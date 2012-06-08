FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Aruba 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit rating
June 8, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Aruba 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We affirmed our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba.	
     -- The stable outlook on Aruba reflects our expectation that the 	
government will be able to return shortly to its medium-term fiscal plan to 	
reduce the central government deficit towards 3% of GDP in 2014.	
     -- We expect that the government would implement further measures to 	
contain fiscal slippage in the event the reopening of the island's oil 	
refinery is delayed beyond a couple of months.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2' 	
sovereign credit rating on Aruba. The outlook on the ratings is stable. 	
Standard & Poor's 'A-' transfer and convertibility assessment remains 	
unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
Aruba's prosperous economy with per capita GDP of about $25,000, stable 	
democracy, high level of social development, and strong government balance 	
sheet support its creditworthiness. A narrow economic base, limited monetary 	
and external flexibility, and a sizeable gross general government debt burden 	
(which is more than offset by public sector pension assets) are credit 	
constraints. 	
	
The Aruban economy had been recovering rapidly since the recession of 2009 and 	
2010, with growth approaching 9% in real terms last year. The recent decision 	
by Valero, the owner of the island's oil refinery, to suspend operations was a 	
setback to the economy and to the government's fiscal plans to reduce its 	
deficit in coming years. The refinery, which directly and indirectly employs 	
about 5% of the island's workforce, is the largest single private-sector 	
employer. A potential closure of the refinery would, absent substantial fiscal 	
adjustment, hinder the government's intent to reduce its fiscal deficit 	
towards 3% of GDP in 2014 (one year later than originally planned) from an 	
estimated 6.8% of GDP this year. A potential closure would also weaken 	
external liquidity.	
 	
We expect that the combination of the reopening of the oil refinery, favorable 	
growth prospects in the coming year, and various other minor fiscal measures 	
are likely to restrain the recent rise in the general government's gross debt 	
burden and stabilize it around 50% of GDP in the coming couple of years. (In 	
its calculation of gross debt, Standard & Poor's excludes central government 	
debt that public sector pension and social welfare plans hold.) 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will be able 	
to reduce the central government fiscal deficit towards 3% of GDP in 2014 from 	
an estimated 6.8% of GDP this year. We expect that the government would 	
implement further measures to contain fiscal slippage in the event the 	
reopening of the refinery is delayed beyond a couple of months.	
	
The rating could fall if slower economic growth and the prolonged suspension 	
of the refinery results in a higher debt burden. The closure of the refinery 	
could also negatively impact exports more than imports, possibly contributing 	
to a fall in foreign exchange reserves and an increase in the country's net 	
external liability position.  	
	
Over the long term, the rating could rise if successful resolution of the 	
refinery issue, along with other policies, contributes to a more 	
favorable-than-expected fiscal and debt trajectory and higher-than-expected 	
GDP growth beyond 2012. That, combined with improving external liquidity to 	
strengthen the pillars sustaining confidence in the fixed exchange rate, could 	
result in a higher rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Aruba, Dec. 16, 2011	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Aruba	
 Sovereign Credit Rating                A-/Stable/A-2      	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment	
  Local Currency                        A-                 	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
