TEXT-S&P revises Embraer outlook to positive

Overview -- We expect Embraer to maintain solid financial performance, including a net cash position and robust cash flows, in the next few years. -- We also expect it to sustain a stronger business profile because of a more diversified sales mix and higher defense revenues and cash flows. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB-' rating on Embraer. We could raise the ratings in the next few quarters if Embraer continues to report sound operating profitability under relatively uncertain market conditions and as it implements its growth strategy. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Brazilian-based aerospace and defense company Embraer S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision to positive reflects our opinion that we may raise the ratings over the next few quarters if Embraer sustains its strong credit ratios under relatively uncertain market conditions. For an upgrade, we would also need clarity on the company's investments in the product evolution of its E-Jet family, the cash impact as a result of the execution of financial and residual value guarantees associated with the AMR Corp. (D/--/--) aircraft fleet, and about the commercial performance of its new executive jets. We believe Embraer's prudent financial policies and very strong balance sheet provides it with resilience to face a possible market downturn, allowing it to sustain an "intermediate" financial risk profile (as our criteria describe the term) even under challenging conditions. In addition, we view the company's increasing revenues in the defense segment as a potential positive in the next few years, as these will provide the company with some business diversification. The outlook change also reflects our view of Embraer's liquidity, which we now regard as "exceptional". We view Embraer's business risk profile is "satisfactory". We expect the company to maintain its position in the global commercial aircraft market because of its competitive product portfolio, while strengthening its position in the executive jet market by expanding its jet family with two new mid-light jets in 2014 (the Legacy 450 and 500) and an improving global customer service network. Embraer's strong research and development (R&D) productivity and efficiency bode well for the development of its new products. Demand for aircraft may remain somewhat uncertain in the next several quarters because of difficulties faced by many airlines and potentially scarcer aircraft financing globally. However, we believe Embraer's competitive business position and strong balance sheet will allow it to weather these uncertainties well. The most challenging market remains executive jets, where we expect demand to decline slightly. Overall, we project company revenues to grow by 5% in 2012, thanks to stronger commercial and defense sales. Our base case assumes Embraer will meet its production and sales targets, but its backlog will decline marginally, which currently stands at $14.7 billion and provides it with a comfortable three-year production cushion. We also expect Embraer's EBITDA margin to improve in our base case to 11.5% in 2012, gradually increasing to 12.5% by 2014, thanks to a better product mix, higher production of business jets, and the implementation of further cost cutting initiatives. EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, includes the $361 million provision for losses associated with the AMR financial and residual value guarantees, booked in December 2011. Embraer's financial risk profile is "intermediate", as per our criteria. We project in our base-case scenario that Embraer will sustain healthy free operating cash flow of $130 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013, despite higher capital expenditures in the next two years to finish R&D of its mid-light jets (the bulk of supplier contributions have been cashed-in) and potential new investments in commercial aviation. We expect its credit ratios to remain quite strong for the rating category, improving by year-end 2012 from current levels (adjusted debt to EBITDA at 2.0x and FFO to adjusted debt at 50% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012). We project adjusted debt to EBITDA to hover around 1.0x and FFO to adjusted debt to remain above 90% over the next few years. The negotiation with AMR is still in course and the actual cash effect on Embraer is still uncertain, but we believe these issues will be manageable considering the strength of the company's financial profile. Liquidity We now view Embraer's liquidity as "exceptional", reflecting its sizable cash balances and committed credit facilities. The company's liquidity comfortably covers outflows for the next several years. Cash and marketable securities amounted to $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2012, compared with short-term debt of $526 million, and we expect the company to sustain this at comfortable levels in the next few years. The company faces no maturity concentration for its long-term debt; the next significant maturity comes due in 2017 (a $400 million bond). On a net-debt basis, Embraer reported a net cash position of approximately $302 million as of March 2012. As per our base case, we project the company's cash position will remain around $250 million in the next few years, considering a 25% of dividends payout. Our assessment of Embraer's liquidity profile incorporates several expectations and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, should exceed its uses by 3.0x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- Net sources remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%; -- Compliance with financial covenants survives a 50% drop in EBITDA (net debt to EBITDA lower than 3.5x); and -- The company can fund increased capital expenditures with internal cash generation. We assume dividends will remain around 25% of net profits. In addition to cash reserves, Embraer benefits from a $1.5 billion stand-by syndicated line of credit, which was fully undrawn as of March 31, 2012. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we may raise our ratings on Embraer if it sustains its strong financial performance and there is more clarity about the company's investments (in particular, in the product evolution of its E-Jet family) and about its potential cash losses with the execution of its AMR guarantees. We could upgrade the company if it strengthens its operating profitability, keeping its EBITDA margin consistently greater than 11% and manages to sustain its backlog, while preserving its resilient financial profile. We could revise the outlook to stable if liquidity weakens, because of lower profitability, higher-than-expected losses with the AMR guarantees, or because R&D investments increase significantly. That would likely be reflected in adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently greater than 3.0x and FFO to adjusted debt consistently less than 25%. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Embraer S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Embraer S.A. Embraer Overseas Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB-