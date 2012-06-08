FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Diversified Machine rating to 'B-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Diversified Machine rating to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

June 8 - Overview	
     -- Diversified Machine Inc.'s recent operating performance has been 	
weaker than expected, and without a capital contribution from its owner or an 	
amendment, the company is likely to violate its leverage covenant, which 	
tightens further in the second half of fiscal 2012.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit and issue ratings on the Wixom, 	
Mich.-based automotive supplier to 'B-' from 'B'.	
     -- The developing outlook reflects the almost equal likelihood, over the 	
next 12 months, of us raising, lowering, or affirming the ratings depending on 	
the trajectory of operating performance and the company's ability to maintain 	
compliance with its covenants.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Wixom, Mich.-based Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI) to 'B-' 	
from 'B'. The outlook is developing. We also lowered the issue rating on DMI's 	
term loan to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains at '4', indicating our 	
expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
Rationale	
	
The downgrade reflects our belief that DMI's weaker-than-expected operating 	
performance, stemming mostly from specific plant operating challenges, will 	
lead to leverage in the 5x-6x range over the next 12-18 months. We believe 	
that DMI will not be able to improve and maintain credit metrics at our 	
previously established levels. The company required a capital contribution 	
(permitted under the credit agreement) to cure a potential violation of its 	
leverage ratio covenant during the quarter ended March 31, 2012. Without a 	
further capital contribution from its owner or an amendment, the company is 	
likely to violate its leverage covenant, which tightens further in the second 	
half of fiscal 2012. As a result, we now view the company's liquidity as "less 	
than adequate" (according to our criteria definitions). 	
	
We view the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and have revised 	
our view of its financial risk profile to "highly leveraged." Our business 	
risk assessment reflects the multiple industry risks facing automotive 	
suppliers, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense competition, 	
and severe pricing pressures. The revised financial risk assessment reflects 	
our view that DMI's leverage will remain elevated as the company increases 	
borrowings under its asset-based loan (ABL) to invest in upgrading certain 	
facilities and to fund product launch-related costs, further weakening its 	
liquidity. 	
	
In December 2011, DMI issued a $175 million term loan B and a $60 million 	
revolving credit facility (unrated) to replace its existing term loan and 	
revolver, following its acquisition by private-equity firm Platinum Equity 	
Advisors LLC. The company had balance sheet debt of about $213 million as of 	
March 31, 2012, and about $243 million in total including our adjustments 	
(primarily, the present value of operating leases). As a result, leverage was 	
at about 5.7x, and we expect it to remain in the 5x-6x range over the next 	
12-18 months. 	
	
Over the longer term, we assume financial policies will be aggressive, given 	
the concentrated ownership and the possibility that the company may pursue 	
additional targeted acquisitions. This would limit any significant debt 	
reduction over the next two years. Furthermore, we no longer expect DMI to 	
generate free cash flow in 2012, given recent operational issues and the 	
company's need to make investments in new capacity to meet somewhat higher 	
volumes. 	
	
The company's operating performance over the past two quarters was below our 	
expectations, primarily because of operational issues at its important iron 	
foundry in Columbus, Ga. As a result of what we assume was underinvestment in 	
prior years,  the company is likely to incur higher-than-expected operating 	
costs resulting from excess labor, significant equipment downtime, 	
maintenance, and upgrade-related activity at that plant. Despite the 	
operational issues and the ongoing execution risk involved in managing launch 	
activity over the next 12-18 months, in our base case we assume the company's 	
implemented plan and additional investments to improve plant efficiency and 	
increase capacity lead to some margin improvement into 2013.	
	
We consider DMI's concentrated customer base a business risk factor, as about 	
two-thirds of its revenues are tied directly or indirectly to the domestic 	
operations of the U.S. automakers. These companies are currently all 	
profitable following multiyear restructurings, but with varying track records. 	
Although vehicle production has recently increased amid the ongoing slow 	
recovery of U.S. auto demand, future production could remain highly volatile 	
given the weak economic outlook. Separately, we believe any significant market 	
share losses for Ford Motor Co. (BB+/Stable/--), General Motors Co. 	
(BB+/Stable/--), and Chrysler Group LLC (B+/Stable/--) would hurt DMI. 	
	
The company represents the roll-up of a number of separate supplier 	
operations, including some assets purchased from bankruptcy proceedings. 	
Although we believe DMI has acquired some competitive technologies and 	
capabilities at attractive prices, we do not expect the company to have any 	
significant pricing leverage with its larger and more powerful customer base. 	
The majority of revenues are in North America and we expect this to be the 	
case in the near future. In the U.S., which constitutes nearly 85% of DMI's 	
revenues, a number of economic indicators are still weak: Our economists 	
currently forecast U.S. GDP growing very modestly (about 2%-2.5%) in 2012 and 	
2013, and we expect unemployment will remain high, at about 8% for both years. 	
In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect sales to increase 12% to 14.2 	
million units in 2012 and another 5% to 14.9 million units in 2013. Sales in 	
recent months (until May) have been higher than our 2012 estimate, but we also 	
believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility now 	
that inventories seem fully restocked. Considering these economic assumptions 	
and the weakness in Europe, our forecast for DMI's operating performance over 	
the next two years incorporates: 	
	
     -- Organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits over the next 	
two years;	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin over the next 12-18 months of about 6.5%-8.5%, 	
less than in 2011, with most of the improvement into 2013 as a result of the 	
company's actions to address operational inefficiencies and lower variable 	
overheads post completion of certain product launches. 	
     -- Negative free cash flow in 2012, given our assumptions of 	
year-over-year margin contraction and increased year-over-year capital 	
expenditure requirements to support launch activity coupled with higher 	
investments in its Columbus plant;	
     -- No debt reduction beyond the company's required annual amortization; 	
and	
     -- No dividends to shareholders.	
	
	
The company was formed by purchasing assets at prices that we think should 	
support profitable operations. Still, we consider DMI's margins sensitive to 	
future demand, given its high operating leverage. We note that the company's 	
CEO and CFO left the company recently and that there is limited history of the 	
current management with the new owners and capital structure.	
	
We believe DMI has about 25%-30% market share in its main segments and has the 	
potential to improve this over the longer term, given its full-service 	
capabilities across casting and machining for aluminum and iron. But we 	
believe that the market is still fragmented. Some competitors are in-house 	
operations of larger companies or automakers, while others are smaller and 	
more vulnerable. We believe DMI's contracts with its customers appear to 	
provide a reasonable buffer against raw-material cost increases. This is 	
critical because volatile raw-material costs had hurt certain acquired 	
operations under the previous owners. DMI has no pension or postretirement 	
health care obligations, and its union representation is manageable, in our 	
view.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that DMI has "less than adequate" liquidity (as defined in our 	
criteria), primarily reflecting the risk that without an amendment or an 	
equity contribution from its sponsor, the company is likely to violate its 	
leverage covenant, which tightens further in the second half of fiscal 2012. 	
The company has been able to sustain liquidity with a higher-than-anticipated 	
drawdown under its $60 million unrated ABL (expiring in November 2016) and a 	
recent capital infusion by its financial sponsors. Availability under its ABL 	
facility is subject to a borrowing base, and it is the primary source of 	
liquidity, as we expect cash balances to be minimal. However, the amount 	
available may change depending on seasonal needs. Given the company's 	
continued weak year-over-year operating performance and continued use of cash, 	
it increases the likelihood of a liquidity shortfall within the next 12 	
months. 	
	
Our liquidity assessment incorporates our base case forecast as well as the 	
following information:	
	
     -- Annually increasing debt maturities on the term loan, (equal quarterly 	
installments), amounting to $1.8 million in 2012, $4.4 million in 2013, $8.8 	
million in 2014, $13.1 million in 2015, and $9.8 million thereafter until it 	
matures in December 2016.	
     -- Tightening total leverage covenant requirements over the next year; 	
from 4.3x at June 30, 2012, the requirement steps down quarterly by 0.3x in 	
September and December and by 0.1x every quarter in 2013. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see the recovery report on DMI, to be published on RatingsDirect 	
following this report.	
	
Outlook	
	
The developing outlook reflects our opinion that over the next 12 months, 	
there is an almost equal likelihood of raising, lowering, or affirming the 	
ratings depending on the trajectory of operating performance and the company's 	
ability to maintain compliance with its covenants.	
	
We could lower the ratings if the company's operating performance weakens 	
beyond our expectations, resulting in adjusted leverage of wellmore than 6x 	
with a very high likelihood of a financial covenant violation; this could be 	
accompanied by a reduction in liquidity. 	
	
We could raise the ratings if the company sustainably improves its Columbus 	
plant operations and the rest of the business performs satisfactorily, leading 	
to our adjusted leverage approaching 4x with more than 10% EBITDA headroom 	
under its covenant tests and some free cash generation. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged	
                                   To                    From	
Diversified Machine Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating           B-/Developing/--      B/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                    B-                    B	
  Recovery rating                  4                     4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.