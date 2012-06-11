TEXT-Fitch affirms Premiertel plc

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Premiertel plc's CMBS notes as follows: GBP75,612,875 Class A (XS0180245515) due May 2029: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP206,390,778 Class B (XS0180245945) due May 2032: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation of the class A notes, which are not credit-linked, reflects the stable performance of the underlying collateral, in line with Fitch's expectations. The affirmation of the class B notes, which are credit-linked to the rating of British Telecommunications plc ('BBB'/Stable/'F2'), reflect the agency's expectation that the notes will be fully repaid by their legal final maturity in 2032, despite small ongoing principal shortfalls. There have been borrower-level principal shortfalls on the class B loan since the February 2009 interest payment date (IPD) due to increased expenses caused by a liquidity standby drawing. While the drawing has since been repaid and these costs are no longer payable, the lack of surplus funds means that the shortfall continues to increase and currently stands at GBP426,000, up from GBP320,000 in 2011. Transaction accounts and other funds available at issuer-level prevented the borrower-level shortfalls from being passed on to the notes until the February 2010 IPD. Since then, note principal shortfalls have been interspersed with periods of small overpayment. At GBP124,000 (up from GBP62,000 in 2011), issuer-level shortfalls remain considerably lower than those at the borrower-level and also below that expected by Fitch at its last rating action in July 2011. Fitch expects this shortfall to be cleared either before or at the notes' final IPD in May 2032. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria