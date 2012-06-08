TEXT-S&P cuts Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'

Overview -- During the first quarter of 2012, Argentina-based power transmission company Transener's operating and financial results significantly dropped. -- We are lowering our ratings on Transener to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that if delays in obtaining tariff and cost increases continue pressuring its operating performance and constraining its liquidity, we could further lower the ratings. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the global scale ratings on Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A. to 'CCC+' from 'B-', including the corporate credit rating. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The ratings action follows Transener's weaker-than-expected operating and financial performance in the first quarter of 2012, and our expectations that its credit quality will continue to worsen in the next 12 months. In recent quarters, Transener's credit metrics have deteriorated due to increasing operating costs amid non-automatic tariff adjustments. As a result, during the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Transener's total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt dropped to 21.6x, and -0.4%, respectively, from 3.6x, and 4.4% in the same period of 2011. Assuming no additional tariff increases for the regulated segment, sustained inflation, and a gradual depreciation of the Argentine peso, we believe Transener will post negative EBITDA in 2012. Our base case excludes further disbursements from Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico S.A. (CAMMESA) due to their discretionary nature and uncertain time frame and double-digit costs increases. Nevertheless, we still believe that the company is likely to pay its debt in 2012 with existing cash balances and to a lesser extent with internally generated funds. However, given the measures to reverse the negative trend are beyond the company's control, we are concerned about Transeners ability to comply with its obligations after 2013. CAMMESA is a nonprofit company owned by power generators, transmitters, distributors, large users, and the Secretary of Energy. It coordinates the payment and settlement of energy transactions carried out in the spot market or through contracts. Our ratings on Transener continue to reflect the high political and regulatory risk it faces in Argentina, high debt, weak cash flow protection metrics, and high currency mismatch risk due to Argentine peso-denominated revenues and dollar-denominated debt. Transener's strong competitive position as the largest power transmission company in Argentina supports the ratings. The company remains exposed to an uncertain regulatory framework, including the still pending renegotiation of its concession contract (since 2002) and erratic tariff adjustments. In December 2010, Transener and its subsidiary, Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica por Distribucion Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires (Transba;), signed instrumental agreements with the government, which recognized their right to collect amounts resulting from the variation of costs from June 2005 to November 2010. The companies are to apply the credits--about $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2010--to cancel existing financing lines which CAMMESA provided to Transener. However, according to the company's information, as of March 31, 2012, Transener had received only about 25% of the amounts due to it from CAMMESA. As a result, Transener presented several claims to the Secretary of Energy to receive the remainder of the disbursements. Given the experience in 2011, we are assuming that Transener won't be able to collect the entire disbursement, even though it is entitled to it. Transener and Transba operate and maintain most of the high-tension transmission lines in Argentina through exclusive long-term concessions until 2088 and 2092, respectively. The government also awarded Transener the operation and maintenance until 2014 of the 1,300-kilometer high-tension transmission line that the company built between the Comahue region and Buenos Aires. Holding company Citelec S.A. controls Transener. Pampa Energia S.A. owns 50% of Citelec, state-owned Energia Argentina S.Aowns 25%, and Electroingenieria S.A. owns the remainder. Liquidity We assess Transener's liquidity as "weak" (as our criteria define it). We expect the company's ratio of cash sources to uses to be above 1.0x during 2012 and to drop below 1x in 2013. Also, refinancing risk will increase in 2013 as the company's Series 1 bonds start to amortize. Further disbursements from CAMMESA could partially offset the cash shortfall of about $45 million for 2013. As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid investments of about $25 million and relatively manageable short-term debt maturities. We believe the cash cushion following the 2011 issuance, to decrease but still positive. In addition, absence of dividend distributions willallow Transener to cover expected annual capital expenditures of about $10 million and interest payments of approximately $20 million, at least in 2012. The company has no financial covenants under its existing debt. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that the lack of future disbursements from CAMMESA and a weaker operating performance could lead to another downgrade. Therefore, we will focus on the issuer's progress regarding tariff adjustments and CAMMESA's disbursements during 2012. We might consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's cash flow generation prospects strengthen as a result of tariff increases and the disbursement of funds from CAMMESA. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- 