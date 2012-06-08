TEXT-S&P affirms MBIA Mexico 'B' rating

Overview -- We have affirmed the financial strength rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. at 'B' and maintained a negative outlook. -- We are affirming our ratings on MBIA Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MBIA Insurance Corp. is the U.S.-based parent of MBIA Mexico). -- The outlook on MBIA Mexico's ratings remains negative, in line with the outlook on MBIA Insurance Corp. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global scale counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MBIA Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MBIA Mexico). It also affirmed its national scale financial strength rating at 'mxBB+'. The outlook on these ratings remains negative. Rationale The ratings on the Mexican subsidiary are based on the support MBIA Insurance provides. Support comes in the form of a reinsurance agreement calling for MBIA Mexico to cede 100% of its net liability and other obligations to MBIA Insurance, and a net worth maintenance agreement in which MBIA Insurance agrees to maintain capital in its Mexican subsidiary that is at least equal to the higher of the amount of capital Mexican regulations require or $10 million. The rating on MBIA Insurance reflects our view that the company has low capital relative to risk in its insured portfolio; poor operating performance, which we expect to continue; and a lack of any competitive advantages to improve its financial position in the next 12 months. The rating also reflects the company's run-off status, in our view, and our belief that the corporate profile is unlikely to change in the next few years. Outlook The negative outlook on MBIA Insurance reflects the possibility that adverse loss development in the structured finance business could continue, diminishing liquidity and weakening capital. Given the size of the insured portfolio relative to MBIA Insurance's capital base, combined with limited opportunity to improve its capital position, we expect capital to continue to remain under stress. We expect MBIA Insurance's competitive position to remain weak, given the losses from the insured portfolio, and its weak capital position. If MBIA Insurance's capital stabilizes as a result of diminished potential for future adverse loss development, we would view this as positive to the rating. However, if the company exhibits increased losses and diminished liquidity--such that the time to a possible breach of minimum regulatory capital levels shortens to less than two years or if surplus falls below $500 million--we could lower the ratings. The negative outlook on the global and national scale ratings on MBIA Mexico reflects the fact that a further downgrade of MBIA Insurance would lead us to lower the subsidiary's ratings. Related Criteria And Research Bond Insurance Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Aug. 25, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed MBIA Mexico S.A. de C.V. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B/Negative/-- National Scale Rating mxBB+/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.