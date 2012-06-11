TEXT-S&P assigns LSP Madison Funding prelim 'BB+' rating

June 11 - Overview -- U.S. power generation company LSP Madison Funding LLC proposes to issue a $750 million secured term loan facility to recapitalize a portfolio of gas-fired and hydro generation assets currently owned by LS Power Equity Partners II L.P. -- The borrower has an option to issue an incremental $50 million first-lien working capital facility. We have assumed this option is taken and to account for this we have included an additional $50 million of debt in our credit metrics. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB+' long-term rating to the first-lien facilities. In addition, we are assigning preliminary recovery ratings to the term loan and optional working capital facility. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's more stable revenue streams, consisting of PPAs, hedged power prices, and capacity payments, will allow for significant deleveraging over the loan tenor, even if merchant revenues are weak. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'BB+' long-term ratings to power generation project LSP Madison Funding LLC's proposed $750 million first-lien term loan and optional $50 million first-lien working capital credit facility due 2019. The outlook is stable. The preliminary '2' recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility indicates expectations of substantial recovery (70%-90%) if a default event occurs. The preliminary ratings are subject to receipt and review of final documentation. Rationale The ratings reflect cash flow generation from natural-gas and hydro power plants, some of which is supported by higher-quality cash flows from power purchase agreements (PPAs), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-related tariff revenues, and capacity revenues earned in the PJM Interconnection and Independent System Operators (ISO) New England capacity markets. We view initial leverage at $223 per kilowatt (kW) excluding project debt, and $334/kW including it, as modest. These leverage levels allow the project to pay down material amounts of the first-lien facilities by maturity under many stress scenarios. Detracting from credit is cash flow concentration in Doswell and Riverside. In addition there is double leverage because both Doswell and Blythe have existing senior debt. Poor operating performance at Doswell could result in cash being trapped at the Doswell level. Blythe has a 100% cash flow sweep structure so only a small amount of cash flow in the form of tax distributions and management fees are distributed to LSP Madison Funding LLC. The remaining projects are unencumbered by debt. LSP Madison Funding LLC (LSP Madison) was created to recapitalize a diversified portfolio and has a nameplate capacity of 3,626 megawatts (MW) (3,582 MW average winter and summer capacity) and includes natural gas combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) assets, gas-fired combustion turbine (CT) peaking assets, and one hydro asset. The assets have commercial operation dates ranging from 1931 (Safe Harbor) to 2003. The assets are: -- Blythe--a 520 MW CCGT in Blythe, Calif.; -- Cherokee--a 98 MW CCGT in Gaffney, S.C.; -- Doswell--a 708 MW CCGT and 171 CT in Hanover County, Va.; -- Riverside--a 925 MW CT in Louisa, Ky.; -- Safe Harbor-a 419 MW (139 MW prorated for ownership) run of the river hydro asset in Conestoga, Pa.; -- University Park North--a 540 MW CT in University Park, Ill.; -- University Park South--a 300 MW CT in University Park, Ill.; and -- Wallingford--225 MW CT in Wallingford, Conn. The project generates revenue from five sources: capacity payments; hedged power contracts; PPAs; FERC-regulated tariff revenues; and merchant revenues. We estimate that the project will generate 84% of revenue from the first three sources through 2015, which ensures a good base of revenue certainty. In the outer years, the project is more exposed to merchant power revenue and potentially variable capacity payments. The 'BB+' preliminary rating is based on the project's diversified portfolio of gas-fired and hydro assets across diverse markets as well as moderate levels of initial leverage. At the portfolio level, assuming the average of winter and summer capacity, total project leverage including the term loan and working capital facility is $223/kW. Including project level debt at Blythe ($259 million) and Doswell ($139 million) that will remain outstanding after the issuance of the term loan and working capital facility, leverage increases to $334/kW. A key ratings consideration is our expectation that the project will be able to fully amortize the term loan by the 2019 maturity under our base-case assumptions. This deleveraging trajectory compares favorably to other projects and stems from our confidence that the project should generate positive free cash in the early years that is swept 100% for the benefit of lenders under the project structure. Also favorable from a credit perspective is the monetization of fuel storage at Doswell in the amount of $62 million that will help the project accelerate amortization of the term loan. To assess these variable revenue streams, we make a number of assumptions that we then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base-case projections include Henry Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 thereafter. For capacity payments, we assume $125 MW-day in the Regional Transmission Organizations (RTO) region of PJM for the 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond, $136/MW-day 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond for the Mid-Atlantic Area Council (MAAC) region, and floor prices for New England ISO through the maturity of the term loan. In our base case, the project fully repays the debt in early 2019, with approximately $26 million or $8/kW of debt outstanding at year-end 2018. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) are fairly robust with a minimum of 2.68x in 2014 and an average of 5.8x through the life of the loan. We also ran a number of sensitivity cases. Two key ones included (i) higher-than-expected operating and capital expenditures and (ii) no merchant energy revenue, which results in a reduction of revenue at all portfolio assets. Under our sensitivity cases, the DSCRs varied but were generally no lower than 2.4x. Debt outstanding at loan maturity was in the $279 million or $78/kW in our no merchant revenue case. Four of the portfolio assets--Riverside, University Park North, University Park South, and Wallingford--are completely merchant. Riverside, University Park North, and University Park South sell power into the PJM ISO capacity and energy markets. They are located in the RTO region of PJM. Wallingford sells power into the New England ISO capacity and energy markets. Capacity prices for these regions are known through 2016. The three combined cycle facilities--Blythe, Cherokee, and Doswell--are subject to power PPAs. Blythe's PPA with Southern California Edison extends through 2020. Cherokee's tolling agreement with Duke Power extends through 2013 with the ability to put power to the utility at the utility's avoided costs. Doswell's PPA with Virginia Energy Power Co. extends through May 2017, at which point it will be completely merchant and can earn capacity and merchant revenue in the RTO region of PJM. The CT at Doswell is not subject to the PPA and currently earns merchant revenue and settled capacity payments. Safe Harbor is a 417-MW hydro facility in which LSP Madison has a 33% interest. Safe Harbor earns revenue from a fixed-price hedge agreement with NextEra Energy through 2014 and a retail supply agreement with Amtrak through May of 2013. The facility also earns capacity payments and merchant energy revenue in the MAAC region of the PJM ISO. While the project has eight power plants, roughly 43% of cash flow available for debt service come from Dowell and Riverside through 2015. We ran a sensitivity case in which cash flows were halted from these assets for the life of the term loan. Under our assumptions, DSCRs averaged in the 1.8x area and debt outstanding at maturity was roughly $512 million or $143/kW. LS Power, the project sponsor, currently owns these assets in its Fund II portfolio. It acquired these assets between 2009 and 2011. Upon the closing of the term loan all interest in these assets will be owned by LSP Madison Funding LLC. LS Power acts as the asset manager for all of the projects. The day-to-day operations and maintenance (O&M) functions are handled by the Wood Group, NAES Corp., NextEra Operating Services, and Safe Harbor Water and Power Co. In summary, the 'BB+' debt rating reflects these risks: -- Major maintenance costs could rise as the projects do not have long-term service agreements, though a major maintenance reserve somewhat mitigates this risk; -- Exposure to merchant power markets; -- Limited asset diversity with the two assets plants generating 43% cash flow available for debt service through 2015 -- Safe Harbor, which generates roughly 11% of cash flow available for debt service through the life of the term loan, is more than 30 years old and could require substantial capital expenditures in the next 10 years; -- Two of the assets, University Park North and University Park South, have historically underperformed forward operational projection, though some of the issues were fleet wide and not localized to these specific assets. -- Double leverage--at closing there will be project level debt of approximately $139 million at Doswell and $259 million at Blythe. Should Doswell underperform, cash flow available for debt service from the asset, including the fuel monetization, which constitutes roughly 28% through 2015, could be halted. This is less of a concern for Blythe as distribution from Blythe to LSP Madison consists of smaller tax distributions and management fees and come before the 100% cash flow sweep at that asset. The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'BB+' rating category:-- 84% of forecasted revenue through 2015 consists of more stable sources (PPAs, hedged power prices, and settled capacity payments); -- Although the portfolio is heavy in peaking assets capacity revenues provide 67% of the revenue at these assets through 2015; -- Moderate total leverage at closing of $223/kW at the project holdco and $334/kW when including project level debt; -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep minimizes refinance risk, though it is paid after income tax related tax-distribution to equity capped at $7.5 million in 2012 and $15 million after that through the maturity of the term loan; and -- Project fully amortizes the term loan prior to maturity under our base case and has only moderate levels of debt outstanding under most of our downside cases. Liquidity The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve that is backed by a letter of credit (LOC) from LS Power Equity Partner II, and is backed by the Fund's credit facility. If drawn, repayment of the LOC is an obligation of the LS Power Equity Partners II and not LSP Madison Funding LLC. A cash-funded major maintenance reserve equal to 12 months of major maintenance expenses will be put in place at closing and replenished from project cash flow through the life of the term loan. The project has the option to issue a $50 million working capital credit facility post close; however, for purposes of debt metrics we have assumed that this option is taken. Recovery analysis The preliminary recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in a payment default. For further information regarding our default scenario, please see the transaction update that will be published following release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's more stable revenue streams, consisting of PPAs, hedged power prices, and capacity payments, will allow for significant deleveraging over the loan tenor, even if merchant revenues are weak. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the limited asset diversity, the age of the assets, and the project's exposure to merchant revenue. If the assets underperform operationally, causing energy gross margins and capacity payment revenue to fall below expectations, we could lower the ratings. We could also lower ratings if we materially lower our base-case assumptions, which would affect our expectations of merchant revenue. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if we forecast a refinancing risk of $100/kW or more at the LSP Madison Funding LLC level. -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Criteria for Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions, Nov. 20, 2000