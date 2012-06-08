FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Xuthus (European Loan Conduit No. 29) notes
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Xuthus (European Loan Conduit No. 29) notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Xuthus (European Loan Conduit No. 29)
SA's notes, as follows:	
	
EUR573.1m class A (XS0332859650) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative	
EUR59.8m class B (XS0332859908) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative	
EUR59.8m class C (XS0332860237) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative	
	
The affirmation follows today's announcement, via the publication of an RIS
notification, that transaction parties intend to bring about full repayment of
the rated note classes on or before the next interest-payment-date.	
	
Following this transaction, which is expected to offer greater flexibility to
creditors in negotiating with the borrower, current noteholders will remain
exposed to credit risk, though in the form of an unrated A-note as opposed to
rated notes. If this transaction does not happen, the inflexibility offered by
the current structure means that Fitch would expect to take negative rating
action in light of on-going underperformance, including payment default of the
whole loan following recent expiry of cash backed rental guarantees.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.	
	
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
