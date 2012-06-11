TEXT-S&P revises J. Crew Group rating outlook

Overview -- We believe recent performance gains indicates that U.S. apparel retailer J. Crew's merchandise missteps are largely behind it. -- Year-over-year EBITDA growth has benefited credit protection measures. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's good product offering should benefit performance over the near term. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on New York City-based J. Crew Group Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook revision reflects first-quarter performance, which was ahead of our expectations, and our view that operations are likely to be modestly ahead of our projections over the near term. We forecast leverage of about 6x over the next few quarters. Rationale The speculative-grade rating on J. Crew reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as a result of the leveraged buyout by TPG and Leonard Green. It also incorporates our "fair" assessment of the company's business risk profile, reflecting its good position in the highly competitive and volatile specialty retail apparel segment. In addition, it incorporates our view of a management team that generally has a good performance track record. First-quarter performance was ahead of our expectations, with comparable company sales increasing 16%. EBITDA strengthened 9.8% year over year on a last-12-month basis due to lower markdowns and positive operating leverage. In our view, the company has successfully solved its merchandising issues, which had plagued operations over the past year. We believe that the company's performance should benefit over the near term because of its strengthened product offering, which should lead to both revenue and EBITDA gains. Specifically, our full-year assumptions include the following: -- Sales per square foot to increase in the mid-single digits; -- Direct revenues to grow in the low-double digits; -- Total square feet to increase in the high-single digits; -- EBITDA margins to strengthen to the mid-18% area based on higher full-priced selling, lower markdowns, and positive operating leverage; and -- Inventories to increase in the upper-single digits. We believe the company will remain highly leveraged despite performance becoming moderately positive over the near term as we do not anticipate any significant debt reduction from excess cash flow. Credit metrics have demonstrated some improvement over the past year, primarily reflecting EBITDA growth as debt levels remained relatively unchanged. Debt to EBITDA improved to 6.4x at April 30, 2012, compared with 7.3x for the prior period in 2011, and funds from operations (FFO)/total debt strengthened to 10.2% from 6.5% year over year. Over the next few quarters, we anticipate similar improvements from EBITDA growth, with leverage declining to about 6x, interest coverage rising to the high-2x area, and FFO/total debt at about 12%. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" for the company. We believe that cash on hand of $216 million and availability under the company's $250 million asset-based revolver is sufficient to cover cash needs for the next 12 to 18 months. Primary cash uses include significant debt service requirements, capital expenditures, and modest investment in working capital. We believe that the company is unlikely to reduce funded debt other than what is required by mandatory amortizations and the cash flow sweep. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Coverage of sources over uses estimated to be above 1.2x; -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% decline in EBITDA; -- No financial performance covenants, as the credit facilities are subject only to a fixed-charge coverage covenant if availability falls below a 12.5% or $25 million threshold; and -- Minimal debt maturities over the near term. Recovery analysis The rating on J. Crew's $1.2 billion term loan B due 2018 is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating the expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on J. Crew, published on Feb. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that J. Crew has overcome its recent merchandising issues, and that its performance is likely to improve moderately over the next year. We believe that the company'sproducts should continue to resonate with consumers, thus greatly reducing markdowns. This, in conjunction with positive operating leverage, should result in stronger EBITDA margins. However, we believe that the company will remain highly leveraged, with leverage reaching about 6x and interest coverage in the upper-2x area over the near term. We could raise the rating if sales per square foot are in the upper-single digits and margins are 50 basis points (bps) ahead of expectations. This would result in leverage in the low-5x area and interest coverage of about 3x. We could lower the rating if merchandise issues resume or weak consumer spending leads to performance erosion. Under this scenario, sales per square foot would be modestly negative and margins would be more than 150 bps below our expectations. At that time, leverage would be above 7x. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From J. Crew Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged J. Crew Group Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6