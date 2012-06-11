TEXT-S&P cuts ratings in 10 Greek RMBS, ABS deals

OVERVIEW -- Based on our updated view on the likelihood and potential implications of Greece leaving the eurozone--outlined in "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published on June 4, 2012--we now consider structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets to have a high sensitivity to country risk, as per our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria. -- Following the application of our 2011 principles of credit ratings criteria and our 2011 EMU nonsovereign ratings criteria, we have capped our ratings in structured finance transactions backed by Greek residential and consumer assets at 'B-'. -- Based on the updated 'B-' cap, we have lowered our ratings on 25 tranches in nine Greek RMBS and one ABS transactions, and affirmed our rating on one Greek ABS tranche. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all of the Greek residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) notes that it rates. These ratings are now capped at 'B-'. Specifically, we have: -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our ratings on 23 tranches in nine RMBS transactions, and on one ABS tranche; -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche; -- Lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'B+ (sf') our rating on one RMBS tranche; and -- Affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on one ABS tranche.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- List Of Greek RMBS And ABS Rating Actions At June 11, 2012 Following Updated Country Risk Assessment, June 11, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone, June 4, 2012 -- Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default Following Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable, May 2, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- S&P Downgrades 29 Tranches in 15 Greek ABS and RMBS Transactions, June 15, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Weighing Country Risk In Our Criteria For Asset-Backed Securities, April 11, 2006