TEXT-S&P affirms Region of Brussels-Capital 'AA' rating

Overview -- We consider that the Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC) benefits from a sound financial management, and a wealthy economy. -- Consequently, we believe its budgetary performance will structurally improve. -- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term rating on RBC. -- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on the sovereign, but also our view of a one-in-three likelihood that the region's budgetary performance may not structurally improve from 2012 onward. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC). The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating on RBC reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for Belgian regions and communities and the region's "very positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms. RBC also benefits from a wealthy, attractive economy. Still, the region faces fairly high direct and total tax-supported debt, and we view its liquidity position as "neutral" for the rating. We view RBC's financial management as "very positive." We believe the region has a strong ability to control operating expenditure, coupled with prudent and sophisticated debt management and tight control over its satellite companies. RBC's operating margin reached a record low in 2009 (+8.3%) but gradually increased to 12.1% of operating revenues in 2011 on the back of resumed revenue growth. In 2011, tax revenues reached 2007 levels (about EUR1.4 billion) thanks to an annual average growth of 7.6% over 2010-2011, while combined and shared taxes posted a sharp 11% rise in 2011. Overall, revenue growth (6.8%) outpaced expenditure growth, which grew by 4.4% over the same period. Despite continued high investments, which accounted for 22.6% of expenditures over 2010-2011, RBC's stronger operating performance helped contain financing requirements below 15% of total revenues compared with the 20% peak reported in 2009. Under our base-case scenario, we expect RBC to restore its operating performance to pre-2009 levels. As such, operating margins should gradually increase to 17% of operating revenues by 2015, notably thanks to the positive effect of the refinancing package. This refinancing package was set up in October 2011 to compensate RBC for its unique spending pressures in its role as the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+) and the home of large European institutions. The assumption underlying our base-case scenario is that additional federal transfers will gradually increase to EUR338 million in 2015, while last year we expected RBC to receive EUR300 million by 2013. Going forward, we expect investments to remain at their current level, thereby continuing to trigger financing needs. Still, financing needs are sharply decreasing: Under our base-case scenario, we expect deficit after capital expenditures to decrease to 2% of total revenues in 2015 compared with 14.8% in 2011. At year-end 2011, we estimated that tax-supported debt represented 112% of consolidated operating revenues, a significant increase from about 80% in 2007. This was mainly due to a deteriorated budgetary performance, affected by the 2009 recession, and, to a lesser extent, RBC's participation in the recapitalization of Dexia Credit Local (EUR150 million) and in the liquidation of Holding Communal (EUR97 million). RBC's tax-supported debt includes direct debt, guaranteed debt of non-self-supporting unconsolidated companies and municipalities, and debt of the regional entities that are consolidated according to the European System of National and Regional Accounts 1995 (ESA 95)--principally, transport operator Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB); and the Brussels Regional Fund of Communal Refinancing Treasuries (FRBRTC), which provides municipalities with loans at preferential rates. However, because RBC's debt represents about 80% of the total, tax-supported debt is closely linked to the regional budgetary performance. According to our base-case scenario, the region's tax-supported debt could stabilize at about 114% of consolidated revenues over the next two years. Under this scenario, tax-supported debt would peak in 2013 before gradually decreasing to less than 110% of consolidated revenues in 2015. With about one million inhabitants, RBC is Belgium's smallest region and one of Europe's wealthiest. RBC's GDP per capita in purchasing power parity represents 255% of the EU-27 average according to Eurostat's 2009 data. The economy's strength lies mainly in Brussels' position as the national capital and seat of the EU's main institutions. We also underscore the turnaround of RBC's demographic profile and its economic attractiveness. Nevertheless, RBC's economic strengths do not fully translate into financial wealth for the region, a paradox explained by current institutional arrangements. Liquidity We view RBC's liquidity as "neutral" for the rating. This reflects RBC's temporary coverage ratio of 40%, which we view as "negative," and our assessment of its "strong" access to external liquidity. RBC enjoys EUR500 million maximum cash advance from the regional treasurer. Based on RBC's estimates for 2012, we expect the average monthly available amounts of cash advance to total about EUR133 million over the next 12 months, thereby covering debt service over that period by 40%. However, we expect this ratio to improve quickly as RBC's centralized treasury management, which includes most public regional entities, should be extended soon to cover a couple of other entities, thereby enabling RBC to further reduce its exposure to cash advances. Going forward, we also expect the maximum amount of cash advance to increase to EUR750 million. In addition, RBC has good access to both short-term and long-term resources thanks to its medium-term note (MTN; not rated) program. RBC also maintains good relationships with domestic and foreign banks and has proved its unencumbered access to Schuldschein investors over the past years, which would mitigate to a degree any capital market closures. We therefore expect the region to cover its financial obligations over the next 12 months, thanks to its strong access to external liquidity and smooth debt amortization schedule. Outlook The negative outlook on RBC primarily mirrors that on the sovereign, which reflects our view of ongoing risks associated with government debt linked to rising sovereign support of Belgium's financial sector, as well as our view of risk to its sovereign creditworthiness due to protracted political uncertainty. If we were to downgrade Belgium, we would take the same action on RBC, owing to the current framework for intergovernmental relationships between the central government and local and regional governments, and the ensuing limits on their financial autonomy. In addition, the negative outlook on the region continues to reflect our downside scenario. Although less likely than our base case, our downside scenario reflects the possibility that the region's budgetary performance may not structurally improve. Under this scenario, RBC's operating balance would slightly decrease, owing to more sluggish operating revenues--with a delay in the implementation of the refinancing package--and slackening control on operating expenditure. Deficit after capital accounts would remain above 10%, thereby triggering tax-supported debt to potentially grow beyond 130% of consolidated operating revenues as soon as 2013. If this were to occur, we could lower the ratings on the region. Should we revise the outlook on Belgium to stable, and should we observe that RBC's budgetary performance will likely structurally improve and its debt burden stabilize in the next two years, notably thanks to the refinancing package, we could also revise the outlook on RBC to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Institutional Framework Assessments For International Local And Regional Governments, March 2, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Brussels-Capital (Region of) Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.