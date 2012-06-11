FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc
June 11, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- A private-equity sponsor has acquired Osmose Holdings Inc., a 	
U.S.-based provider of wood preservation and treatment technology, utility 	
services, and railroad infrastructure services.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to OHI Intermediate 	
Holdings Inc., the holding company through which the new sponsor has acquired 	
Osmose's operations.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-rating and a '3' recovery rating to 	
Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million revolving credit facility and $255 million 	
term loan B, the latter of which partly funded the acquisition.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that OHI can achieve positive 	
free cash flow in 2012, given inspection regulations creating recurring 	
revenue and good demand for treated lumber with the stabilization of the U.S. 	
housing and remodeling market.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating to Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. 	
The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned 'B+' issue ratings and '3' recovery ratings to 	
OHI's subsidiary Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million, five-year revolving 	
credit facility and $255 million, six-year senior secured term loan. The '3' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Supporting the 	
business profile is the company's estimate of mid- to upper-double-digit share 	
in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and treatment services 	
and its wood treatment preservation technology. The aggressive financial 	
profile reflects the company's private-equity ownership.	
	
The company used the $255 million of term loan B proceeds to help finance its 	
acquisition by equity sponsor Oaktree Capital Management L.P., which also 	
provided an equity contribution. 	
	
We expect the company to generate consistent, positive free cash flow, with 	
credit metrics consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, such as 	
debt to EBITDA less than 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in 	
the mid-teens percent area. We expect modest improvements in credit metrics 	
over the next few years, given the cash flow sweep requirement in the credit 	
agreement, our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our 	
expectation that management will approach growth prudently.	
	
OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and 	
treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the 	
company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations to 	
ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. U.S. utility infrastructure is 	
aging, and increase in utility customers' outsourcing of needed maintenance 	
should push continued growth in this business. In the legacy niche wood 	
preservative chemicals industry, demand for the company's product can vary 	
with discretionary outdoor residential repair and remodeling spending. 	
Finally, we expect demand for the company's newer railroad infrastructure 	
services, including bridge inspection, engineering, maintenance, repair, and 	
construction services, to remain relatively consistent over time as aging rail 	
infrastructure, increased tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates 	
continue to propel demand for the company's services. We assume the company 	
will make small acquisitions in some or all of these segments.	
	
The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in 	
its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, about 	
20% of the railroad business contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view 	
these types of contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work because of 	
the possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record 	
on recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction 	
and can result in high variability in reported results.	
	
We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material 	
costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect 	
margins and cash flow. We understand that, to help dampen commodity cost 	
volatility, the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption. 	
The rating assumes the company continues its track record of successfully 	
mitigating raw material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost 	
increases, albeit with some time lag. Overall, EBITDA margin is moderate, and 	
we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain in the mid-teens this year. 	
	
Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's new capital structure. 	
Pro forma for the acquisition and new debt issuance, FFO to total debt is in 	
the mid-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x as of 	
the end of 2011; for the rating, we expect this ratio to be well less than 4x. 	
We considerOHI's financial policies aggressive, given the private-equity 	
ownership.	
	
Liquidity	
OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity 	
include:	
	
     -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 	
18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- The company has no debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well more than 15% 	
cushion to covenants.	
     -- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
 	
OHI's $45 million revolving credit facility, due 2017, had $2.4 million 	
outstanding at close. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation 	
in 2012, given the company's track record. In our base case, we assume these 	
sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and 	
modest working capital swings.	
	
Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist 	
mainly of about $2.5 million in annual amortization of the term loan due 2018. 	
The term loan agreement contains financial covenants, including maximum 	
leverage and minimum interest coverage tests. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Osmose Holdings 	
Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive 	
free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each 	
of its business segments and its track record of EBITDA margins in the 	
mid-teens percent range. 	
	
However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were 	
to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would trend upward 	
toward 4.5x or higher. This could occur from an unexpected decline in the wood 	
preservation chemicals business or the company's utilities services. 	
	
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial 	
policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Stable/--	
	
Osmose Holdings Inc.	
 Senior secured	
  $45 mil. revolver due 2017            B+ 	
   Recovery rating                      3	
  $255 mil. term loan B due 2018        B+ 	
   Recovery rating                      3	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

