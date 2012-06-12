FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Capita Asset Services rankings
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 2:28 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Capita Asset Services rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have affirmed our rankings on Capita Asset Services for its roles 	
as U.K. primary and special servicer.	
     -- To outlook is stable.	
    	
     June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE
rankings on Capita Asset Services (Ireland) Ltd. and Capita Asset Services (UK)
Ltd. (collectively known as CAS) as primary and special servicer of U.K.
commercial loans, respectively.	
	
OUTLOOK	
	
The outlook is stable for CAS' primary and special servicing of commercial 	
mortgages in the U.K. 	
	
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION	
	
We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for management and organization, 	
based on:	
     -- The completion of the integration of the Barclays Capital Mortgage 	
Servicing platform which included a review of both operations and allowed CAS 	
to select the best elements of each operation and introduce them to the 	
combined company.	
     -- With the exception of the take-on of the BCMS loans there has been no 	
growth experienced by CAS. The company has responded by appointing a business 	
development director who is targeted with generating new business contacts and 	
creating an increase in portfolios to be serviced.	
     -- The creation of additional management positions to support the 	
operation and allow senior management to focus their attentions on the 	
business at a higher level than previously.	
     -- A stable work-force as highlighted by a low staff turnover rate.	
     -- A robust independent internal audit function.	
  	
LOAN ADMINISTRATION	
	
We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration, based 	
on:	
     -- Ongoing enhancements to Evolan, the main servicing platform now 	
deployed by CAS.	
     -- Continued closer integration of primary and special servicing 	
activities which we believe should lead to greater consistency across both 	
areas in terms of the way loans are managed.	
     -- Enhanced reporting developed in conjunction with some investors aimed 	
at creating reports which are informative and detailed.	
  	
FINANCIAL POSISION	
	
We consider Capita's financial position to be SUFFICIENT and believe that 	
there is adequate financial strength to sustain CAS' primary and special 	
servicing operations for the next 12 months to 18 months.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Servicer Evaluation: Capita Asset Services (Ireland) Ltd. And Capita 	
Asset Services (U.K.) Ltd., June 12, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Servicer Evaluation:  Capita Asset Services (Ireland) Ltd. and Capita 	
Asset Services (UK) Ltd., June 29, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 	
Assessment, May 28, 2009	
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004	
     -- Select Servicer List, published monthly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
