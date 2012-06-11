FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on 3 Deutsche synthetic deals from CSAs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on 3 Deutsche synthetic deals from CSAs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on the ratings of three
synthetic transactions that have Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as credit
default swap (CDS) provider from the addition of new credit support annexes
(CSA).	
	
For the three transactions listed below, the credit support amount to be posted
under the existing CSA is specific to each transaction and remains in place. DB
has entered into an additional CSA for the three transactions so that the total
credit support amount posted under both CSAs will equal the maximum credit
support amount under Fitch's criteria (as specified in the appendix to the CSA)
and any other rating agency's criteria (if applicable to that transaction) at
the time the CDS provider falls below the trigger.	
	
The notes for the three affected transactions are rated as follows:	
	
Delta CDO Series plc 2005-1	
USD39.0m class B (XS0218111739): 'Csf'	
USD31.0m class C (XS0218113198): 'Csf'	
USD13.5m class D (XS0218113602): 'Csf'	
	
Delta CDO Series plc 2005-2	
USD60.0m class B-1 (US24741NAD57): 'Csf'	
USD28.0m class C-1 (US24741NAE31): 'Csf'	
USD4.5m class E-1 (US24741NAG88): 'Csf'	
	
Eirles Two Limited, Series 277	
EUR20.0m series 277 (XS0266229565): 'AAsf' Outlook Negative	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.