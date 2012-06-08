FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 2 CSFB Mortgage 2005-C2 ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 2 CSFB Mortgage 2005-C2 ratings

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on two classes from Credit Suisse First Boston 	
Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-C2, a U.S. CMBS transaction. 	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the 	
same transaction.	
     -- We withdrew our rating on one interest-only class following the 	
reduction of the class' notional balance to zero, as noted in the trustee 	
remittance report. 	
     -- The downgrades reflect actual and anticipated credit support erosion, 	
the liquidity available to the trust, and the performance to date of the 	
remaining assets in the trust.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its ratings on two classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s 	
series 2005-C2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) 	
transaction. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on five other 	
classes and our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on one class. We also withdrew our rating 	
on one class from the same transaction (see list).	
	
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the 	
remaining collateral in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity 	
available to the trust. The downgrades reflect actual credit support erosion 	
from liquidations associated to eight assets that resulted in cumulative 	
losses to the trust totaling $88.5 million to date, as well as further credit 	
support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 	
11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) of the 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) specially 	
serviced assets. 	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-X 	
interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria.  Furthermore, we 	
withdrew our rating on the A-SP interest-only class following the reduction of 	
this class' notional balance to zero, as noted in the May 2012 trustee 	
remittance report.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt 	
service coverage (DSC) of 1.27x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 101.7%. We 	
further stressed the assets' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a 	
weighted average DSC of 0.96x and an LTV ratio of 131.7%. The implied defaults 	
and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 70.7% and 41.6%, respectively. 	
The DSC and LTV calculations we noted above exclude 11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) 	
of the 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) special serviced assets and 12 ($76.3 	
million, 6.1%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded 	
specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied 	
default and loss severity figures. 	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS	
	
As of the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) 	
assets in the pool were with the special servicers, CWCapital Asset Management 	
LLC (CWCapital). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets 	
as of the May 2012 trustee remittance report is as follows: eight ($35.5 	
million, 2.9%) are real estate-owned (REO), two ($6.9 million, 0.6%) are in 	
foreclosure, one ($137.8 million, 11.1%) is 90-plus-days delinquent, and one 	
($500,216) is 30 days delinquent. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling 	
$139.7 million were in effect for nine of the specially serviced assets. 	
Details of the two largest specially serviced assets are as follows:	
	
The Tri-County Mall loan is the largest specially serviced loan and is the 	
largest loan in the pool with a whole-loan balance of $146.5 million. The 	
whole loan consists of a $137.8 million pooled balance and an $8.7 million 	
non-pooled junior participation that is not rated by Standard & Poor's. The 	
total current trust exposure is $148.5 million. The loan is secured by 1.1 	
million sq.-ft. of $1.3 million sq.-ft. regional mall in Springdale, Ohio, a 	
suburb of Cincinnati. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, 	
CWCapital, on Aug. 13, 2009, due to monetary default. The reported payment 	
status of the loan is 90 plus days delinquent. According to CWCapital, it will 	
proceed with foreclosure while still evaluating alternative workout 	
strategies. An ARA of $119.3 million is in effect against the trust portion of 	
this loan. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this loan.	
	
The Five Star Plaza asset ($13.5 million, 1.1%) is the second-largest asset 	
with the special servicer and has a total trust exposure of $15.5 million. The 	
collateral is a 133,451-sq.-ft. retail property in Rocklin, Calif., within the 	
Sacramento metropolitan statistical area. The loan was transferred to 	
CWCapital on Feb. 18, 2010, due to monetary default and became REO on Nov. 28, 	
2011. An ARA of $9.1 million is in effect for this loan. According to 	
CWCapital, the property is currently being marketed for lease. The occupancy 	
was 53% as of April 2012. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of 	
this asset. 	
	
The 10 remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances 	
that represent less than 0.6% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $11.3 	
million are in effect against seven of these assets. We estimated losses for 	
nine of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 44.7%.  	
The remaining asset was recently transferred to the special servicer. 	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a 	
trust balance of $1.24 billion, down from $1.60 billion at issuance. The pool 	
currently includes 135 loans and eight REO assets, down from 168 loans at 	
issuance. The master servicer, KeyCorp Real Estate Capital Markets Inc. 	
(KeyCorp), provided financial information for 86.3% (by balance) of the 	
nondefeased loans in the pool, the majority of which is full-year 2011 data 	
(78.7%).	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.21x for the pool based on the 	
reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.27x and 101.7%, 	
respectively, which exclude the 11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) of the 12 ($180.7 	
million, 14.6%) specially serviced assets for which we separately estimated 	
losses and 12 ($76.3 million, 6.2%) defeased loans. Thirty-four loans ($249.1 	
million, 20.1%), including four of the top 10 loans secured by real estate in 	
the pool, are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. Thirty-one ($268.5 	
million, 21.6%) loans have a reported DSC below 1.10x, 23 ($214.7 million, 	
17.3%) of which have a reported DSC below 1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE	
	
The top 10 loans secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust 	
balance of $596.6 million (48.0%), which includes the non-pooled junior 	
participant loan. Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted 	
average DSC of 1.05x for nine of the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV 	
ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.10x and 115.4%, respectively. These figures 	
exclude the Tri-County Mall loan, which we discussed above. Four of the top 10 	
loans ($246.2 million, 20.8%) in the pool are on the master servicers' 	
combined watchlist, which we discuss below.	
	
The SP-Portfolio loan ($80.7 million, 6.5%), the third-largest loan in the 	
pool, consists of six cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured 	
by six office properties totaling 676,029 sq. ft. all located in the Chicago 	
central business district. Four of the six loans, which represent $55.1 	
million of the portfolio, are on the master servicers' combined watchlist due 	
to a low reported DSC. The reported DSC and occupancy for the entire portfolio 	
as of the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 0.95x and 93.4%, respectively.	
	
The Washington Mutual Irvine Campus loan ($55.4 million, 4.5%), the 	
fifth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicers' combined watchlist 	
due to the modification of the loan and a low reported DSC. The loan is 	
secured by four low rise office buildings totaling 414,597 sq. ft. in Irvine, 	
Calif. This loan was modified and returned to the trust on March 25, 2011. The 	
modification terms included a $47.8 million principal-write off, as well as an 	
interest-only period and loan term extension. The principal write-off of this 	
loan resulted in a $44.5 million realized loss to the trust. The occupancy was 	
12.9%, according to the October 2011 rent roll.	
	
The Yorktown Apartments & Bluffs of Berkshire Apartments loan ($40.9 million, 	
3.2%), the six-largest loan in the pool, consists of two cross-collateralized 	
and cross-defaulted loans secured by a 565-unit multifamily property in 	
Houston (Yorktown) and a 382-unit garden-apartment complex in Austin, Texas 	
(Bluffs of Berkshire). The Bluffs of Berkshire loan is on the master 	
servicers' combined watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.94x for 	
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The combined DSC and occupancy for the year 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.11x and 85.8%, respectively.	
	
The Newport & Sunchase & Benchmark loan ($27.4 million, 2.2%), the 	
eighth-largest loan in the pool, consists of three cross-collateralized and 	
cross-defaulted loans secured by three multifamily properties totaling 738 	
units located in Tampa, Fla., Bradenton, Fla. And Irving, Texas. The Sunchase 	
Apartments loan ($7.9 million) located in Bradenton, Fla., is on the master 	
servicers' combined watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.81x for 	
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The combined DSC and occupancy for the three 	
properties was 1.07x and 85.0% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the remaining assets in the pool according to its 	
current criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the lowered and affirmed 	
ratings.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differfrom the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To Bonds In The U.S. 	
Based On Escrowed Collateral, published May 31, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010. 	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, 	
published April 4, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C2	
	
             Rating             	
Class  To              From           Credit enhancement (%)	
A-MFL  BBB (sf)       A-  (sf)               18.82	
A-MFX  BBB (sf)       A-  (sf)               18.82	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C2	
     	
Class    Rating             Credit enhancement (%)	
A-3      AAA (sf)                            31.82	
A-AB     AAA (sf)                            31.82	
A-4      AAA (sf)                            31.82	
A-1-A    AAA (sf)                            31.82	
A-J      CCC- (sf)                            9.89	
A-X      AAA (sf)                              N/A	
	
RATING WITHDRAWN 	
	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C2	
             Rating             	
Class  To           From           Credit enhancement (%)	
A-SP   NR           AAA (sf)                          N/A	
 	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.