TEXT-S&P rating action in Ludgate Funding 06-FF1, 07-FF1, 08-W1

OVERVIEW -- We have conducted our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- We have taken various rating actions in Ludgate Funding's series 2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1 transactions based on our analysis. -- Ludgate Funding's series 2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1 are U.K. RMBS transactions securitizing nonconforming and buy-to-let loans originated by Wave (previously Freedom Funding). The transactions closed in November 2006, June 2007, and March 2008, respectively. June 8 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today took various rating actions on Ludgate Funding PLC's series 2006-FF1, 2007-FF1, and 2008-W1 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our updated credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. Our analysis incorporates the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed all of the classes of notes in all three series that we rate above 'B-' on CreditWatch negative (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update"). LUDGATE FUNDING 2006-FF1 In Ludgate Funding series 2006-FF1 (Ludgate 2006-1), our updated credit adjustments have increased our required credit enhancement at each rating level. This is because our regional market-value decline assumptions are higher, which has led to an increase in our weighted-average loss severities (WALS). The collateral performance has been stable, and cumulative losses are lower than other peer transactions. Prepayments remain low, so we expect the level of credit enhancement to increase slowly. The reserve fund remains below its required amount, but has been topping-up in recent quarters. Previous reserve fund draws and missed interest payments on the class E notes were due to losses and the interest rate mismatch between the bank base rate paid by the borrowers and the LIBOR paid on the notes. We have stressed this mismatch as part of our cash flow analysis. The transaction is currently paying sequentially, but if the reserve fund reaches its required amount, the deal will pay pro rata. This means that credit enhancement will increase more slowly for the senior classes of notes. We have factored this feature into our analysis. Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) acts as the liquidity facility provider and guaranteed investment contract account in this transaction. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, when the short-term rating on the counterparty is lowered below 'A-1+', the transaction documents outline remedies of either a replacement, or a 'draw to cash' for the liquidity facility (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Because the issuer has not implemented a remedy within the specified timeframe, we cannot rely on this replacement framework. Our criteria therefore caps the maximum potential rating that we can assign to this transaction at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Barclays Bank, which is 'A+'. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2a and A2b notes accordingly. The credit enhancement for the class Ba, Bb, and C notes has increased enough to offset the increase in the credit enhancement required at each rating level. These notes are able to pass our cash flow stresses at a higher rating level, and we have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these notes. Our ratings on the class D and S notes are commensurate with the results of our cash flow analysis. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class D notes, and affirmed our rating on the class S notes. We lowered our rating on the class E notes to 'D' in September 2009, following missed payments of timely interest (see "Rating Lowered To 'D' On Class E Notes In Ludgate Funding 2006-FF1's U.K. RMBS Deal After Nonpayment Of Interest," published on Sept. 3, 2009). However, with the reserve fund currently topping up, the notes have received all interest due. We do not expect any further missed interest payments in the near term, in our opinion; we have therefore raised to 'B- (sf)' our rating on this class of notes. Ludgate 2006-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in November 2006. About 51% of the current portfolio comprises buy-to-let (BTL) loans. LUDGATE FUNDING 2007-FF1 In Ludgate Funding series 2007-FF1 (Ludgate 2007-1), our updated credit adjustments have decreased the required credit enhancement at rating levels above 'B'. Our WALS have increased due to our higher regional market-value decline assumptions. However, our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) has decreased. Under our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, we use the original loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in applying the LTV adjustment factor. This differs compared with our previous criteria, where we used the indexed current LTV ratio. For the current portfolio, our WAFF has decreased because the original LTV ratio is lower than the indexed current LTV ratio. The transaction's collateral performance has been stable, but cumulative losses continue to increase. Prepayments remain low, so we expect credit enhancement to increase slowly. The reserve fund is at its required amount, and the transaction has generated excess spread for the past seven quarters. The class A1a, A1b, and A1c notes have a note factor of 11%, and we expect these notes to be paid in full within 18 months. As such, we have raised to 'AAA (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these notes. In this transaction, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1) acts as liquidity facility provider. As per the transaction documents, the remedy language that applies when the counterparty's short-term rating is below 'A-1' does not comply with our counterparty criteria. In our previous review of this transaction, the class A2a and A2b notes passed our cash flow stresses at 'AA' when we did not give credit to the liquidity facility. However, in our current analysis, these notes do not pass at a rating level that is above the ICR on the liquidity facility provider. We have therefore lowered to 'A (sf)' our ratings on these classes of notes. We have simulated the impact of varying recession timings (up to the start of year four). Under these scenarios, these notes rely on the rating on the liquidity facility provider more. The credit enhancement for the mezzanine and junior classes of notes has increased by less than 1.4x, which we consider to be a relatively small amount. Despite our lower required credit enhancement levels, when we start the recession at the beginning of year four, these notes cannot pass our cash flow scenarios at their current ratings. Therefore, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes accordingly. Ludgate 2007-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in June 2007. About 61% of the current portfolio contains buy-to-let loans. LUDGATE FUNDING 2008-W1 In Ludgate Funding series 2008-W1 (Ludgate 2008-1), our updated credit adjustments have decreased our WAFF because, as with Ludgate 2007-1, the original LTV ratio is lower than the indexed current LTV ratio. Our WALS have increased due to our higher regional market-value decline assumptions. Our overall required credit enhancement levels are similar to those observed in our previous analysis (see "Ratings Lowered In Ludgate Funding's Series 2008-W1 As Reserve Continues To Be Drawn And Deleveraging Is Limited," published on Jan. 28, 2011). The transaction's collateral performance has been stable. However, unsold repossessions remain high at 2.4%, so we expect further losses in the coming quarters. Further, the issuer has drawn on the reserve fund in previous quarters, and this stands at 39% of its required amount. These draws are mainly due to losses, which are currently 3.06%. The class E notes do not pass at our 'B' cash flow scenarios. However, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on these notes, despite the reserve fund level, because we do not expect these notes to miss interest payments in the near term, in our opinion. Our cash flow results show that the other classes of notes in Ludgate 2008-1 pass at their current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all the other classes of notes in this transaction. Following a rating event under the liquidity facility agreement where the liquidity facility provider's rating was lowered below 'A-1', the issuer has drawn the facility to cash (provided by Merrill Lynch International Bank, guaranteed by Merrill Lynch & Co Inc ). As per our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, we model the liquidity facility as drawn to cash. Consequently, this rating event and facility drawing has no impact on our analysis. Ludgate 2008-1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing loans originated by Wave Ltd. (previously Freedom Funding) that closed in March 2008. About 65% of the current portfolio comprises buy-to-let loans. CREDIT STABILITY Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate stress conditions are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations,warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Ratings Lowered In Ludgate Funding's Series 2008-W1 As Reserve Continues To Be Drawn And Deleveraging Is Limited, Jan. 28, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Rating Lowered To 'D' On Class E Notes In Ludgate Funding 2006-FF1's U.K. RMBS Deal After Nonpayment Of Interest, Sept. 3, 2009 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From Ludgate Funding PLC Series 2006-FF1 EUR156.4 Million, GBP271.8 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A2a A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A2b A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE D B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Ba A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg Bb A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg C BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg RATING RAISED E B- (sf) D (sf) RATING AFFIRMED S CCC- (sf) Series 2007-FF1 EUR197.2 Million, GBP256.15 Million, $55 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And Excess-Spread Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A2a A (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg A2b A (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg Ma BBB (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg Mb BBB (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg Bb BB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg Cb B+ (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg Da B- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg Db B- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg E B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A1a AAA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg A1b AAA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg A1c AAA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg Series 2008-W1 EUR102.7 Million, GBP321 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE A1 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A2b A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg Bb BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg Cb BB- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg D B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED E B- (sf)