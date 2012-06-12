TEXT-Fitch: rating foreign banking subs higher than parent banks

June 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding CompaniesJune 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria report 'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding Companies'. The report does not contain any material differences from previous criteria of the same name. There is no impact on existing ratings from the update. The revised criteria report replaces a report of the same name dated 13 June 2011. The criteria reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which are available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com and specifically includes 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.