- (sf)                BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
E           B- (sf)                B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A1a         AAA (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A1b         AAA (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A1c         AAA (sf)               AA (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Series 2008-W1	
EUR102.7 Million, GBP321 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes 	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
A1          AA- (sf)               AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2b         A- (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Bb          BBB- (sf)              BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Cb          BB- (sf)               BB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D           B (sf)                 B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
E           B- (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
