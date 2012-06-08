FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Realogy rating, outlook unaffected by IPO filing
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Realogy rating, outlook unaffected by IPO filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'CCC' rating
and developing outlook on Parsippany, N.J.-based real estate and relocation
services company Realogy Corp. are not currently affected by the company's IPO
filing today. Realogy's S-1 filing contemplates a potential $1 billion initial
public offering of its common stock, the proceeds of which would be used to
reduce the company's large debt balances. Concurrent with a potential IPO, we
believe that about $2 billion in convertible notes in Realogy's capital
structure would convert to equity. Conversion and use of potential future IPO
proceeds for debt repayment could result in a financial profile supportive of a
corporate credit rating for Realogy in the 'B' rating category, if an IPO should
occur. (For our latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard
& Poor's research report on Realogy published Jan. 25, 2012.)	
	
Even though our economists believe the U.S. residential housing market may be 	
experiencing an early soft recovery in terms of existing home sales, home 	
prices may remain low for years because of the large shadow inventory of 	
unsold homes. We believe it is too early to call a sustainable recovery in 	
housing. However, in the event that we become confident a U.S. residential 	
housing recovery is sustainable and a Realogy IPO is imminent, we would likely 	
place our Realogy rating on CreditWatch with positive implications and 	
communicate to the marketplace our expectation for the rating pro forma for an 	
IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.