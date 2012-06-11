FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates CBS proposed new senior notes 'BBB'
June 11, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates CBS proposed new senior notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to CBS Corporation's
 (CBS) proposed five- and 30-year senior unsecured note offering. 	
The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including 	
1) repaying approximately $152 million 8.625% Aug. 1, 2012 debentures at 	
maturity; 2) redeeming $338 million of 5.625% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2012; 	
and 3) repaying some or all of the $400 million 8.2% notes due May 15, 2014. 	
Fitch currently has a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for CBS. The Rating 	
Outlook is Stable. 	
	
CBS will issue the senior notes under the amended and restated indenture dated 	
as of Nov. 3, 2008 and first supplemental indenture dated as of April 5, 2010. 	
The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated 	
indebtedness of CBS. As proposed, and like all of the senior unsecured debt 	
issued by CBS, the notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CBS 	
Operations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS that directly or indirectly 	
owns Showtime Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Studios, 11 of the 	
company's 29 full power broadcast television stations, and the partnership 	
interest in The CW Network.	
	
Terms as proposed are similar to that of previously issued notes, including i) a	
limitation on liens of up to 15% of total consolidated assets (excluding 	
standard carve-outs); ii) the ability to sell or convey assets that generate 	
less than 80% of consolidated revenues; and iii) an obligation of CBS to 	
repurchase the notes at 101% upon change of control (including a transfer of 	
more than 50% of the company's voting stock) and non-investment grade ratings, 	
as defined. Similar to existing bonds, there are no financial covenants. There 	
is no coupon step-up provision in this issuance. 	
	
The ratings and Stable Outlook incorporate Fitch's expectations that largely 	
stable demand for CBS' various advertising platforms will drive low-mid single 	
digit top line growth and margin stability in most of these businesses over the 	
next few years. Fitch expects this advertising stability to be bolstered by the 	
strong and growing demand for the company's syndicated content, driven by the 	
increasing (both in size and number) over-the-top (OTT) content providers. 	
Growing re-transmission and reverse network compensation are stable, recurring 	
and high margin, providing incremental financial flexibility.	
	
 	
	
CBS' credit profile has improved significantly in recent years, the result of 	
debt reduction/maturity extension efforts as well as improved operating profits.	
Fitch estimates total leverage of 1.7x at March 31, 2012, less than half of its 	
peak level of 3.6x at Dec. 31, 2009. Annual maturities are well within free cash	
flow generation, with the largest maturity of $1.25 billion in 2030. Fitch 	
expects that CBS will maintain the conservative financial policy and 	
credit-positive approach to its capital structure over the next few years. 	
Nonetheless, CBS has a material amount of financial flexibility within its 'BBB'	
rating. With annual free cash flow expected to exceed $1.25 billion, CBS has 	
room for increased share buybacks, dividends, and M&A, funded with free cash 	
flow and a modest amount of incremental debt. Fitch maintains a 2.75x gross 	
leverage target for the current ratings.	
	
In Fitch's view, some of CBS' businesses face secular challenges, namely 	
continued audience fragmentation common across the media and entertainment 	
landscape, which are pressuring viewership and in some cases, advertising 	
revenue. These dynamics will likely intensify in the coming years. That said, 	
Fitch does not expect them to pressure operations to the degree that there would	
be a material impact on CBS' credit profile or free cash flow over the 	
intermediate term. 	
	
The Local Broadcasting business, particularly radio, will likely bear the 	
largest impact of these trends and experience the largest audience declines over	
the medium term. Mitigants include the broadcasters' ongoing ability to 	
aggregate relatively large audiences amid an increasingly fractured media 	
landscape, and Fitch's belief that large, well-capitalized content providers 	
will remain crucial to the industry, and will remain rational and protect their 	
long-term franchise values. 	
	
CBS' ratings continue to be supported by a strong presence in the top 25 U.S. 	
markets, leading positions in first-run syndication, a robust library and 	
pipeline of off-network syndicated programming and an increasing portion of 	
carriage and re-transmission revenues. Concerns include an above-average 	
exposure to cyclical advertising revenue and the aforementioned technological 	
threats within radio and television broadcasting.	
	
Fitch views CBS' current liquidity as solid, particularly in light of the 	
near-term maturity schedule. At March 31, 2012, CBS had $794 million of cash, 	
and $1.98 billion of availability under its $2 billion RCF (net of letters of 	
credit), which expires in March 2015. Liquidity is further bolstered by annual 	
free cash flow that is expected to exceed$1.25 billion.	
	
Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $6 billion, which consisted primarily of:	
	
--Approximately $491 million senior unsecured notes and debentures due August 	
2012;	
	
--Approximately $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2014; 	
	
--Approximately $4.8 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures maturing 	
2016-2040;	
	
--$52 million senior unsecured notes issued at CBS' wholly owned subsidiary CBS 	
Broadcasting, Inc., which are not guaranteed by CBS Corp.	
	
Fitch currently rates CBS as follows:	
	
CBS Corporation (CBS)	
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR 'F2'. 	
	
CBS Broadcasting	
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured 'BBB'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
