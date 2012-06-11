TEXT-Fitch rates CBS proposed new senior notes 'BBB'

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to CBS Corporation's (CBS) proposed five- and 30-year senior unsecured note offering. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including 1) repaying approximately $152 million 8.625% Aug. 1, 2012 debentures at maturity; 2) redeeming $338 million of 5.625% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2012; and 3) repaying some or all of the $400 million 8.2% notes due May 15, 2014. Fitch currently has a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for CBS. The Rating Outlook is Stable. CBS will issue the senior notes under the amended and restated indenture dated as of Nov. 3, 2008 and first supplemental indenture dated as of April 5, 2010. The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of CBS. As proposed, and like all of the senior unsecured debt issued by CBS, the notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CBS Operations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS that directly or indirectly owns Showtime Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Studios, 11 of the company's 29 full power broadcast television stations, and the partnership interest in The CW Network. Terms as proposed are similar to that of previously issued notes, including i) a limitation on liens of up to 15% of total consolidated assets (excluding standard carve-outs); ii) the ability to sell or convey assets that generate less than 80% of consolidated revenues; and iii) an obligation of CBS to repurchase the notes at 101% upon change of control (including a transfer of more than 50% of the company's voting stock) and non-investment grade ratings, as defined. Similar to existing bonds, there are no financial covenants. There is no coupon step-up provision in this issuance. The ratings and Stable Outlook incorporate Fitch's expectations that largely stable demand for CBS' various advertising platforms will drive low-mid single digit top line growth and margin stability in most of these businesses over the next few years. Fitch expects this advertising stability to be bolstered by the strong and growing demand for the company's syndicated content, driven by the increasing (both in size and number) over-the-top (OTT) content providers. Growing re-transmission and reverse network compensation are stable, recurring and high margin, providing incremental financial flexibility. CBS' credit profile has improved significantly in recent years, the result of debt reduction/maturity extension efforts as well as improved operating profits. Fitch estimates total leverage of 1.7x at March 31, 2012, less than half of its peak level of 3.6x at Dec. 31, 2009. Annual maturities are well within free cash flow generation, with the largest maturity of $1.25 billion in 2030. Fitch expects that CBS will maintain the conservative financial policy and credit-positive approach to its capital structure over the next few years. Nonetheless, CBS has a material amount of financial flexibility within its 'BBB' rating. With annual free cash flow expected to exceed $1.25 billion, CBS has room for increased share buybacks, dividends, and M&A, funded with free cash flow and a modest amount of incremental debt. Fitch maintains a 2.75x gross leverage target for the current ratings. In Fitch's view, some of CBS' businesses face secular challenges, namely continued audience fragmentation common across the media and entertainment landscape, which are pressuring viewership and in some cases, advertising revenue. These dynamics will likely intensify in the coming years. That said, Fitch does not expect them to pressure operations to the degree that there would be a material impact on CBS' credit profile or free cash flow over the intermediate term. The Local Broadcasting business, particularly radio, will likely bear the largest impact of these trends and experience the largest audience declines over the medium term. Mitigants include the broadcasters' ongoing ability to aggregate relatively large audiences amid an increasingly fractured media landscape, and Fitch's belief that large, well-capitalized content providers will remain crucial to the industry, and will remain rational and protect their long-term franchise values. CBS' ratings continue to be supported by a strong presence in the top 25 U.S. markets, leading positions in first-run syndication, a robust library and pipeline of off-network syndicated programming and an increasing portion of carriage and re-transmission revenues. Concerns include an above-average exposure to cyclical advertising revenue and the aforementioned technological threats within radio and television broadcasting. Fitch views CBS' current liquidity as solid, particularly in light of the near-term maturity schedule. At March 31, 2012, CBS had $794 million of cash, and $1.98 billion of availability under its $2 billion RCF (net of letters of credit), which expires in March 2015. Liquidity is further bolstered by annual free cash flow that is expected to exceed$1.25 billion. Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $6 billion, which consisted primarily of: --Approximately $491 million senior unsecured notes and debentures due August 2012; --Approximately $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2014; --Approximately $4.8 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures maturing 2016-2040; --$52 million senior unsecured notes issued at CBS' wholly owned subsidiary CBS Broadcasting, Inc., which are not guaranteed by CBS Corp. Fitch currently rates CBS as follows: CBS Corporation (CBS) --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'. CBS Broadcasting --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.