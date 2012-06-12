TEXT-Fitch affirms UBS AG mortgage covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG’s (UBS, ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch’s review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme’s assets and liabilities. The rating is based on UBS’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’ and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 25.4%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to be rated up to ‘AA+’ on a probability of default basis. Programme documents do not permit the asset percentage (AP) to exceed 90%. The programme’s current contractual AP of 88.0% is equal to the AP which allows the cover pool in the agency’s cash flow analysis to withstand ‘AA+’ stress levels and still repay the covered bonds on time. In addition it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool should the covered bonds default, supporting a one-notch uplift to ‘AAA’. All else being equal, UBS’s covered bonds rating can be maintained at ‘AAA’ when factoring in recoveries given default as long as the issuer is rated at least ‘A-'. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time. The D-Factor of 25.4% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote special-purpose company acting as guarantor, the protection against liquidity gaps provided by the nine month pre-maturity test and a liquidity reserve covering rolling three months of interest payments due on the covered bonds. It also factors in the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer’s IT systems. Fitch has given no credit to specific involvement of the Swiss banking authorities for the benefit of the covered bondholders, since the programme is based on contractual arrangements. The covered bonds are collateralised by a pool of CHF-denominated residential mortgage loans originated by UBS. As of 31 March 2012, the cover pool consisted of 53.611 residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss properties, with an aggregate outstanding balance of CHF23.1bn and a weighted-average (WA) current loan-to-value of 61%. In the agency’s view, the delivered cash flows do not adequately address the risk of extension of the bullet loans beyond the legal maturity in a stressed economic environment. Fitch has therefore formed assumptions about the maturity profile of the cover pool’s assets to better reflect potential mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario arising from possible extensions of the loans. As of 31 March 2012 all of the issued covered bonds are fixed rate and denominated in foreign currencies (79% in EUR, 20% in USD and 1% in NOK). The guarantor will hedge foreign exchange- and resulting interest rate risks between the cover assets and the covered bonds by entering into a series of swaps. UBS acts as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best effort replacement triggers. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.7% and a weighted average recovery rate of 84.0% resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 4.0%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Switzerland’s regions, with the largest concentrations being in Lake Geneva (33%) and Zurich (14%). The main driver of the AP are the estimated credit loss and maturity mismatches between the programme’s assets and liabilities as currency- and interest rate mismatches are mitigated. However, Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see ‘Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’ dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this would not impact the rating of the covered bonds, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at ‘AAA’, if it is implemented as proposed. More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)