TEXT-S&P affirms 14 GS Mortgage Securities II 2007-EOP ratings

June 8 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on 14 classes from GS Mortgage Securities Corp. II's series 2007-EOP, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- The collateral for the transaction consists of a $4.82 billion floating-rate interest-only mortgage loan indexed to one-month LIBOR. -- The rating affirmations follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral, and a review of the deal structure and liquidity available to the trust. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on 14 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from GS Mortgage Securities Corp. II's series 2007-EOP, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list). The affirmations follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral securing the transaction's sole $4.82 billion floating-rate interest-only (IO) mortgage loan, and a review of the deal structure and liquidity available to the trust. Our adjusted valuation on the collateral, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.90%, yielded an intrust stressed loan-to-value ratio of 102.7%. The mortgage loan was transferred to the special servicer, Bank of America N.A. (BofA), on May 21, 2010, after the borrower requested a modification and extension of the loan and concerns surrounding the borrower's ability to refinance the mortgage loan by its Feb. 1, 2012, final maturity date. According to BofA, the loan was modified on Dec. 22, 2010, and returned to the master servicer, also BofA on Feb. 1, 2011. The terms of the modification include, but are not limited to, the following: -- The addition of two one-year extension options following the initial maturity date, providing a fully extended maturity date of Feb. 1, 2014; -- The borrower will pay an additional interest rate spread pursuant to a schedule ranging from 105 to 175 basis points that will be allocated to the pooled certificateholders in a manner contemplated by the amended trust and servicing agreement (TSA); -- The borrower paid all fees associated with the modification including special servicing fees and has agreed to pay all future workout fees; -- The borrower paid $50.0 million in amortization during the 2011 calendar year and will pay an additional $75.0 million per year for the 2012 and 2013 calendar years; -- As additional collateral for the loan, the borrower has pledged approximately $350.0 million in CMBS bonds. All principal and interest received on bonds will be used to pay down the mortgage loan balance; and -- Approximately $424.0 million in mezzanine financing was repaid. The affirmed 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X IO certificate reflects our current criteria. We based our analysis of the collateral, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the trailing-12-months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2011, as well as the borrower's rent rolls as of Feb. 29, 2012. BofA reported a debt service coverage of 3.97x for the portfolio for year-end 2011, and overall occupancy was 87.4% according to the February 2012 rent rolls. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.239% (according to the June 6, 2012, trustee remittance report). Based on the reported historical financial data, the portfolio performance has been stable with reported overall occupancies ranging from 82.0% (2009) to 85.0% (year-end 2011). As of the June 6, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan has a trust and whole-loan balance of $4.82 billion, which is currently secured by 94 office properties totaling 34.1 million sq. ft. in nine U.S. states. Since issuance, 40 office properties were fully released from the collateral pool, resulting in a $1.94 billion paydown of the senior loan balance. The top five geographic concentrations are as follows: Boston (34.8% of net rentable area {NRA}), Northern California (32.6% of NRA), Southern California (16.8% of NRA), Manhattan (4.1% of NRA), and New Orleans (3.6% of NRA). The floating-rate IO loan matures on Feb. 1, 2013, and has one one-year extension option remaining. Details of the current collateral for the mortgage loan are as follows: -- First mortgage liens on 78 office properties totaling 23.5 million sq. ft.; -- Cash flow pledges of the borrower's joint venture interests in 10 office properties totaling 7.6 million sq. ft.; -- Equity pledges of the borrower's joint venture interests in three properties totaling 1.7 million sq. ft.; and -- Other collateral including covenants to apply proceeds and collateral note assignments with respect to three properties totaling 1.3 million sq. ft. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description ofhow they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at II Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-EOP Class Rating A-1 AAA (sf) A-2 AAA (sf) A-3 AAA (sf) B AAA (sf) C AA+ (sf) D AA (sf) E A+ (sf) F BBB+ (sf) G BBB (sf) H BBB- (sf) J BB+ (sf) K BB (sf) L B- (sf) X AAA (sf)