TEXT-S&P cuts, affirms Access Group 2002-1, 2003-1, 2004-1 ratings
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts, affirms Access Group 2002-1, 2003-1, 2004-1 ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Access Group Inc.'s series 2002-1, 2003-1, and 2004-1 asset-backed 	
note issuances are backed by Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) 	
student loans.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on the class B notes from these series and 	
removed them from CreditWatch negative because the limited available excess 	
spread may hinder the master trust's ability to build and maintain parity at 	
par by their final maturity dates, particularly in a rising interest rate 	
environment.	
     -- We affirmed the ratings on the class A notes from these series to 	
reflect our view of the protection provided by the subordination of the class 	
B notes and the trust's senior parity ratios despite the presence of limited 	
excess spread.	
     -- On Nov. 9, 2010, we placed our ratings on the class B notes on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications pending our assessment of the effect of 	
the trust's limited available excess spread.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its ratings on the class B notes from Access Group Inc.'s series 	
2002-1, 2003-1, and 2004-1 issuances and removed them from CreditWatch 	
negative, where we placed them on Nov. 9, 2010. At the same time, we affirmed 	
our ratings on the class A notes from the same series (see rating list).	
	
Today's rating actions reflect the trust's collateral performance to date, our 	
views regarding future collateral performance, the trust's structure, and the 	
credit enhancement available. In addition, our analysis incorporated cash flow 	
modeling and secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment 	
priorities under certain scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis.	
	
STRUCTURE	
	
The liabilities in each series are composed of both taxable floating-rate 	
notes (FRNs) and auction-rate notes (ARS)--approximately 54% and 46%, 	
respectively. All of the class B notes are ARS. The FRNs pay interest based on 	
three-month-LIBOR and are intended to pay down their principal based on 	
predetermined principal amortization schedules. If the auctions fail for the 	
ARS, the trust documents stipulate that the ARS pay interest at the maximum 	
auction rate defined as the lesser of:	
     -- LIBOR plus a margin of 1.50% with respect to any class of notes rated 	
at least 'A-(sf)' by at least two rating agencies;	
     -- The 90-day T-bill rate plus a margin of 1.2% to 1.75%, depending on 	
the rating;	
     -- A net loan rate, which is the weighted average return on the trust's 	
student loans less expenses and interest on the FRNs expressed as a percentage 	
of the average principal amount of the ARS notes; or	
     -- 18%.	
 	
At closing, the trust structure for all of the notes provided a sequential 	
principal payment waterfall with an initial senior parity of 101.6% and a 	
total parity of 98.1%.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published May 23, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- 239 Student Loan ABS Ratings Affirmed Following U.S. Sovereign 	
Downgrade; 118 Remain On Watch Negative, published Aug. 30, 2011.	
     -- United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 	
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, published on Aug. 5, 	
2011.	
     -- 599 Structured Finance Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative Following 	
U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch Placement, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Nine Ratings Lowered, 115 Affirmed on 11 ABS Issuer Trusts Containing 	
FFELP Student Loan Collateral, published Nov. 9, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Global Structured Finance Transactions 	
Subject To A Change In Payment Priorities Upon A Nonmonetary EOD, published 	
March 16, 2010.	
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, published Oct. 1, 2004.	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$488.9 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2002-1	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
B          00432CAP6   B (sf)               BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$669.154 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2003-1	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
B          00432CBE0   B (sf)               BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$750 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2004-1	
                               Rating 	
Class      CUSIP       To                   From	
B          00432CBT7   B (sf)               BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$488.9 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2002-1	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
A-2        00432CAL5   AA+ (sf)	
A-3        00432CAM3   AA+ (sf)	
A-4        00432CAN1   AA+ (sf)	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$669.154 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2003-1	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
A-2        00432CAY7   AA+ (sf)	
A-3        00432CAZ4   AA+ (sf)	
A-4        00432CBA8   AA+ (sf)	
A-5        00432CBB6   AA+ (sf)	
A-6        00432CBC4   AA+ (sf)	
 	
Access Group Inc.	
US$750 mil federal student loan asset-backed notes series 2004-1	
Class      CUSIP       Rating	
A-1        00432CBM2   AA+ (sf)	
A-2        00432CBN0   AA+ (sf)	
A-3        00432CBP5   AA+ (sf)	
A-4        00432CBQ3   AA+ (sf)	
A-5        00432CBR1   AA+ (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
