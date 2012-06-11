FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Residential Capital DIP loan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Residential Capital DIP loan

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB'
rating to U.S.-based Residential Capital LLC's (ResCap) $1.45 billion
debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facilities, comprising $1.25 billion of term
loan facilities (a $1.05 billion first out loan and a $200 million second out
loan) and a $200 million revolving credit facility. The long-term corporate
credit rating on the company is 'D' (default). On May 14, 2012, ResCap filed a
voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.	
	
The 'BB' rating on the loan primarily reflects Standard & Poor's view of the 	
likelihood of ResCap repaying the DIP facilities in full through the sales of 	
its origination and servicing business and specified financial assets (either 	
pursuant to a plan of reorganization or Section 363 of the bankruptcy code) 	
under Chapter 11. Our 'BB' rating incorporates two notches worth of 	
enhancement based on our assessment of the recovery value of the assets 	
securing the DIP facilities in the event that a Chapter 7-type liquidation 	
becomes necessary. The DIP loan rating is a point-in-time rating, and 	
accordingly, is effective only for the date of this report. Moreover, we base 	
our point-in-time rating on various assumptions that we outline further in 	
this report. We will withdraw the rating shortly after publication of this 	
report and Standard & Poor's will not review, modify, or provide ongoing 	
surveillance of the rating.	
	
The DIP facilities are guaranteed by ResCap's direct and indirect domestic 	
subsidiaries. The facilities have a first-priority security interest in 	
designated restricted cash accounts, mortgage servicer advances, and a 	
portfolio of held-for-sale loans. They also have a second-priority lien on 	
collateral pledged to secure other debt instruments, including mortgage 	
servicing rights, a separate whole loan portfolio, and various other 	
receivables.  	
	
The DIP facilities constitute super-priority administrative expense claims. 	
ResCap received authorization for up to $1.25 billion of DIP facility 	
borrowings under an interim order from the bankruptcy court dated May 15, 	
2012. We understand that a hearing on the final order is scheduled for June 	
18, 2012. Our analysis and rating reflect our assumption that the full amount 	
of the DIP facilities will be approved pursuant to a final order on 	
substantially the same terms as the interim order. 	
	
Availability under the revolver is governed by a borrowing base test and a 	
collateral amount test. The borrowing base consists of 100% of restricted 	
cash, 90% of book value of servicer advances, and up to 50% of the market 	
value of whole loans and real estate, less certain reserves. Availability is a 	
function of the borrowing base less amounts outstanding under the $1.05 	
billion first-out term loan and $200 million revolver. The collateral amount 	
consists of 100% of restricted cash, 95% of mortgage advances, and 75% of the 	
market value of whole loans and real estate, less certain reserves, with 	
availability defined in reference to the collateral amount less outstandings 	
under the revolver and both term loans.  	
	
Financial covenants include minimum DIP liquidity of $50 million, and 	
requirements to maintain unrestricted cash of at least $75 million at any 	
time, or no less than $250 million for any four consecutive days.  	
	
ResCap's planned Chapter 11 process is focused primarily on asset sales rather 	
than on a more traditional reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy, 	
although we note that this process is structured to preserve the going concern 	
value of its core origination and servicing business. In our view, this 	
approach reflects an effort to maximize the value of key assets and operations 	
in a timely manner by selling them free and clear of potentially substantial 	
claims and associated delays related to litigation over representations and 	
warranties and the performance of mortgage-backed securities primarily issued 	
from 2004-2008. In contrast to a nonfinancial corporation, ResCap's core 	
assets (its mortgage origination and servicing platform and various other 	
assets) are largely embodied in financial assets with more readily 	
ascertainable market values.  	
	
ResCap has entered into asset purchase agreements (APAs) with parent Ally 	
Financial Inc. (B+/Positive/C) and with NationStar Mortgage LLC (NationStar; 	
B+/Stable/--), a nonbank participant in the mortgage origination and servicing 	
sector. The NationStar APA contemplates the sale of ResCap's mortgage 	
origination and servicing business and related assets for about $2.4 billion 	
(subject to adjustment on the basis of the purchase price formula). The Ally 	
APA has expected proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion (subject to adjustment 	
on the basis of the purchase price formula), and primarily encompasses 	
ResCap's held-for-sale loan portfolio. A majority of the assets subject to the 	
two APAs are pledged on a first- or second-lien basis as DIP loan collateral.  	
	
The DIP credit agreement requires that DIP lenders be repaid from the proceeds 	
of these asset sales, whether those sales occur under a Chapter 11 plan of 	
reorganization or (failing that) under Section 363 of the bankruptcy code. The 	
NationStar and ResCap APAs serve as "stalking-horse bids," suggesting the 	
potential for these assets to be sold for more than what NationStar and Ally 	
have agreed to pay under the APAs. We understand that the primary purpose of 	
the DIP financing is to enable ResCap to maintain its origination and 	
servicing business pending the contemplated asset sales.	
	
ResCap will likely propose a plan of reorganization that would resolve 	
mortgage-related litigation claims against it and Ally. We note that using the 	
bankruptcy process to resolve such liabilities is common for bankrupt 	
entities, but extending this to related entities that are not debtors in the 	
proceeding (in this case parent company Ally) is likely to be controversial, 	
in our view. Although no plan has yet been filed, we understand that ResCap 	
has received indications of support from certain of its debtholders and 	
litigation claimants for the basic terms of a proposed plan. However, based on 	
motions filed to date by various creditors and claimants, including a motion 	
for the appointment of an examiner to investigate certain pre-petition and 	
proposed post-petition transactions, Standard & Poor's expects that the extent 	
of liability on the part of Ally for ResCap's obligations and the adequacy of 	
its proposed consideration for the release of these obligations will be 	
disputed over the course of the bankruptcy process. At the same time, our 	
expectation is that process participants share an interest in maximizing the 	
realization of value from ResCap's assets. Accordingly, Standard & Poor's 	
expects that creditor motions might have some effect on the timing of the 	
ResCap asset sales. We also note that DIP ratings do not constitute an opinion 	
on whether DIP lenders can expect to be repaid in strict accordance with the 	
deadlines and payment dates envisioned by the credit agreement.	
	
To arrive at an opinion on the likelihood that a DIP loan will be repaid in 	
full through a plan of reorganization (or, as could occur in ResCap's case, 	
Section 363 asset sales), we assess key aspects of a Chapter 11 debtor's 	
credit risk profile, including industry risk, the company's business position, 	
and the potential impact of the bankruptcy itself on the company's credit 	
profile. Based on our view of the mortgage servicing sector, ResCap's 	
operational capabilities and market position, as well as potential 	
implications of the Chapter 11 process, our DIP rating incorporates a 'B+' 	
assessment of the likelihood that DIP lenders will be repaid through the 	
contemplated sales of the assets under a plan of reorganization or pursuant to 	
Section 363. This evaluation considers the risk that potential delays in 	
executing the asset sales in a timely manner would negatively affect the 	
credit profile of the mortgage origination and servicing business, and that a 	
certain degree of execution risk surrounds the plan of the 	
reorganization/Section 363 sale process as contemplated.	
	
As part of our DIP loan rating analysis, we assessed the DIP lenders' 	
prospects for full recovery through a liquidation of the collateral securing 	
the DIP facilities in the event that becomes necessary. This analysis 	
recognizes the potential for some stress on asset values due to changes in 	
mortgage sector and general market conditions. We assume the DIP facilities 	
would be fully drawn.	
	
Based on our analysis, we are of the view that the net realizable value of the 	
collateral (net of our estimates for administrative and liquidation costs and 	
potential priority claims against second-lien assets) substantially exceeds 	
the amount of the DIP facilities. Given the level of overcollateralization 	
that our analysis contemplates, we applied a two-notch enhancement (the 	
maximum achievable under our DIP ratings framework) to our underlying risk 	
assessment of 'B+', which results in an overall DIP facility rating of 'BB'.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Residential Capital LLC	
Corporate credit rating     D/--/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
$1.05 billion senior secured Debtor-in-Possession 	
  term loan A-1                                      BB	
$200 million senior secured Debtor-in-Possession 	
  term loan A-2                                      BB	
$200 million revolving credit facility               BB	
	
D-Default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.