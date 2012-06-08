FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- During the first quarter of 2012, Argentina-based power transmission 	
company Transener's operating and financial results significantly dropped. 	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that if delays in 	
obtaining tariff and cost increases continue pressuring its operating 	
performance and constraining its liquidity, we could further lower the 	
ratings. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the global scale 	
ratings on Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension 	
TRANSENER S.A. to 'CCC+' from 'B-', including the corporate credit rating. The 	
outlook remains negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings action follows Transener's weaker-than-expected operating and 	
financial performance in the first quarter of 2012, and our expectations that 	
its credit quality will continue to worsen in the next 12 months. 	
	
In recent quarters, Transener's credit metrics have deteriorated due to 	
increasing operating costs amid non-automatic tariff adjustments. As a result, 	
during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Transener's total debt to EBITDA 	
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt dropped to 21.6x, and -0.4%, 	
respectively, from 3.6x, and 4.4% in the same period of 2011.	
	
Assuming no additional tariff increases for the regulated segment, sustained 	
inflation, and a gradual depreciation of the Argentine peso, we believe 	
Transener will post negative EBITDA in 2012. Our base case excludes further 	
disbursements from Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico S.A. 	
(CAMMESA) due to their discretionary nature and uncertain time frame and 	
double-digit costs increases. Nevertheless, we still believe that the company 	
is likely to pay its debt in 2012 with existing cash balances and to a lesser 	
extent with internally generated funds. However, given the measures to reverse 	
the negative trend are beyond the company's control, we are concerned about 	
Transeners ability to comply with its obligations after 2013. 	
	
CAMMESA is a nonprofit company owned by power generators, transmitters, 	
distributors, large users, and the Secretary of Energy. It coordinates the 	
payment and settlement of energy transactions carried out in the spot market 	
or through contracts.	
	
Our ratings on Transener continue to reflect the high political and regulatory 	
risk it faces in Argentina, high debt, weak cash flow protection metrics, and 	
high currency mismatch risk due to Argentine peso-denominated revenues and 	
dollar-denominated debt. Transener's strong competitive position as the 	
largest power transmission company in Argentina supports the ratings.	
	
The company remains exposed to an uncertain regulatory framework, including 	
the still pending renegotiation of its concession contract (since 2002) and 	
erratic tariff adjustments. In December 2010,  Transener and its subsidiary, 	
Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica por  Distribucion Troncal de la 	
Provincia de Buenos Aires (Transba;),  signed instrumental agreements with the 	
government, which recognized their  right to collect amounts resulting from 	
the variation of costs from June 2005  to November 2010. The companies are to 	
apply the credits--about $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2010--to cancel existing 	
financing lines which CAMMESA provided to Transener. However, according to the 	
company's information, as of March 31, 2012, Transener had received only about 	
25% of the amounts due to it from CAMMESA. As a result, Transener presented 	
several claims to the Secretary of Energy to receive the remainder of the 	
disbursements. Given the experience in 2011, we are assuming that Transener 	
won't be able to collect the entire disbursement, even though it is entitled 	
to it.	
	
Transener and Transba operate and maintain most of the high-tension 	
transmission lines in Argentina through exclusive long-term concessions until 	
2088 and 2092, respectively. The government also awarded Transener the 	
operation and maintenance until 2014 of the 1,300-kilometer high-tension 	
transmission line that the company built between the Comahue region and Buenos 	
Aires. Holding company Citelec S.A. controls Transener. Pampa Energia S.A. 	
owns 50% of Citelec, state-owned Energia Argentina S.Aowns 25%, and 	
Electroingenieria S.A. owns the remainder.	
	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Transener's liquidity as "weak" (as our criteria define it). We 	
expect the company's ratio of cash sources to uses to be above 1.0x during 	
2012 and to drop below 1x in 2013. Also, refinancing risk will increase in 	
2013 as the company's Series 1 bonds start to amortize. Further disbursements 	
from CAMMESA could partially offset the cash shortfall of about $45 million 	
for 2013.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid 	
investments of about $25 million and relatively manageable short-term debt 	
maturities. We believe the cash cushion following the 2011 issuance, to 	
decrease but still positive. In addition, absence of dividend distributions 	
willallow Transener to cover expected annual capital expenditures of about 	
$10 million and interest payments of approximately $20 million, at least in 	
2012. The company has no financial covenants under its existing debt.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects that the lack of future disbursements from 	
CAMMESA and a weaker operating performance could lead to another downgrade. 	
Therefore, we will focus on the issuer's progress regarding tariff adjustments 	
and CAMMESA's disbursements during 2012. We might consider revising the 	
outlook to stable if the company's cash flow generation prospects strengthen 	
as a result of tariff increases and the disbursement of funds from CAMMESA.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   B-/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B-	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.