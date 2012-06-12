TEXT-Fitch: developed and emerging market sovereign CDS liquidity re-converges

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Global CDS Liquidity Scores CommentaryJune 12 - Fitch Solutions says that as of last Friday's market close average CDS liquidity for developed and emerging market sovereigns has converged, reversing the longstanding trend observed for most of 2012. "While CDS liquidity for developed market sovereigns had outpaced that of emerging market sovereigns since the beginning of 2012, CDS contracts on emerging market sovereigns are now, on average, more liquid," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York. Fitch's developed and emerging market sovereign CDS liquidity indices closed at 7.82 and 7.78 versus 8.36 and 8.66 on January 3, 2012 (the lower the score the higher the CDS liquidity). Elsewhere, spreads on banks have widened for all major regions over the past month, 11% globally, with markets pricing in substantially higher risk levels for European banks than banks in other regions. "On average, credit protection on European banks costs 189 basis points or 112% more than for North American banks. A similar trend can be seen in their liquidity scores, where the sector dominates the top ten most liquid names in Europe," added Allmendinger. The full Fitch Solutions' Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at www.fitchratings.com under - "Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary Issue 67" In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. The Fitch Group also includes Fitch Ratings and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fimalac.com'.