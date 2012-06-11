TEXT-S&P on Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (ARAUCO; BBB/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the announcement that ARAUCO reached an agreement to purchase 100% of Flakeboard Co. Ltd.’s shares on June 8, 2012. ARAUCO will spend $242.5 million for this equity stake, and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012. In our opinion, due to its relatively small size relative to ARAUCO’s operations, the transaction alone doesn’t materially affect ARAUCO’s financial risk profile. It will help, however, enlarge and diversify the company’s position as a global wood panel producer. The transaction is the second of this type in the year: In January 2012, the company purchased a panel factory in North Carolina for $62.7 million.

Nevertheless, we project softening pulp prices in 2012 will cause ARAUCO’s leverage to worsen throughout the year. We believe the Flakeboard acquisition will also weaken its credit metrics initially, as it adds to its net debt more than it does to its cash flows in the short term. We will keep monitoring ARAUCO’s investment plan and financial policies, as well as the resilience of its operating cash flow in the coming months. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)