#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns American Casino & Entertainment Properties positive outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 11 - Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC 	
(ACEP) postponed plans to issue $310 million in senior secured notes to 	
refinance its existing indebtedness.	
     -- We are withdrawing our preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary 	
'3' recovery ratings on the proposed senior secured notes. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP and removing 	
it from CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that ACEP's 	
credit measures will continue to improve and that a successful refinancing 	
would likely support higher ratings.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its preliminary 	
'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings on Las Vegas-based 	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC's (ACEP) proposed $310 million 	
senior secured notes due 2019. The withdrawal follows ACEP's announcement that 	
it has postponed the offering.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP and 	
removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is 	
positive. 	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the company's existing 	
senior secured debt and the '2' recovery rating on that debt remains 	
unchanged. This rating was not on CreditWatch. The '2' recovery rating 	
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the 	
event of default.	
 	
Rationale	
The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of ACEP's financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of 	
ACEP's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects high debt balances 	
and our expectation that EBITDA coverage of interest under its existing notes 	
will remain below 2x. These factors are somewhat offset by ACEP's meaningful 	
cash balance which we believe will support the company through a moderate 	
decline in operating performance. 	
	
Our assessment of ACEP's business risk profile as weak reflects the 	
disadvantaged location of the Stratosphere (its largest revenue-generating 	
property) on the Las Vegas Strip, limited geographic diversity across its 	
portfolio of properties, and our expectation of modest revenue growth in the 	
Las Vegas market over the next few years. Still, ACEP does benefit from some 	
diversity of cash flow because it owns and operates four casinos in Nevada: 	
three in Las Vegas (Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, and Arizona 	
Charlie's Boulder) and one in Laughlin (Aquarius Casino Resort, which we 	
believe is one of the top assets in its market).	
	
Our rating on ACEP incorporates our expectation for modest, low-single-digit 	
percentage growth in revenue across its portfolio of properties in 2012. Our 	
outlook for the portfolio incorporates our economists' current expectation for 	
only modest GDP (2.1%) and consumer spending (2.2%) growth this year. We 	
expect ACEP's EBITDA to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 	
because of continued strength on the lodging side of the business, 	
particularly in Las Vegas, which should drive modest margin improvement. Under 	
our assumptions, we expect debt to EBITDA will be in the low- to mid-5x area 	
and EBITDA coverage of interest in the high-1x area at the end of 2012.	
	
We believe the Stratosphere, despite its disadvantaged location on the  	
northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, will benefit from improving performance 	
on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly related to convention attendance, visitor 	
volume, and room rates. We expect that these trends, combined with 	
Stratosphere's recent hotel and property renovations and ACEP's new marketing 	
campaign, will allow management to raise room rates slightly in 2012 without 	
meaningfully sacrificing occupancy. Based on these factors, we have 	
incorporated an expectation for 5% growth in EBITDA at the Stratosphere in 	
2012 into our rating.	
	
ACEP's Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder casinos are off 	
the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the Las Vegas locals market. Although we have a 	
favorable long-term view of this market (given strong demographics and local 	
zoning regulations that create high barriers to entry), operating conditions 	
in the locals market have been challenged because of high unemployment and the 	
very weak real estate market. We expect ACEP's Las Vegas locals properties to 	
grow modestly in 2012. We believe gradually improving economic indicators, and 	
recent performance trends--particularly related to convention attendance, 	
visitor volume, and room rates--on the Las Vegas Strip will drive modest 	
improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, 	
we do not expect a return to meaningful growth in the locals market over at 	
least the next few years.	
	
The Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin is primarily a tourist-oriented 	
property targeting middle- to high-end visitors. The property's performance 	
was hurt in 2011 by construction on Casino Drive, coupled with heavy 	
promotional activity by its competitors. Construction is now completed, and we 	
expect the property will experience modest EBITDA growth in 2012.	
 	
Liquidity	
Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months 	
and incorporating our performance assumptions, ACEP has an "adequate" 	
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and 	
assumptions in our assessment of ACEP's liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed 	
uses by at least 1.2x. 	
     -- We also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.	
	
ACEP's sources of liquidity include excess cash balances and internally 	
generated cash flow. At March. 31, 2012, ACEP had about $88 million of cash on 	
the balance sheet (not including the payment for its notes redemption in April 	
2012), a majority of which we believe is excess. We expect full-year capital 	
expenditures of approximately $20 million.	
	
While ACEP does not currently have a revolving credit facility in its capital 	
structure, its notes indenture allows it to incur up to $20 million in 	
indebtedness under a credit facility, provided that it could meet a pro forma 	
secured leverage test of not more than 3.75x. We do not expect the company 	
would meet this leverage test over the near term, given our assumptions around 	
performance. 	
	
ACEP has minimal debt maturities until its $375 million senior secured notes 	
mature in 2014. However, the company may redeem up to 5% of the original 	
principal amount of its senior secured notes at a redemption price equal to 	
102% of the principal amount once in each 12 months ending on June 15, 2010 	
through 2012. In April 2012, ACEP opted to redeem 5% of the notes, for a total 	
cash outlay of about $20 million, including accrued interest. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
ACEP, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that ACEP's credit 	
measures will continue to improve and that a successful refinancing would 	
likely support higher ratings. 	
	
A revision of the outlook to stable or a downgrade could result if we believe 	
an increased risk exists to ACEP successfully refinancing its 2014 notes. 	
Increased refinancing risk would likely result from a material economic 	
downturn affecting Las Vegas visitation trends and consumer spending habits, 	
which may cause EBITDA coverage of interest to decline to the low-1x area, 	
causing the company's liquidity position to weaken.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B/Watch Pos/--	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 B+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 3(prelim)	
	
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

