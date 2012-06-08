FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes third edition of 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights'
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes third edition of 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has published the third edition of its 'U.S. Retail
Credit Insights' newsletter. The newsletter provides brief company-specific and
sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions and detailed industry
reports, and Fitch's views on topical issues.	
	
To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please
complete this brief form:The current issue discusses the following topics:	
	
--Upcoming investor events;	
	
--Sector Update highlighting major industry trends including uneven performance
between high-end and low-end retailers, opportunities and threats presented by
E-commerce growth as well as accelerated downsizing of retail square footage;	
	
--Fitch's expectations for 2012 on select retailers such as J.C. Penney, Kohl's,
Sears, Best Buy and RadioShack, based on recently reported first quarter 2012
sales and earnings results;	
	
--Rating actions over the past four months;	
	
--Index of sector reports, statistics, and analysis.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Credit Insights

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
