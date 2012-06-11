FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Ohio National Life Insurance notes 'A+'
#Market News
June 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Ohio National Life Insurance notes 'A+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' rating to Ohio National Life Insurance Co.'s (ONLIC; AA/Negative/--) $250
million surplus notes. The notes have a scheduled maturity of June 15, 2042.	
	
Approximately $50 million of the proceeds from the notes will be used to pay 	
an extraordinary dividend to Ohio National Financial Services Inc. (ONFS; 	
A/Negative/--) and $50 million will be used to pay off ONLIC's 7.5% surplus 	
notes issued to ONFS. ONFS will then use that money and approximately $50 	
million of its own cash to repurchase the $145 million in senior notes due 	
2013. ONLIC intends to use approximately $100 million from the notes' proceeds 	
to purchase a surplus note from Montgomery Re. The remaining proceeds will be 	
used for general corporate purposes.	
	
Montgomery Re will use the proceeds it receives to purchase assets to be held 	
in trust for the benefit of Ohio National Assurance to back the reserves 	
Montgomery Re (ONLIC's Vermont-domiciled subsidiary) is required to hold under 	
the terms of its reinsurance agreement with Ohio National Assurance. A draw on 	
the trust assets can only be made if the economic reserves and capital in 	
Montgomery Re are insufficient to pay out the surplus note interest payments 	
or liability cash flows of the reinsured block.	
	
In line with our criteria, we will initially view the $100 million issuance of 	
senior notes that will be used to purchase the Montgomery Re surplus note as 	
operational leverage. However, during the tenure of the notes and as outlined 	
in our criteria, we will slowly transition from treating them as operational 	
leverage to considering them financial leverage, reflecting roll-over and 	
pricing risks and the potential for company-specific issues as the notes 	
approach maturity.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating         AA/Negative/--	
 	
Rating Assigned	
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.	
 $250 Mil. Subordinated Surplus Notes            A+	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Regulation XXX Structured Solutions, Dec. 15, 2004	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

