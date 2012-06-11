FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns LSP Madison Funding prelim 'BB+' rating
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 11, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns LSP Madison Funding prelim 'BB+' rating

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

June 11 - Overview	
     -- U.S. power generation company LSP Madison Funding LLC proposes to 	
issue a $750 million secured term loan facility to recapitalize a portfolio of 	
gas-fired and hydro generation assets currently owned by LS Power Equity 	
Partners II L.P.	
     -- The borrower has an option to issue an incremental $50 million 	
first-lien working capital facility. We have assumed this option is taken and 	
to account for this we have included an additional $50 million of debt in our 	
credit metrics.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB+' long-term rating to the 	
first-lien facilities. In addition, we are assigning preliminary recovery 	
ratings to the term loan and optional working capital facility.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's 	
more stable revenue streams, consisting of PPAs, hedged power prices, and 	
capacity payments, will allow for significant deleveraging over the loan 	
tenor, even if merchant revenues are weak.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'BB+' long-term ratings to power generation project LSP Madison Funding LLC's 	
proposed $750 million first-lien term loan and optional $50 million first-lien 	
working capital credit facility due 2019. The outlook is stable. The 	
preliminary '2' recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility 	
indicates expectations of substantial recovery (70%-90%) if a default event 	
occurs. The preliminary ratings are subject to receipt and review of final 	
documentation.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect cash flow generation from natural-gas and hydro power 	
plants, some of which is supported by higher-quality cash flows from power 	
purchase agreements (PPAs), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission 	
(FERC)-related tariff revenues, and capacity revenues earned in the PJM 	
Interconnection and Independent System Operators (ISO) New England capacity 	
markets. We view initial leverage at $223 per kilowatt (kW) excluding project 	
debt, and $334/kW including it, as modest. These leverage levels allow the 	
project to pay down material amounts of the first-lien facilities by maturity 	
under many stress scenarios. Detracting from credit is cash flow concentration 	
in Doswell and Riverside. In addition there is double leverage because both 	
Doswell and Blythe have existing senior debt. Poor operating performance at 	
Doswell could result in cash being trapped at the Doswell level. Blythe has a 	
100% cash flow sweep structure so only a small amount of cash flow in the form 	
of tax distributions and management fees are distributed to LSP Madison 	
Funding LLC. The remaining projects are unencumbered by debt.	
	
LSP Madison Funding LLC (LSP Madison) was created to recapitalize a 	
diversified portfolio and has a nameplate capacity of 3,626 megawatts (MW) 	
(3,582 MW average winter and summer capacity) and includes natural gas 	
combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) assets, gas-fired combustion turbine (CT) 	
peaking assets, and one hydro asset. The assets have commercial operation 	
dates ranging from 1931 (Safe Harbor) to 2003. The assets are:	
	
     -- Blythe--a 520 MW CCGT in Blythe, Calif.;	
     -- Cherokee--a 98 MW CCGT in Gaffney, S.C.;	
     -- Doswell--a 708 MW CCGT and 171 CT in Hanover County, Va.;	
     -- Riverside--a 925 MW CT in Louisa, Ky.;	
     -- Safe Harbor-a 419 MW (139 MW prorated for ownership) run of the river 	
hydro asset in Conestoga, Pa.;	
     -- University Park North--a 540 MW CT in University Park, Ill.;	
     -- University Park South--a 300 MW CT in University Park, Ill.; and	
     -- Wallingford--225 MW CT in Wallingford, Conn.	
	
The project generates revenue from five sources: capacity payments; hedged 	
power contracts; PPAs; FERC-regulated tariff revenues; and merchant revenues. 	
We estimate that the project will generate 84% of revenue from the first three 	
sources through 2015, which ensures a good base of revenue certainty. In the 	
outer years, the project is more exposed to merchant power revenue and 	
potentially variable capacity payments.	
	
The 'BB+' preliminary rating is based on the project's diversified portfolio 	
of gas-fired and hydro assets across diverse markets as well as moderate 	
levels of initial leverage. At the portfolio level, assuming the average of 	
winter and summer capacity, total project leverage including the term loan and 	
working capital facility is $223/kW. Including project level debt at Blythe 	
($259 million) and Doswell ($139 million) that will remain outstanding after 	
the issuance of the term loan and working capital facility, leverage increases 	
to $334/kW. A key ratings consideration is our expectation that the project 	
will be able to fully amortize the term loan by the 2019 maturity under our 	
base-case assumptions. This deleveraging trajectory compares favorably to 	
other projects and stems from our confidence that the project should generate 	
positive free cash in the early years that is swept 100% for the benefit of 	
lenders under the project structure. Also favorable from a credit perspective 	
is the monetization of fuel storage at Doswell in the amount of $62 million 	
that will help the project accelerate amortization of the term loan.	
	
To assess these variable revenue streams, we make a number of assumptions that 	
we then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base-case projections include Henry 	
Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 	
thereafter. For capacity payments, we assume $125 MW-day in the Regional 	
Transmission Organizations (RTO) region of PJM for the 2016/2017 deliver year 	
and beyond, $136/MW-day 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond for the Mid-Atlantic 	
Area Council (MAAC) region, and floor prices for New England ISO through the 	
maturity of the term loan.	
	
In our base case, the project fully repays the debt in early 2019, with 	
approximately $26 million or $8/kW of debt outstanding at year-end 2018. Debt 	
service coverage ratios (DSCRs) are fairly robust with a minimum of 2.68x in 	
2014 and an average of 5.8x through the life of the loan. We also ran a number 	
of sensitivity cases. Two key ones included (i) higher-than-expected operating 	
and capital expenditures and (ii) no merchant energy revenue, which results in 	
a reduction of revenue at all portfolio assets. Under our sensitivity cases, 	
the DSCRs varied but were generally no lower than 2.4x. Debt outstanding at 	
loan maturity was in the $279 million or $78/kW in our no merchant revenue 	
case.	
	
Four of the portfolio assets--Riverside, University Park North, University 	
Park South, and Wallingford--are completely merchant. Riverside, University 	
Park North, and University Park South sell power into the PJM ISO capacity and 	
energy markets. They are located in the RTO region of PJM. Wallingford sells 	
power into the New England ISO capacity and energy markets. Capacity prices 	
for these regions are known through 2016.	
	
The three combined cycle facilities--Blythe, Cherokee, and Doswell--are 	
subject to power PPAs. Blythe's PPA with Southern California Edison extends 	
through 2020. Cherokee's tolling agreement with Duke Power extends through 	
2013 with the ability to put power to the utility at the utility's avoided 	
costs. Doswell's PPA with Virginia Energy Power Co. extends through May 2017, 	
at which point it will be completely merchant and can earn capacity and 	
merchant revenue in the RTO region of PJM. The CT at Doswell is not subject to 	
the PPA and currently earns merchant revenue and settled capacity payments.	
	
Safe Harbor is a 417-MW hydro facility in which LSP Madison has a 33% 	
interest. Safe Harbor earns revenue from a fixed-price hedge agreement with 	
NextEra Energy through 2014 and a retail supply agreement with Amtrak through 	
May of 2013. The facility also earns capacity payments and merchant energy 	
revenue in the MAAC region of the PJM ISO.	
	
While the project has eight power plants, roughly 43% of cash flow available 	
for debt service come from Dowell and Riverside through 2015. We ran a 	
sensitivity case in which cash flows were halted from these assets for the 	
life of the term loan. Under our assumptions, DSCRs averaged in the 1.8x area 	
and debt outstanding at maturity was roughly $512 million or $143/kW.	
	
LS Power, the project sponsor, currently owns these assets in its Fund II 	
portfolio. It acquired these assets between 2009 and 2011. Upon the closing of 	
the term loan all interest in these assets will be owned by LSP Madison 	
Funding LLC. LS Power acts as the asset manager for all of the projects. The 	
day-to-day operations and maintenance (O&M) functions are handled by the Wood 	
Group, NAES Corp., NextEra Operating Services, and Safe Harbor Water and Power 	
Co.	
	
In summary, the 'BB+' debt rating reflects these risks:	
	
     -- Major maintenance costs could rise as the projects do not have 	
long-term service agreements, though a major maintenance reserve somewhat 	
mitigates this risk;	
     -- Exposure to merchant power markets;	
     -- Limited asset diversity with the two assets plants generating 43% cash 	
flow available for debt service through 2015	
     -- Safe Harbor, which generates roughly 11% of cash flow available for 	
debt service through the life of the term loan, is more than 30 years old and 	
could require substantial capital expenditures in the next 10 years;	
     -- Two of the assets, University Park North and University Park South, 	
have historically underperformed forward operational projection, though some 	
of the issues were fleet wide and not localized to these specific assets.	
     -- Double leverage--at closing there will be project level debt of 	
approximately $139 million at Doswell and $259 million at Blythe. Should 	
Doswell underperform, cash flow available for debt service from the asset, 	
including the fuel monetization, which constitutes roughly 28% through 2015, 	
could be halted. This is less of a concern for Blythe as distribution from 	
Blythe to LSP Madison consists of smaller tax distributions and management 	
fees and come before the 100% cash flow sweep at that asset.	
	
The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'BB+' rating category:-- 84%
of forecasted revenue through 2015 consists of more stable sources 	
(PPAs, hedged power prices, and settled capacity payments);	
     -- Although the portfolio is heavy in peaking assets capacity revenues 	
provide 67% of the revenue at these assets through 2015;	
     -- Moderate total leverage at closing of $223/kW at the project holdco 	
and $334/kW when including project level debt;	
     -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep minimizes refinance risk, though it is 	
paid after income tax related tax-distribution to equity capped at $7.5 	
million in 2012 and $15 million after that through the maturity of the term 	
loan; and	
     -- Project fully amortizes the term loan prior to maturity under our base 	
case and has only moderate levels of debt outstanding under most of our 	
downside cases.	
	
Liquidity	
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve that is 	
backed by a letter of credit (LOC) from LS Power Equity Partner II, and is 	
backed by the Fund's credit facility. If drawn, repayment of the LOC is an 	
obligation of the LS Power Equity Partners II and not LSP Madison Funding LLC. 	
A cash-funded major maintenance reserve equal to 12 months of major 	
maintenance expenses will be put in place at closing and replenished from 	
project cash flow through the life of the term loan. The project has the 	
option to issue a $50 million working capital credit facility post close; 	
however, for purposes of debt metrics we have assumed that this option is 	
taken.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The preliminary recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility 	
is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of 	
principal in a payment default. For further information regarding our default 	
scenario, please see the transaction update that will be published following 	
release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's more 	
stable revenue streams, consisting of PPAs, hedged power prices, and capacity 	
payments, will allow for significant deleveraging over the loan tenor, even if 	
merchant revenues are weak. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the limited 	
asset diversity, the age of the assets, and the project's exposure to merchant 	
revenue. If the assets underperform operationally, causing energy gross 	
margins and capacity payment revenue to fall below expectations, we could 	
lower the ratings. We could also lower ratings if we materially lower our 	
base-case assumptions, which would affect our expectations of merchant 	
revenue. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if we forecast a 	
refinancing risk of $100/kW or more at the LSP Madison Funding LLC level.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
     -- Criteria for Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions, 	
Nov. 20, 2000	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
LSP Madison Funding LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB+ (Prelim.)/Stable	
  Recovery Rating                       2 (Prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.