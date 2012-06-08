FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 14 GS Mortgage Securities II 2007-EOP ratings
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 14 GS Mortgage Securities II 2007-EOP ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

June 8 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 14 classes from GS Mortgage Securities 	
Corp. II's series 2007-EOP, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- The collateral for the transaction consists of a $4.82 billion 	
floating-rate interest-only mortgage loan indexed to one-month LIBOR. 	
     -- The rating affirmations follow our analysis of the transaction, which 	
included our revaluation of the collateral, and a review of the deal structure 	
and liquidity available to the trust.	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its ratings on 14 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from GS Mortgage Securities Corp. II's series 2007-EOP, a U.S. 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list). 	
	
The affirmations follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our 	
revaluation of the collateral securing the transaction's sole $4.82 billion 	
floating-rate interest-only (IO) mortgage loan, and a review of the deal 	
structure and liquidity available to the trust. Our adjusted valuation on the 	
collateral, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.90%, yielded an 	
intrust stressed loan-to-value ratio of 102.7%. 	
	
The mortgage loan was transferred to the special servicer, Bank of America 	
N.A. (BofA), on May 21, 2010, after the borrower requested a modification and 	
extension of the loan and concerns surrounding the borrower's ability to 	
refinance the mortgage loan by its Feb. 1, 2012, final maturity date. 	
According to BofA, the loan was modified on Dec. 22, 2010, and returned to the 	
master servicer, also BofA on Feb. 1, 2011. The terms of the modification 	
include, but are not limited to, the following:	
	
     -- The addition of two one-year extension options following the initial 	
maturity date, providing a fully extended maturity date of Feb. 1, 2014;	
     -- The borrower will pay an additional interest rate spread pursuant to a 	
schedule ranging from 105 to 175 basis points that will be allocated to the 	
pooled certificateholders in a manner contemplated by the amended trust and 	
servicing agreement (TSA);	
     -- The borrower paid all fees associated with the modification including 	
special servicing fees and has agreed to pay all future workout fees;	
     -- The borrower paid $50.0 million in amortization during the 2011 	
calendar year and will pay an additional $75.0 million per year for the 2012 	
and 2013 calendar years;	
     -- As additional collateral for the loan, the borrower has pledged 	
approximately $350.0 million in CMBS bonds. All principal and interest 	
received on bonds will be used to pay down the mortgage loan balance; and	
     -- Approximately $424.0 million in mezzanine financing was repaid.	
	
The affirmed 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X IO certificate reflects our 	
current criteria. 	
	
We based our analysis of the collateral, in part, on a review of the 	
borrower's operating statements for the trailing-12-months (TTM) ended Dec. 	
31, 2011, as well as the borrower's rent rolls as of Feb. 29, 2012. BofA 	
reported a debt service coverage of 3.97x for the portfolio for year-end 2011, 	
and overall occupancy was 87.4% according to the February 2012 rent rolls. The 	
one-month LIBOR rate was 0.239% (according to the June 6, 2012, trustee 	
remittance report). Based on the reported historical financial data, the 	
portfolio performance has been stable with reported overall occupancies 	
ranging from 82.0% (2009) to 85.0% (year-end 2011). 	
	
As of the June 6, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan has a 	
trust and whole-loan balance of $4.82 billion, which is currently secured by 	
94 office properties totaling 34.1 million sq. ft. in nine U.S. states. Since 	
issuance, 40 office properties were fully released from the collateral pool, 	
resulting in a $1.94 billion paydown of the senior loan balance. The top five 	
geographic concentrations are as follows: Boston (34.8% of net rentable area 	
{NRA}), Northern California (32.6% of NRA), Southern California (16.8% of 	
NRA), Manhattan (4.1% of NRA), and New Orleans (3.6% of NRA). The 	
floating-rate IO loan matures on Feb. 1, 2013, and has one one-year extension 	
option remaining. Details of the current collateral for the mortgage loan are 	
as follows:	
	
     -- First mortgage liens on 78 office properties totaling 23.5 million sq. 	
ft.;	
     -- Cash flow pledges of the borrower's joint venture interests in 10 	
office properties totaling 7.6 million sq. ft.; 	
     -- Equity pledges of the borrower's joint venture interests in three 	
properties totaling 1.7 million sq. ft.; and	
     -- Other collateral including covenants to apply proceeds and collateral 	
note assignments with respect to three properties totaling 1.3 million sq. ft.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description ofhow they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012. 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.	
	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
   	
GS Mortgage Securities Corp. II	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-EOP	
	
Class             Rating	
A-1               AAA (sf)	
A-2               AAA (sf)	
A-3               AAA (sf)	
B                 AAA (sf)	
C                 AA+ (sf)                	
D                 AA (sf)                      	
E                 A+ (sf)                      	
F                 BBB+ (sf)                    	
G                 BBB (sf)                     	
H                 BBB- (sf) 	
J                 BB+ (sf)	
K                 BB (sf)	
L                 B- (sf)                    	
X                 AAA (sf)

