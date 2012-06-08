FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

S&P cuts Bankia, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros subord debt to 'CCC-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On May 25, 2012, Bankia S.A. and its parent company Banco Financiero y 	
de Ahorros S.A. (BFA) published a restatement of their 2011 financial accounts 	
to show substantial losses, impairing its consolidated capital, which is now 	
noncompliant with minimum regulatory capital ratios.	
     -- Since Bankia now benefits from regulatory forbearance, we are revising 	
its stand-alone credit profile to 'ccc+' from 'b+'.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our issue ratings on Bankia's 	
nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and on BFA's to 'CC' from 	
'CCC+'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on 	
Bankia and our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch 	
negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch negative reflects the possibility that we would lower 	
the ratings if we conclude from analysing the group's restructuring plan that 	
benefits from the state's capital support for Bankia are not sufficient in the 	
short term to warrant revising its SACP upward to 'bb'. 	
	
Rating Action	
	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue ratings 	
on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by Spanish bank Bankia S.A. to 	
'CCC-' from 'B-', and on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by its 	
holding company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), to 'CC' from 	
'CCC+'. The issue ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. 	
	
We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and 	
our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative, 	
where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term 	
counterparty credit ratings on Bankia and BFA.	
	
Rationale	
	
The rating action follows the publication of Bankia and BFA's restated 2011 	
financial accounts on May 25, 2012. According to the restated accounts, the 	
group incurred substantial losses during in 2011 (EUR3.3 billion on a 	
consolidated basis), impairing its regulatory capital position, which is 	
currently noncompliant with the Spanish regulator's minimum regulatory 	
requirements. 	
	
In accordance with our criteria, our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on a 	
financial institution that does not comply with minimum regulatory capital 	
ratios (and therefore benefits from regulatory forbearance) cannot be higher 	
than 'ccc+'. We are therefore revising downward Bankia's SACP to 'ccc+' from 	
'b+'.	
	
The downward revision of Bankia's SACP has a direct implication on our issue 	
ratings on the bank's nondeferrable subordinated debt, because the issue 	
ratings are notched down from the SACP. Following today's rating action, our 	
'CCC-' rating on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt stands two notches 	
below the bank's SACP. In turn, our 'CC' rating on BFA's nondeferrable 	
subordinated debt now stands one notch below the rating that we would assign 	
to a similar instrument issued by the group's core operating entity.. 	
	
Our long-term ratings on both banks remain on CreditWatch negative as we are 	
still reviewing the group's restructuring plan. 	
	
In line with our criteria for rating nonoperating holding companies, we 	
analyze Bankia and its controlling holding company BFA on a consolidated 	
basis, using BFA's consolidated financial information. We consider Bankia to 	
be the group's "core" operating entity, as our criteria define this term. We 	
rate BFA three notches below Bankia to reflect the structural subordination of 	
BFA's creditors toward those of Bankia and BFA's high double leverage. 	
	
CreditWatch 	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next six weeks.	
	
We could lower our ratings on Bankia and BFA if we conclude that the benefits 	
of Bankia receiving capital support from the state in the short term are not 	
sufficient to trigger a revision of Bankia's SACP to 'bb'.	
 	
This could happen if:	
     -- The amount of capital to be injected by the state is not sufficient to 	
improve Bankia's capital and earnings to a level we consider at least 	
commensurate with our "moderate" assessment;	
     -- We were to conclude that the new management team will not successfully 	
implement a plan to turnaround the institution, the franchise is severely 	
damaged by the financial stress that the bank is currently suffering, or the 	
institution is required to downsize its operations significantly and loses its 	
current strong market position, leading us to revise downward our "adequate" 	
assessment of Bankia's business position; 	
     -- We were to believe that the group's asset quality would underperform 	
our expectations this year and next, and therefore revised downward our 	
"moderate" assessment of Bankia's risk position; or	
     -- Pressures on funding and liquidity intensify.	
	
In addition, if we downgrade the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) we could 	
also take a negative rating action on Bankia (and therefore on BFA), given 	
that it benefits from government support.	
	
Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if, following our review of Bankia's 	
restructuring plan, we conclude that we should revise our assessment of 	
Bankia's SACP to 'bb' from 'ccc+'.	
	
	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 	
17, 2009	
     -- Bankia Ratings Lowered To 'BB+/B', BFA L-T To 'B+' On Spanish Banking 	
Sector Review; L-T Ratings Still On Watch Negative, May 25, 2012	
     -- Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros' Preference Shares Rating 	
Lowered To 'CC' On Dividend Deferral Announcement, June 6, 2012	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.	
 Subordinated                           CC                 CCC+/Watch Neg	
	
Bankia S.A.	
 Subordinated                           CCC-               B-/Watch Neg	
	
	
CreditWatch Update; Ratings Affirmed	
	
Bankia S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Watch Neg/B    	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Neg      	
 Commercial Paper                       B                  	
	
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Watch Neg/B     	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 B+/Watch Neg/B       	
	
	
Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.	
 Preference Stock*                      CC                 	
	
Caymadrid International Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured(4)                     BB+/Watch Neg      	
 Commercial Paper(4)                     B                  	
	
Madrid Finance B.V.	
 Commercial Paper(4)                     B                  	
	
*Guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.	
(4)Guaranteed by Bankia S.A.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

