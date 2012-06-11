FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Solutus Advisors Limited special servicer rating
June 11, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Solutus Advisors Limited special servicer rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Solutus Advisors Limited (Solutus or
the company) a commercial special servicer rating of 'CSS4'.	
	
Solutus, founded in October 2010, filed its first set of audited financial
statements in May 2012, relating to the period October 2010 through January
2012. The company made a loss during this period, which in Fitch's opinion, is
not unexpected for a new business start up. Solutus benefits from the financial
support of a private equity firm, which has provided it with funding. This is
repayable by January 2015. Fitch notes that growth in servicing revenue in the
short to medium term will be vital for supporting the company's financial
stability in a challenging market environment.	
	
The rating reflects a business that is yet to reach maturity and the small
operational team that lacks breadth of special servicing experience compared to
peers. The seven members of full-time staff consists of two directors, sharing
just over 20 years commercial real estate experience between them, and four
asset managers. The asset managers' average 9.5 years worth of industry
experience, with average company tenure at one year. They are supported by an
office manager / team administrator. Solutus also utilises the expertise of an
external consultant asset manager two days a week. The company has a robust
resource management plan in place for anticipated future growth, and will have
an additional asset manager in place at the end of June 2012.	
	
Fitch also notes that Solutus does not utilise a specialised IT servicing
system, instead relying on diary and task management through manual means. Due
to the low volume of loans currently under management, this situation is
manageable, although Fitch recognises the significant operational risks that may
occur if volumes and workload increase. Solutus have advised that it is
expecting to implement a bespoke version of a third-party servicing platform
into their business in the near future. Fitch considers this vital to the
successful future growth of the servicer.	
	
As a small business, Solutus relies on outsourcing arrangements for provision of
corporate services such as finance, cash management, payroll and IT support.
Fitch believes that such arrangements are appropriate for a business of Solutus'
size and maturity.	
	
Fitch's 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers', dated 13
August 2010 defines a '4' rated servicer as one that lacks proficiency due to a
weakness in one or more areas of servicing ability. Solutus' small operational
team and limited current scope of suitable technology solutions provide the
company with important challenges and development needs over the coming months.	
	
As of end-March 2012, Solutus was actively special servicing eight loans secured
by 12 commercial properties in the UK.	
	
Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria
including a comparison against similar UK servicers as part of the review
process.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
"The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings."	
	
	
Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers',
dated 13 August 2010, and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers
- UK Market Addendum', dated 28 January 2008, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers	
Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - UK Market Addendum (UK
European Structured Finance)

