TEXT-S&P cuts 2 CSFB Mortgage 2005-C2 ratings

OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on two classes from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-C2, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on six other classes from the same transaction. -- We withdrew our rating on one interest-only class following the reduction of the class' notional balance to zero, as noted in the trustee remittance report. -- The downgrades reflect actual and anticipated credit support erosion, the liquidity available to the trust, and the performance to date of the remaining assets in the trust. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on two classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2005-C2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on five other classes and our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on one class. We also withdrew our rating on one class from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The downgrades reflect actual credit support erosion from liquidations associated to eight assets that resulted in cumulative losses to the trust totaling $88.5 million to date, as well as further credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) of the 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) specially serviced assets. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-X interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria. Furthermore, we withdrew our rating on the A-SP interest-only class following the reduction of this class' notional balance to zero, as noted in the May 2012 trustee remittance report. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.27x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 101.7%. We further stressed the assets' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.96x and an LTV ratio of 131.7%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 70.7% and 41.6%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations we noted above exclude 11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) of the 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) special serviced assets and 12 ($76.3 million, 6.1%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) assets in the pool were with the special servicers, CWCapital Asset Management LLC (CWCapital). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets as of the May 2012 trustee remittance report is as follows: eight ($35.5 million, 2.9%) are real estate-owned (REO), two ($6.9 million, 0.6%) are in foreclosure, one ($137.8 million, 11.1%) is 90-plus-days delinquent, and one ($500,216) is 30 days delinquent. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $139.7 million were in effect for nine of the specially serviced assets. Details of the two largest specially serviced assets are as follows: The Tri-County Mall loan is the largest specially serviced loan and is the largest loan in the pool with a whole-loan balance of $146.5 million. The whole loan consists of a $137.8 million pooled balance and an $8.7 million non-pooled junior participation that is not rated by Standard & Poor's. The total current trust exposure is $148.5 million. The loan is secured by 1.1 million sq.-ft. of $1.3 million sq.-ft. regional mall in Springdale, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, CWCapital, on Aug. 13, 2009, due to monetary default. The reported payment status of the loan is 90 plus days delinquent. According to CWCapital, it will proceed with foreclosure while still evaluating alternative workout strategies. An ARA of $119.3 million is in effect against the trust portion of this loan. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this loan. The Five Star Plaza asset ($13.5 million, 1.1%) is the second-largest asset with the special servicer and has a total trust exposure of $15.5 million. The collateral is a 133,451-sq.-ft. retail property in Rocklin, Calif., within the Sacramento metropolitan statistical area. The loan was transferred to CWCapital on Feb. 18, 2010, due to monetary default and became REO on Nov. 28, 2011. An ARA of $9.1 million is in effect for this loan. According to CWCapital, the property is currently being marketed for lease. The occupancy was 53% as of April 2012. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this asset. The 10 remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances that represent less than 0.6% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $11.3 million are in effect against seven of these assets. We estimated losses for nine of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 44.7%. The remaining asset was recently transferred to the special servicer. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a trust balance of $1.24 billion, down from $1.60 billion at issuance. The pool currently includes 135 loans and eight REO assets, down from 168 loans at issuance. The master servicer, KeyCorp Real Estate Capital Markets Inc. (KeyCorp), provided financial information for 86.3% (by balance) of the nondefeased loans in the pool, the majority of which is full-year 2011 data (78.7%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.21x for the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.27x and 101.7%, respectively, which exclude the 11 ($180.2 million, 14.5%) of the 12 ($180.7 million, 14.6%) specially serviced assets for which we separately estimated losses and 12 ($76.3 million, 6.2%) defeased loans. Thirty-four loans ($249.1 million, 20.1%), including four of the top 10 loans secured by real estate in the pool, are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. Thirty-one ($268.5 million, 21.6%) loans have a reported DSC below 1.10x, 23 ($214.7 million, 17.3%) of which have a reported DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE The top 10 loans secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $596.6 million (48.0%), which includes the non-pooled junior participant loan. Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.05x for nine of the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.10x and 115.4%, respectively. These figures exclude the Tri-County Mall loan, which we discussed above. Four of the top 10 loans ($246.2 million, 20.8%) in the pool are on the master servicers' combined watchlist, which we discuss below. The SP-Portfolio loan ($80.7 million, 6.5%), the third-largest loan in the pool, consists of six cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by six office properties totaling 676,029 sq. ft. all located in the Chicago central business district. Four of the six loans, which represent $55.1 million of the portfolio, are on the master servicers' combined watchlist due to a low reported DSC. The reported DSC and occupancy for the entire portfolio as of the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 0.95x and 93.4%, respectively. The Washington Mutual Irvine Campus loan ($55.4 million, 4.5%), the fifth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicers' combined watchlist due to the modification of the loan and a low reported DSC. The loan is secured by four low rise office buildings totaling 414,597 sq. ft. in Irvine, Calif. This loan was modified and returned to the trust on March 25, 2011. The modification terms included a $47.8 million principal-write off, as well as an interest-only period and loan term extension. The principal write-off of this loan resulted in a $44.5 million realized loss to the trust. The occupancy was 12.9%, according to the October 2011 rent roll. The Yorktown Apartments & Bluffs of Berkshire Apartments loan ($40.9 million, 3.2%), the six-largest loan in the pool, consists of two cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by a 565-unit multifamily property in Houston (Yorktown) and a 382-unit garden-apartment complex in Austin, Texas (Bluffs of Berkshire). The Bluffs of Berkshire loan is on the master servicers' combined watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.94x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The combined DSC and occupancy for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.11x and 85.8%, respectively. The Newport & Sunchase & Benchmark loan ($27.4 million, 2.2%), the eighth-largest loan in the pool, consists of three cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by three multifamily properties totaling 738 units located in Tampa, Fla., Bradenton, Fla. And Irving, Texas. The Sunchase Apartments loan ($7.9 million) located in Bradenton, Fla., is on the master servicers' combined watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.81x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The combined DSC and occupancy for the three properties was 1.07x and 85.0% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the remaining assets in the pool according to its current criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the lowered and affirmed ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differfrom the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 