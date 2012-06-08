TEXT-Fitch affirms Brazos Electric Cooperative at 'A'

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brazos Electric Power Cooperative's (Brazos) implied senior secured rating at 'A'. Fitch maintains an implied senior secured rating on Brazos because the cooperative does not have any publically held debt. The implied rating takes into account Brazos' $2.5 billion of outstanding debt on a consolidated basis as of Dec. 31, 2011, which consists primarily of $1.8 billion of mortgage notes payable to the Federal Financing Bank. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Brazos' 2010 mortgage indenture grants bondholders a first mortgage lien on substantially all of its real and tangible personal property, including its member power sales contracts. The indenture provides the cooperative with flexibility in issuing future debt, including accessing the capital markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS LONG-TERM CONTRACTS: Brazos is a generation and transmission cooperative that provides electric service principally to 16 distribution members in Texas, pursuant to long-term, all-requirements power sales contracts through 2045. COMPETITIVE RATES: Member rates are competitive and expected to continue benefiting from Brazos' high proportion of natural gas-fired generation (90%), given projections of low fuel prices. MARKET RISK: Brazos purposely purchases about one-quarter of its contracted power supply relative to load. Heat rate call options (20%) and forward purchases (7%) are used to bridge total capacity needs and take advantage of currently low natural gas prices. The exposure to energy markets could ultimately affect member rates should prices shift unexpectedly. However, a monthly power cost recovery factor ensures the timely recapture of the cooperative's costs. FUEL DIVERSIFICATION: Management intends to diversify fuel sources to some extent with an overall 375 megawatts (MW) from the coal-fired Sandy Creek Energy Station, of which 225MW is through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brazos Sandy Creek Electric Cooperative. An approximately one-year delay has pushed the expected delivery of the plant to April 2013. STRONG AREA GROWTH: A growing, largely residential customer base contributing well over half of megawatt-hour sales enhances revenue predictability. MODEST, STABLE MEMBER FINANCIALS: Member financials appear stable. Operating margins are slim (4%), reflecting more limited debt financing obligations. Member equity levels are solid at just under 50%, and cash balances contribute to an adequate current ratio of slightly over 1x. HIGHLY LEVEREGED: A robust capital program has caused a near doubling of Brazos' debt since 2008 to $2.5 billion on a consolidated basis (16.6x debt/funds available for debt service). More limited capital plans over the next five years should cause a gradual deleveraging that will be an important indicator of Brazos' longer-term financial strength. MIXED FINANCIAL METRICS: Brazos' debt service coverage has averaged near 1.4x over five years, which is generally in line with the rating category median. Balance sheet resources have improved to 26 days cash on hand but remain below the rating category median of 41 days. A $564 million line of credit facility adds considerably to available liquidity. ROBUST TRANSMISSION OPERATIONS: Transmission revenues contribute the largest proportion of overall net margins, demonstrating the value of transmission assets to the cooperative's overall financial condition. CREDIT PROFILE Brazos is a generation and transmission cooperative with 2,528MW of owned and contracted capacity, providing electric service to 16 distribution cooperatives and one municipality in Texas. Brazos' distribution members purchase power from the cooperative pursuant to long-term, all-requirements contracts that extend through 2045. The members, in turn, serve a growing retail customer base of 529,234 in 68 counties principally to the west of the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area and northwest of Houston. Residential sales compose the majority of total retail sales (58%), which adds stability to the cooperative's revenue base. Fitch plans to release a full rating report on Brazos later this month. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. This action was informed by information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'San Miguel Electric Cooperative' (Feb. 9, 2012); --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: San Miguel Electric Cooperative (Revenue Bonds) U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria