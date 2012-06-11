FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P places Transgaz Medias 'BB+' rating on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P places Transgaz Medias 'BB+' rating on watch negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We see the government of Romania, the majority owner of gas 	
transmission operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz Medias, maintaining pressure on the 	
company to distribute significant dividends beyond our previous forecast.	
     -- The regulatory environment for gas transmission activities in Romania 	
is becoming less predictable than we had previously assessed.	
     -- We are placing our 'BB+' long-term foreign and local currency ratings 	
on Transgaz on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
     -- If we see continued regulatory uncertainty or a substantial weakening 	
of regulated remuneration we could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more than 	
one notch.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' 	
long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Romanian 	
natural gas transmission system operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects the likelihood that we will downgrade the company 	
in the near term because we see increasing pressure on Transgaz's business 	
risk profile, which we continue to assess as "fair." This results from our 	
mounting uncertainty regarding the supportiveness of the regulatory framework 	
for gas transmission in Romania. We understand that the Romanian regulator was 	
considering a revision of the existing tariff-setting mechanism to allow 	
Transgaz to partially recover revenues linked to gas volumes lost over the 	
five-year regulatory period ending June 2012. However, we understand that 	
Transgaz's recent discussions with the regulator indicate worsened prospects 	
of recovery. In our view, this is not consistent with our previous assessment 	
of the visibility and predictability of the regulatory environment. We believe 	
that the current situation and the regulator's untimely revisions to 	
Transgaz's remuneration highlight key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction where 	
regulatory determinations are not independent of the government.	
	
In addition, we see a risk of negative effects on Transgaz's financial risk 	
profile linked to the Romanian government's expectations of ongoing 	
significant dividends. We previously understood that the 90% dividend 	
distribution level was temporary--the 90% payout applied to all Romanian 	
state-controlled companies and was aimed at supporting the national budget. 	
Transgaz aims to offset the higher dividends by materially reducing its 	
capital expenditure over the medium term. We view this ambition as 	
challenging, considering the significant investments needed to upgrade the 	
Romanian gas transmission network. As a result, we see the risk of a material 	
deterioration in Transgaz's historically solid credit metrics over the longer 	
term.	
	
The 'BB+' local currency rating is based on Transgaz's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+', and on our revised opinion that 	
there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of Romania 	
(BB+/Stable/B) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to 	
Transgaz in the event of financial distress. The revision of our assessment of 	
the likelihood of extraordinary support to "moderately high" from "high" has 	
no impact on the rating.	
	
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our 	
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is 	
based on our assessment of Transgaz's: 	
     -- "Important" role for Romania's energy sector, given the company's 	
legal and natural monopoly position, as well as its operation of all 	
strategically important gas transmission assets in the country. We have 	
revised this from "very strong" because we believe the diminishing ongoing 	
support, as evidenced by a change to a much more aggressive dividend policy, 	
also weighs on our assessment of the role of Transgaz to the government. 	
     -- "Strong" link with the government, which we see unchanged despite the 	
Romanian government's ongoing sale of an additional 15% stake. We understand 	
the government will maintain control over the entity.	
	
We expect Transgaz's adjusted debt, which stood at Romanian Lei (RON)146.5 	
million (EUR32 million ) at year-end 2011, to fall in 2012 and 2013. This is 	
despite our projections that Transgaz will post negative discretionary cash 	
flows, as we expect the company to utilize its significant cash holding to 	
cover any cash flow shortfall and for debt amortization. However, we expect 	
Transgaz to resume normalized investment levels by no later than 2014, which, 	
coupled with high dividend payments, is likely to lead to a gradual 	
deterioration in financial credit metrics over the long term. Nevertheless, we 	
expect the company's credit metrics to remain solid when compared with peers', 	
with adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt well above 50%. We do not 	
factor into our base-case scenario the financial impact of Transgaz's 	
participation in the large-scale Nabucco pipeline project, given the 	
continuing uncertainties we see regarding gas supply sources and the financing 	
structure of the project. We consider Transgaz's potential participation in 	
Nabucco as an additional material risk for its financial risk profile, albeit 	
currently remote.	
	
Liquidity	
Transgaz's liquidity is "adequate," under our criteria. Projected sources of 	
liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines) exceed 	
projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, debt maturities, working capital 	
outflow, and dividends) by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.	
	
We estimate that sources of liquidity include:	
     -- Existing cash of RON390 million as at end-March 2012;	
     -- RON100 million available under a revolving credit facility maturing in 	
2014; and	
     -- Our expectation of FFO of about RON500 million in 2012.	
	
This compares with the following uses:	
     -- Capital expenditure of RON197 million in 2012;	
     -- Contractual debt amortization of RON42 million;	
     -- Our estimate of dividends as high as RON350 million; and	
     -- Our estimate of working capital outflows of approximately RON50 	
million.	
	
In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Transgaz will post increasing 	
negative cash flow after capex and dividends over 2012-2015, driven in the 	
medium term by the need to recover investment levels in line with 2010. We 	
expect Transgaz to utilize its large cash buffer to cover its negative 	
discretionary cash flows in 2012 and 2013, which should lead to declining debt 	
in absolute terms.	
	
CreditWatch	
We plan to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days and we expect by 	
then to gain clarity on the new regulatory framework for Transgaz.	
	
We could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more then one notch if we were of 	
the opinion that the new regulatory framework would significantly weaken the 	
cash flow generation of the company. We are also likely to lower Transgaz's 	
ratings if we fail to achieve clarity on the regulatory remuneration for the 	
third regulatory period within the CreditWatch horizon, as this would 	
highlight higher regulatory uncertainty than we currently factor into the 	
ratings.	
	
We could affirm the ratings if we were convinced that the changing regulatory 	
framework would provide sufficient visibility, predictability, and credit 	
support to Transgaz's earnings. This would also be contingent on an assessment 	
that the regulatory remuneration remained sufficiently shielded from negative 	
political intervention linked to changes in the national macroeconomic or 	
fiscal environment. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Industry Report Card: EMEA Regulated Utilities Enjoy a Largely Stable 	
Outlook, But Some Face Sovereign Distress, May 28, 2012	
     -- Research Update: Romania Ratings Affirmed At 'BB+/B'; Outlook Stable, 	
May 25, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Watch Neg/--   BB+/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.