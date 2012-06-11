FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may cut LB-UBS 2005-C2
June 11, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut LB-UBS 2005-C2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    June 11 - Fitch Ratings placed the following three classes of LB-UBS
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2005-C2, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
-- $121.7 million class A-J 'AAsf';	
-- $13.9 million class B 'Asf'	
-- $29.2 million class C 'BBB-sf'.	
	
As of May 2012 distribution, the above classes have incurred interest shortfalls	
primarily due to fees related to the recent modification of the Park 80 West 	
loan. The $100 million loan at issuance was modified in March 2012 with an A/B 	
note structure. The modified A-note is $72 million and the B-Note is $28 	
million. Currently, 13.43% of the transaction is delinquent, in foreclosure, or 	
real estate owned (REO). 	
	
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch following the updated information on 	
the specially serviced loans and duration and ultimate recoverability of 	
interest shortfalls.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
