TEXT-Fitch cuts Mapfre SA ratings; outlook negative
June 11, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Mapfre SA ratings; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) 	
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and its core operating
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB' from 'A'. The 	
Outlook for the ratings is Negative. A full list of rating actions is below.	
	
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 	
'A' (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative", dated 7 June 2012 	
at www.fitchratings.com).	
	
Fitch believes that Mapfre's ratings are closely linked to Spain's 	
creditworthiness, primarily through its direct holdings of EUR9.2bn of Spanish 	
sovereign bonds and the fact that Mapfre sources the majority of the group 	
earnings from Spain (around 55% at end-Q112). This is despite Mapfre's ongoing 	
positive and increasing earnings diversification in Latin America and the US.	
	
Nonetheless, Fitch believes that Mapfre's credit fundamentals are relatively 	
robust. Mapfre's capital position, as measured by Fitch, is robust (net premium 	
written to equity equalling 1.8x at end-2011), fixed-charge coverage is high 	
(20x), underwriting performance is strong (average 5Y combined ratio at 94.4%) 	
and refinancing risk is moderate. This is partially offset by a Fitch-calculated	
27% financial leverage ratio, and by the quality of capital being negatively 	
affected by the amount of goodwill and commercial real estate on balance sheet.	
	
As a result, Fitch views Mapfre's IFS ratings as capped by Spain's Long-term IDR	
of 'BBB' and Mapfre SA's Long-term IDR is one notch below the operating 	
entities' IFS rating (it would be two notches according to standard notching).  	
	
Mapfre's ratings would likely be further downgraded if the Spanish sovereign 	
rating was further downgraded. 	
	
The ratings could also be downgraded if the exposure to the Spanish insurance 	
market or sovereign debt resulted in underwriting or investment losses beyond 	
Fitch's current expectations. However, Fitch notes FY11 and Q112 results have 	
shown little evidence of such deterioration. 	
	
Conversely, Mapfre's Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the 	
Spanish sovereign rating was revised to Stable.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Mapfre Familiar	
	
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos	
	
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros	
	
IFS downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Negative	
	
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A	
	
IFS downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative	
	
Mapfre SA	
	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from ' BBB+'; Outlook Negative	
	
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017 downgraded to 	
'BB-' from 'BB+'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

