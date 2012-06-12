FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: rating foreign banking subs higher than parent banks
June 12, 2012 / 1:53 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: rating foreign banking subs higher than parent banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries
Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding CompaniesJune 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria report 'Rating Foreign
Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding Companies'.	
	
The report does not contain any material differences from previous criteria of
the same name. There is no impact on existing ratings from the update.	
	
The revised criteria report replaces a report of the same name dated 13 June
2011. The criteria reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which are
available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com and specifically includes
'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011.	
	
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

