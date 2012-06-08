FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating action in 2 Landmark Mortgage Securities deals
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating action in 2 Landmark Mortgage Securities deals

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis in line with our 	
December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- Consequently, we have taken various rating actions in Landmark 	
Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2.	
     -- Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. RMBS 	
transactions backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by 	
Amber Homeloans, Infinity Mortgages, and Unity Homeloans.	
 	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today took various credit rating actions in Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 	
PLC and in Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2 PLC (see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow the application of our December 2011 U.K. 	
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria and our 2012 	
counterparty criteria. On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed the notes on CreditWatch 	
negative following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. criteria.	
	
CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS	
	
In our opinion, the collateral pools for both transactions have exhibited 	
relatively stable performance in recent periods. Arrears of more than 90 days 	
for Landmark No. 1 and Landmark No. 2 are currently stable at 25.10% and 	
23.95%, respectively. Cumulative losses are also stable at 3.36% for Landmark 	
No. 1, and 5.74% for Landmark No. 2.	
	
Both transactions are currently paying sequentially and have a 90+ day 	
delinquency pro rata trigger of 20%. However, given the proximity of the 	
current 90+ day delinquency level to the pro rata trigger, we have considered 	
the possibility of this transaction paying pro rata at a point in the future 	
based on historical arrears movements. We have factored this into our cash 	
flow analysis. 	
	
The application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria results in a higher 	
weighted-average foreclosure frequency and a higher weighted-average loss 	
severity for both transactions. This has led to an overall increase in the 	
required credit coverage for both transactions.	
	
As a more seasoned transaction, the credit enhancement levels for Landmark No. 	
1's class B and C notes have increased significantly to more than offset the 	
increase in required credit enhancement under our criteria. As a result, these 	
notes are able to pass our updated cash flow stresses at higher rating levels. 	
By contrast, this has not been the case for Landmark No. 2's class B and C 	
notes, where credit enhancement levels have been unable to accumulate to 	
levels that pass our updated cash flow stresses at their current ratings. We 	
have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 	
Landmark No. 1's class B and C notes. We lowered and removed from CreditWatch 	
negative our ratings on Landmark No. 2's class B notes, and affirmed and 	
removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes.	
	
For the class D notes in both transactions, we have affirmed the ratings at 	
their current levels based on our credit and cash flow analysis and our view 	
that these classes of notes are unlikely to default within the next 12 months.	
	
APPLICATION OF COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA	
	
In both transactions, the class A notes are able to pass our updated cash flow 	
stresses at higher rating levels. However, we do not view the swap 	
counterparty documentation to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. 	
As such, the highest potential rating in each transaction is the issuer credit 	
rating on Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1), plus one notch. These notes are 	
no longer on CreditWatch negative due to the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS 	
criteria, but remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty-related reasons.	
	
CREDIT STABILITY	
	
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected 	
deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of 	
one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with 	
our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 	
published on May 3, 2010).	
	
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS 	
transactions, with mortgages originated by Amber Homeloans Ltd., Infinity 	
Mortgages Ltd., and Unity Homeloans Ltd.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of TheTop Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating 	
Actions, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
 	
RATINGS LIST 	
	
Class                 Rating	
           To                    From	
	
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1	
EUR105.2, GBP127.1 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
B          A+ (sf)               A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Ca         BB+ (sf)              BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
Cc         BB+ (sf)              BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
D          B (sf)                B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative 	
	
Aa         AA- (sf)/Watch Neg    AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Ac         AA- (sf)/Watch Neg    AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
 These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but 	
they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.	
	
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2	
EUR51.5 Million, GBP322.645 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
Ba         BB (sf)               BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Bc         BB (sf)               BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
C          B (sf)                B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed 	
	
D          B- (sf)               B- (sf)	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative 	
	
Aa         AA- (sf) /Watch Neg   AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
Ac         AA- (sf) /Watch Neg   AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
 These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but 	
they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
