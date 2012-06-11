FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns TRM Holdings 'B' rating
June 11, 2012
June 11, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns TRM Holdings 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners acquired U.S. gift 	
retailer Things Remembered for $295 million, excluding fees and expenses.	
     -- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms, we are 	
assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to TRM Holdings Corp., the parent of 	
Things Remembered.	
     -- We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery 	
rating to the $147 million credit facility issued by Things Remembered.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company's niche 	
position in the retail gift industry will support sales and earnings growth, 	
leading to modest credit measures improvement in the near-to-intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to Ohio-based TRM Holdings Corp., the parent of gift 	
retailer Things Remembered Inc. The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Things Remembered 	
Inc.'s $147 million senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $30 	
million revolver and a $117 million term loan. The recovery rating on this 	
debt is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of 	
principal in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners used the proceeds from the debt, 	
along with a $30 million mezzanine note (unrated) and about $163 million of an 	
equity contribution to fund the $295 million purchase of Things Remembered 	
from Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. and GB Merchant Partners. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Things Remembered reflect our assessment of the company's 	
financial risk profile as "aggressive" and a business risk profile as 	
"vulnerable." Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA was about 5.2x at 	
Jan. 28, 2012, and EBITDA coverage of interest is in the low-2x area. Although 	
we anticipate modest earnings growth to propel modest improvement of these 	
measures over the near term, we believe the company will remain substantially 	
leveraged, with total debt in the high-4x area by the end of fiscal 2012. 	
	
We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," reflecting its 	
small scale in the highly fragmented and competitive retail gift industry. In 	
our view, the company's narrow product focus and discretionary nature of its 	
product offering, as well as the availability of substitutes, makes its 	
operations susceptible to volatility. Still, the company has successfully 	
established a niche position in the industry and is a major personalized gift 	
retailer in the U.S., with essentially no other significant competitor with 	
physical retail presence in the highly fragmented and narrow personalized gift 	
segment. We believe, however, that the company's direct segment faces more 	
intense competition from many small online players. 	
	
Things Remembered's operating performance remains susceptible to weak economic 	
conditions. The company faced sales pressure in recent years due to the 	
economic slowdown, with same-store sales declining 2.9% and 2.7% in 2008 and 	
2009, respectively. However, sales traction has since been regained, and the 	
company's EBITDA margin widened to about 15.6% at the end of 2011 from about 	
13.4% a year earlier. We anticipate additional benefits from a slowly 	
improving economy to continue to drive profitability gains for the company. 	
	
Our projections for Things Remembered during 2012 include the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range during 2012, 	
reflecting low-single-digit percent same-store sales growth and incremental 	
sales from the new stores;	
     -- EBITDA margin increasing to about 16.1% as a result of sales leverage, 	
and continuous modest growth of gift personalization which delivers 100% gross 	
margin;	
     -- Capital spending at about 2011 levels to support the opening of about 	
20 new stores; and	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation for the company.	
	
Liquidity	
The company's liquidity is "adequate," in our view. We anticipate Things 	
Remembered will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the 	
next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over 	
the next 12 months.	
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA	
     -- We believe that covenant compliance will survive an unanticipated 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- There are no near-term debt maturities.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, liquidity sources consist of a $30 million 	
revolver of which the company borrowed less than $5 million at the time of 	
closing to fund its working capital needs. We anticipate the outstanding 	
balance to be repaid within a couple of months. The revolver matures in 2017, 	
the company's term loan is due in 2018, and the mezzanine notes mature six 	
monthsafter the term loan matures.	
	
The company's cash flow is vulnerable to profitability pressures and its FOCF 	
was negative during 2008 and 2009. Better profitability led to positive FOCF 	
in the past two years. We anticipate the company being FOCF positive during 	
2012. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate the company's $147 million senior secured credit facilities at 'B'. 	
The recovery rating on the facility is '3', indicating our anticipation for 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. 	

Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company's niche 	
position in the gift retail industry and improving profitability to result in 	
credit measures that remain in line with our assessment of its business and 	
financial risk profiles. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if operating performance and credit protection 	
measures deteriorate, leading to leverage increasing to over 6x or coverage of 	
interest of less than 2x. This would likely be precipitated by intensified 	
competitive pressures and/or a weaker-than-expected economic recovery forcing 	
customers to curb their discretionary spending. This could occur if EBITDA 	
declines about 13% from fiscal 2011 level and debt remains constant at pro 	
forma level. 	
	
Although not likely in the near term, we could consider a higher rating if 	
profitability gains, along with modest debt reduction, lead to leverage 	
decreasing toward 4x. This could occur if revenues grow at about 5%-6%, gross 	
margin remains relatively flat, and the company makes modest debt reduction as 	
mandated by the credit agreements excess cash flow sweep. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
TRM Holdings Corporation	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
Things Remembered Inc.	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$117 mil term bank ln due 2018      B 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   B 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

