TEXT-S&P cuts ratings in 10 Greek RMBS, ABS deals
June 11, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts ratings in 10 Greek RMBS, ABS deals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Based on our updated view on the likelihood and potential implications 	
of Greece leaving the eurozone--outlined in "Sovereign Rating Implications Of 	
A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published on June 4, 2012--we 	
now consider structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and 	
consumer assets to have a high sensitivity to country risk, as per our 2011 	
EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria.	
     -- Following the application of our 2011 principles of credit ratings 	
criteria and our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria, we have capped our 	
ratings in structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and 	
consumer assets at 'B-'.	
     -- Based on the updated 'B-' cap, we have lowered our ratings on 25 	
tranches in nine Greek RMBS and one ABS transactions, and affirmed our rating 	
on one Greek ABS tranche.	
  	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today took various credit rating actions on all of the Greek residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) notes that 	
it rates. These ratings are now capped at 'B-'.	
	
Specifically, we have:	
     -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our ratings on 23 tranches in 	
nine RMBS transactions, and on one ABS tranche; 	
     -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche;	
     -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'B+ (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche; and	
     -- Affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on one ABS tranche.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
