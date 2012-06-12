FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Paramount Resources CCR to 'B-'
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 1:48 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Paramount Resources CCR to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We believe Paramount Resources Ltd.'s near-term credit measures
will deteriorate above 7x through 2013 due to a combination of weak operating
cash flow and our expectation that the company will fund part of its
considerable capital expenditure through additional debt. 	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Paramount to 	
'B-' from 'B'.	
     -- We are lowering our issue ratings on the company's unsecured notes to 	
'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains at '2'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects what we view as the significant 	
execution risks in bringing the 200 million cubic feet per day Musreau 	
deep-cut plant expansion online in 2013, which would help delever Paramount. 	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Paramount Resources Ltd. to 	
'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's 	
lowered its issue ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 	
'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '2'. 	
	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Paramount's cash flow will 	
continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas 	
prices, high levered costs, and the company's significant capital expenditure 	
plans. At our price deck, we expect the company to exit 2012 with 	
debt-to-EBITDAX at least above 7x and with adequate liquidity. We expect 2013 	
numbers to improve if the Musreau Phase 2 deep-cut processing plant comes 	
online in the second half of the year as per company expectations; however, it 	
is our view that given the significant execution risks, it might be delayed 	
into 2014 thus stalling any improvement in the company's credit measures.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Paramount reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile 	
(as per criteria). The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as 	
the company's weak credit measures, high capital expenditure in the near-term, 	
meaningful exposure to low natural gas prices and high-cost structure. The 	
ratings also incorporate our assessment of Paramount's less-than-adequate 	
liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about C$630 million in debt, 	
including adjustments for asset-retirement obligations.	
	
Paramount is a small exploration and production company with most of its 	
production from Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the 	
company had a reserve base of 214 billion cubic feet equivalent and an average 	
production of 105 million cubic feet equivalent a day.	
	
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation that 	
Paramount's credit measures will deteriorate through 2012 as weak natural gas 	
prices limit the company's cash flow measures. Paramount has no natural gas 	
hedges and very little oil hedges in place. It exited 2011 with an elevated 	
6.2x debt-to-EBITDAX and we expect it to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX of 	
9x-13x. We base the range on our assumption that the company might raise an 	
additional C$200 million-C$300 million on top of its existing asset sales, 	
through a combination of asset, equity, and investment portfolio sales. If the 	
Musreau plant is not operational by the end of 2013, which we believe is 	
possible considering the operational setbacks of the Musreau phase 1 plant 	
earlier this year, we expect credit measures to remain weak and liquidity 	
tighten. 	
	
The expected deterioration of the 2012 debt-to-EBITDAX ratio is largely due to 	
Paramount's large near-term capital expenditure plans, which we assume to be 	
about C$1 billion through 2013. The majority of the capex is for drilling in 	
the Kaybob business unit and funding of the Musreau plant to process gas and 	
liquids production from Kaybob. To have the plant operational on time and 	
generate cash flows as expected, there is very little flexibility in the 	
company's capex program. The company will materially outspend its operating 	
cash flow (we estimate by about C$700 million), and we expect the shortfall to 	
be funded through asset sales, additional debt, and either equity or 	
investment sales. Although we acknowledge that Paramount has issued both 	
equity and sold its investments to fund its capex historically, we still 	
expect the company to add more debt on its balance sheet as it funds its capex 	
through 2013.	
	
Our assumptions for Paramount include the following:	
     -- The plant startup is delayed into 2014.	
     -- The company's 2013 production will not improve from 2012 levels, with 	
15%-25% focused on liquids.	
     -- Commodity hedges will be as reported in Paramount's 2012 first-quarter 	
report.	
     -- NGLs realize 80%-85% of West Texas Intermediate prices for 2012, the 	
realization drops lower as the Musreau processing plant comes online.	
     -- Under our April 2012 price scenario (for more information, see 	
"Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price 	
Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal). 	
     -- Paramount will raise C$200 million-C$300 million in both 2012 and 	
2013, through a combination of non-core asset, equity and investment portfolio 	
sales.	
     -- We expect capex of about C$1 billion through 2013, there is limited 	
flexibility in spending if cash flows are expected to come online by 2013 year 	
end.	
     -- Any additional funding requirements will be through revolver 	
borrowings.	
	
Based on the above assumptions we expect the company to generate C$60 	
million-C$75 million in EBITDAX in 2012 and C$120 million-C$150 million in 	
2013. We therefore expect Paramount to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 	
9x. If the processing plant is delayed and the company has to fund its cash 	
shortfall through debt, debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 9x in 2013. On the 	
other hand, if the processing plant comes online as Paramount projects, which 	
we consider highly unlikely, debt-to-EBITDA could improve to about 5x-7x at 	
year-end 2013. Full-cycle costs could also improve due to increased 	
production, which allows fixed costs to be shared over a larger base.	
	
The vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view of Paramount's high 	
exposure to natural gas and its high cost structure. As of year-end 2011, the 	
company had a small reserve base of approximately 214 billion of cubic feet 	
equivalent (gross, 76% natural gas, 95% proved developed). Paramount's 	
production for first-quarter 2012 was about 112 million cubic feet equivalent 	
per day, with about 80% of its production consisting of natural gas. Weak 	
natural gas prices have negatively affected the company's credit measures 	
since it accounts for a significant portion of production. Natural gas prices 	
have been depressed for the past few years, and for 2012, prices at AECO have 	
been below C$3.00 per thousand cubic feet. Paramount has no gas hedges in 	
place, exposing the company to weak gas prices. Although the company generates 	
some cash flow through its liquids production, profitability is still limited 	
due to depressed gas prices. To improve profitability, Paramount is focusing 	
on increasing its liquids production that generates about C$13 per thousand 	
cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in revenues. We are, however, aware that with 	
lowering NGL prices (especially the lighter end of the barrel), the company 	
might not be able to benefit as significantly from liquids production as 	
expected. 	
	
Paramount's cost structure is high, in our view, and we do not expect any 	
near-term improvement. Production cost (lease operating expenses, 	
transportation, and general and administrative) was about C$2.85 per mcfe and 	
levered costs (production costs plus three-year finding, development, and 	
administrative costs, and interest) was about C$11.40 per mcfe for 2011. We 	
believe the high levered costs is a function of the company's poor reserve 	
replacement measures--its all-in finding and development cost is C$6 per mcfe 	
while the recycle ratio is a weak 0.46 for 2011. Paramount's net revenues are 	
about C$5.75 per mcfe, which given the high cost structure leads to no cash 	
flow. Thus we view Paramount's profitability, a function of production type, 	
as very poor compared with that of its peers. If the company increases its 	
liquids production, we expect profitability and cash flow per mcfe to improve 	
materially through 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Paramount's liquidity is less-than-adequate (as defined by 	
criteria). Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, which includes funds 	
from operations, availability under the revolving facility, and proceeds from 	
investment and asset sales, to be in line with uses in the next 12-18 months.	
     -- We expect strategic equity investments might provide additional 	
liquidity during periods of financial constraints. We assume that Paramount 	
will be able to raise C$400 million-C$600 million in funds through investment 	
portfolio divestiture. 	
     -- Paramount has good access to the capital markets; we do not, however, 	
give any credit to potential common equity sales.	
     -- If the plant startup is indeed delayed into 2014, we believe the 	
company's liquidity might be materially constrained in 2013.	
	
We do not include the full value of Paramount's C$700 million investment 	
portfolio as a source of liquidity at any single year during our liquidity 	
analysis. Paramount is a majority shareholder of Trilogy (about 16%) and is 	
constrained by the amount of Trilogy shares it will be able to sell at any 	
time without affecting the market price. Hence we assume that the company will 	
be able to sell only a portion of its Trilogy holdings (about C$100-$150 	
million) in our forecast year.	
	
Liquidity sources include our expectation of positive operating cash flow of 	
C$60 million-C$75 million and sales (combination of assets, investments, 	
equity) of about C$800 million through 2013. Based on our hydrocarbon price 	
assumptions, weexpect Paramount to have a committed cost (capex and interest) 	
of about C$1.1 billion through 2013. The company has C$54.0 million of cash on 	
hand and about C$274 million available under its credit facility as of March 	
31, 2012. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Paramount's 8.25%, C$370 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B' 	
(one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on the company), with a 	
recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery in the event of a default. 	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view of the adverse effects of weak natural 	
gas prices and Paramount's large capex plan on the company's deteriorating 	
credit measures. The outlook also highlights the potential execution risks in 	
bringing the Musreau plant online in 2013. Any delay would stall improvements 	
in the company's cash flow generation and debt metrics. 	
	
We are likely to lower the rating if the company is unable or unwilling to 	
maintain or improve its already less than adequate liquidity and fund its 	
planned capex program through the timely monetization of its significant 	
equity investment portfolio. In addition, if the company continues to spend 	
its expansionary capital budget, irrespective of operation issues or 	
processing plant delays, a negative action is warranted.	
	
Conversely, if the company is able to both bolster its liquidity and improve 	
its cash flow protection metrics, such that its fully adjusted debt/EBITDA 	
remained at or below 6.5x, we would revise the outlook on the long-term 	
corporate credit rating to stable. The completion and start-up of the 	
processing facility should strengthen the company's cash flow generation, if 	
it occurs as currently anticipated by management. A positive rating action 	
would be contingent on the company's ability to improve its upstream 	
production economics by increasing its daily average production and lowering 	
its full cycle costs. Given our current expectations, we believe Paramount 	
will likely be challenged to meet these conditions within the next 12-18 	
months.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global 	
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
Paramount Resources Ltd.	
                                      To                From	
 Corporate credit rating              B-/Negative/--    B/Stable/--	
 Senior unsecured debt                B                 B+	
  Recovery rating                     2                 2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
