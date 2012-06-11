TEXT-Fitch may cut LB-UBS 2005-C2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 11 - Fitch Ratings placed the following three classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2005-C2, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates on Rating Watch Negative: -- $121.7 million class A-J 'AAsf'; -- $13.9 million class B 'Asf' -- $29.2 million class C 'BBB-sf'. As of May 2012 distribution, the above classes have incurred interest shortfalls primarily due to fees related to the recent modification of the Park 80 West loan. The $100 million loan at issuance was modified in March 2012 with an A/B note structure. The modified A-note is $72 million and the B-Note is $28 million. Currently, 13.43% of the transaction is delinquent, in foreclosure, or real estate owned (REO). Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch following the updated information on the specially serviced loans and duration and ultimate recoverability of interest shortfalls. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)