TEXT-Fitch revises outlooks on JPMCC 2007-LDP10
#Market News
June 8, 2012

TEXT-Fitch revises outlooks on JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has revised Rating Outlooks on two classes of J.P.
Morgan Chase Mortgage Securities Trust, series 2007-LDP10 (JPMCC 2007-LDP10),
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates as follows:	
	
--$359 million class A-M 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;	
--$174.1 million class A-MS 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable.	
	
Since Fitch's prior rating action, further deterioration in performance of the
pool has been noted, including the transfer of two of the top 10 loans to
special servicing.	
	
Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate
CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for
U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:	
	
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).	
	
