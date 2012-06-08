FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Cambium Learning outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. education solutions company Cambium Learning Group Inc.'s 	
operating performance was below our expectations, with a sharp drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- We are also revising our recovery rating on the company's senior 	
secured notes to '5' from '4', and lowering the issue-level rating to 'CCC+' 	
from 'B-'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects considerable uncertainty about whether 	
Cambium can stabilize its operating performance.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on Cambium Learning Group Inc., but revised the 	
outlook to negative from stable. The outlook change reflects weak 	
first-quarter operating performance, rising debt leverage, and considerable 	
doubt as to whether Cambium can stabilize its operating performance. We see a 	
risk that strained government budgets will continue to negatively affect 	
Cambium's profitability and debt leverage. Federal funding for the 	
intervention and special education market niche related to the economic 	
stimulus program ended in September 2011. 	
	
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior 	
secured notes to '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default, from '4' (30%-50% recovery expectation). As 	
a result, we lowered our issue-level rating on this debt to 'CCC+' (one notch 	
lower than the 'B-' corporate credit rating) from 'B-', in accordance with our 	
notching criteria for a recovery rating of '5'. The revision of the recovery 	
rating reflects our expectation of a steeper deterioration in operating 	
performance in a hypothetical default scenario as a result of Cambium's 	
difficulties in effectively competing with larger, better capitalized 	
companies with more significant digital learning capabilities.	
	
Rationale	
Our corporate credit rating on Cambium reflects our expectation that leverage 	
will remain relatively high, based on high product development costs and the 	
weak outlook for education spending. We consider the company's business risk 	
profile "vulnerable," according to our criteria, because of the cyclicality of 	
government funding for educational services and the effect of that cyclicality 	
on Cambium's operating performance. Relatively high debt to EBITDA and weak 	
discretionary cash flow, reflecting ongoing high product development spending, 	
support our view that Cambium's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." 	
Revenue growth may underperform other players in the supplemental publishing 	
market.	
	
Cambium is a small, niche provider of supplemental educational products for 	
the growing market serving underperforming and special education students. It 	
has higher leverage and a smaller presence in faster-growing 	
technology-delivered content, potentially putting it at a competitive 	
disadvantage with respect to content investment. Roughly 18% of sales is from 	
two states--California and Florida--which face budgetary pressure and could 	
materially reduce their purchases. The intervention market draws heavily on 	
federal funding, accounting for roughly one-half of revenues, compared with 	
only about 10% for traditional kindergarten-through-12th-grade publishers. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline at a 	
high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and mid- to high-single-digit 	
percentage rate in 2013. We expect EBITDA to fall at a high-teens rate in 2012 	
and mid-teens percentage rate in 2013. Over the intermediate term, Cambium may 	
face increased competition from traditional textbook publishers, which may 	
increase their offerings of intervention products as part of their core 	
programs. We expect the EBITDA margin will decline to under 19% in 2012, from 	
roughly 20% in 2011.	
	
Revenues declined 9% in the seasonally weak first quarter ended March 31, 	
2012. Cambium suffered a $7.3 million EBITDA loss compared with positive 	
EBITDA of $2.7 million for the same period last year, because of unabsorbed 	
overhead and restructuring charges. Debt to EBITDA, after amortization of 	
prepublication costs and adjusted for operating leases, increased to 6.8x over 	
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from 4.5x over the prior 12 months, on 	
weaker operating performance. Leverage is in excess of the more than 5x 	
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly 	
leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest 	
decreased to 1.6x over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from 2.6x over the 	
prior 12 months. Our base-case scenario shows Cambium's debt leverage could 	
increase to the high-7x area in 2012, and to over 8x in 2013. We expect 	
interest coverage to decline to roughly 1.4x in 2012 and to 1.3x in 2013.	
	
Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow improved to roughly 50% over 	
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 compared with roughly 25% in the prior 12 	
months as a result of the collection of significant prior year accounts 	
receivable balances. We expect the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash 	
flow to decline to roughly 5% in 2012 because of weaker operating performance 	
and a full year of interest on the 9.75% senior secured notes issued in 	
February 2011. 	
	
Liquidity	
Cambium has less than adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over 	
the next 12-18 months, based on our conclusions that the company would have 	
limited access to its undrawn revolving credit facility should operating 	
performance continue to deteriorate. Our view of the company's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: 	
     -- Cambium cannot absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our 	
view.	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed 	
uses by over 1.2x.	
     -- Cambium's asset-backed revolver has a minimum fixed-charge coverage 	
covenant of 1.1x, which would be triggered if the availability under the 	
revolver availability falls below $8 million, which do not expect to occur in 	
2012 because of its cash balances. However, we estimate that the company would 	
have a thin margin of covenant compliance, if sufficient borrowings were 	
outstanding so that availability fell below $8 million. 	
	
Cash balances increased to $41.8 million as of March 31, 2012, compared with 	
$19.5 million the year before, because of the August 2011 sale of $20 million 	
of common stock, the overfunding of the company's Feb. 2011 issuance of 9.75% 	
senior secured notes, and discretionary cash flow. We expect that cash 	
balances may only be a temporary source of excess liquidity, as the company 	
may continue to pursue modest-sized acquisitions in an effort to restore 	
growth. In May 2012, Cambium announced a $5 million share repurchase 	
authorization over a one-year period. Debt maturities are minimal until the 	
asset-backed revolver matures in 2015 and the senior secured notes mature in 	
2017.	
	
Outlook	
Our negative rating outlook reflects Cambium's weak operating performance and 	
rising debt leverage. We could lower our rating if the magnitude of potential 	
acquisitions, share repurchases, and underperformance significantly reduce 	
cash balances and borrowing availability. An additional potential source of 	
pressure on revenue and EBITDA could come from further reductions in 	
government funding pressure operating performance. If these pressures cause 	
negative discretionary cash flow, a spike in lease adjusted debt leverage 	
above 8x, and year end cash balances of less than $50 million, it could prompt 	
a rating downgrade. This scenario could occur if revenues and EBITDA drop 10% 	
and 30% respectively from current levels.	
	
We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario, 	
involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable 	
positive discretionary cash flow, and financial policies that support progress 	
in reducing leverage and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with 	
financial covenants.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Cambium Learning Group Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 B-/Negative/--     B-/Stable/--	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        CCC+               B-	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

