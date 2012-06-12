FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Univision Communications Inc
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 3:18 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Univision Communications Inc

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
all ratings of Univision Communications, Inc. (Univision). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this 	
release.  	
	
The ratings incorporate Fitch's positive view on the U.S. Hispanic broadcasting 	
industry, given anticipated continued growth in number and spending power of the	
Hispanic demographic. Additionally, Univision benefits from a premier industry 	
position, with duopoly television and radio stations in most of the top Hispanic	
markets, with a national overlay of broadcast and cable networks. The company's 	
networks garner significant market share of Hispanic viewers and generate strong	
and stable ratings. This large and concentrated audience provides advertisers 	
with an effective way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic population. Ratings 	
concerns center on the highly leveraged capital structure and the significant 	
maturity wall in 2017, limited free cash flow generation relative to total debt,	
as well as the company's significant exposure to advertising revenue.  	
	
Fitch expects Hispanic population growth to mitigate the impact of longer-term 	
secular issues that are challenging the overall media & entertainment sector, 	
namely, audience fragmentation and its impact on advertising revenue. While the 	
Hispanic broadcast television audience is not immune to these pressures, Fitch 	
expects that its growing total size will offset the impact of any audience 	
fragmentation and drive ongoing ratings strength at Univision's television 	
properties. This should result in mid-single-digit top-line growth at the 	
television segment. 	
	
Fitch expects moderate margin pressure over the next one to two years, driven by	
investments in new cable networks, and further weighed by the higher royalty 	
payments under the PLA agreement, which will not be reduced going forward but 	
which are manageable within the company's financial profile. However, Fitch 	
believes positive operating leverage from top-line growth and growth in 	
high-margin retransmission revenue will result in subsequent margin improvement.	
	
	
Recent new entrants in the Hispanic broadcast and cable network market will add 	
to the competitive pressures facing Univision. However, Univision currently has 	
incumbent advantage and dominant market presence, with over 70% market share of 	
the Hispanic audience in the U.S. and all of the top 10 primetime network 	
broadcasts, according to Nielsen. Fitch expects these factors, along with its 	
pipeline of proven content from Televisa, to enable it to grow amid these 	
increasing pressures.  	
	
The radio segment has returned to moderate revenue and EBITDA growth in recent 	
quarters. It remains to be seen whether this is sustainable and whether the 	
resolution of the Arbitron ratings issues will drive longer-term stability. This	
business is also more sensitive to macroeconomic factors as there is no 	
subscription-based revenue to offset advertising declines. Nonetheless, Fitch 	
believes further operating pressures at radio can be accommodated at current 	
ratings.  	
	
The extension of the program license agreement (PLA) with Grupo Televisa 	
(Televisa; rated 'BBB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Televisa's purchase of an 	
equity stake in Univision in 2010 removed the company's largest overhang and 	
provided clarity that its business model would remain intact over the longer 	
term. Equity ownership gives Televisa a large stake in Univision's success and 	
profitability, a strong positive given Televisa's role as a supplier of popular 	
audience and revenue-generating content. This cleared the way for the maturity 	
extension and spate of refinancings over the past 18 months. These transactions 	
resulted in a materially improved capital structure, and Fitch believes that 	
Univision is solidly within the 'B' category. 	
	
Univision refinanced nearly $600 million of the 2014 term loan ($1.1 billion 	
previously outstanding) with proceeds of a secured 2019 notes issuance in 	
February 2012. As a result, there is only $457 million of debt due in 2014, with	
no preceding maturities. Although Fitch expects free cash flow to be limited to 	
$200 million-$250 million in 2012, Fitch expects moderate annual increases going	
forward, which should provide Univision with the ability to repay this 	
organically if it chooses. The significant maturity wall has been pushed to 	
2017, when $5.6 billion of bank debt comes due.	
	
In addition to this large 2017 maturity, Univision is saddled with significant 	
leverage from the 2007 LBO, with Fitch estimated total leverage (including the 	
subordinated convertible preferred debentures due to Televisa) and secured 	
leverage of 11.6 times (x) and 9.4x, respectively, at March 31, 2012. Fitch 	
believes that material deleveraging will have to occur before the company can 	
refinance its 2017 maturities. Given Fitch's free cash flow expectations, 	
material debt reduction is not expected; rather deleveraging will come more from	
EBITDA growth. 	
	
That said, Fitch currently believes there is a high probability that the company	
will be able to refinance the 2017 bank debt. Fitch believes that the private 	
equity owners, Televisa, and the secured lenders remain motivated to facilitate 	
Univision's long-term viability, as refinancing an improved operating and credit	
profile will provide more value than bankruptcy/debt restructuring. Underpinning	
this position is Fitch's view that the company will be able to delever to a 	
range of 7x-9x total leverage, or 5x-7x on a secured basis by the 2017 maturity.	
Fitch believes that the secured lenders, which incurred 9x leverage through the 	
senior debt at the LBO, would be willing to re-finance Univision's business at 	
these levels, given Univision's strong positioning in a growing segment of the 	
media industry. This extension provides the company with more than two 	
additional years to accomplish this deleveraging.	
	
Fitch regards current liquidity as adequate, particularly in light of minimal 	
near-term maturities. At March 31, 2012, liquidity consisted of approximately 	
$57 million of cash, approximately $406 million available (net of letters of 	
credit) under the $463 million RCF (of which $54 million expires in March 2014 	
and $409 million expires in March 2016, with $137 million having been termed out	
to March 2017), and $65 million available under the AR securitization facility. 	
Interest expense will be easily covered by internal cash generation. 	
	
At March 31, 2012, Univision had total debt of $10.4 billion, which consisted 	
primarily of:	
	
--$6.1 billion senior secured term loan facility, $457 million of which is due 	
September 2014 and $5.6 billion which is due March 2017 (including $137 million 	
of the RCF that was previously termed out to March 2017); 	
	
--$35 million outstanding under the RCF; 	
--$1.2 billion 6.875% senior secured notes due 2019; 	
--$750 million 7.875% senior secured notes due 2020; 	
--$815 million 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2021;	
--$235 million outstanding under the A/R securitization facility, due March 	
2016;	
--$1.125 billion 1.5% subordinated convertible debentures issued to Televisa, 	
due 2025. This note is a direct obligation of the parent HoldCo, Broadcasting 	
Media Partners, Inc., but is serviced by dividends paid by Univision. 	
	
Univision's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise 	
value of the company, and thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be 	
maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), rather than a 	
liquidation. Fitch employs a 7x distressed enterprise value multiple reflecting 	
the company's FCC licenses in top U.S. markets. Fitch assumes a sustainable post	
restructuring EBITDA of $755 million, a 15% reduction from March 31, 2012 LTM 	
EBITDA, which is slightly below the low of the recent economic downturn but 	
would still be enough to cover fixed charges. Fitch estimates the adjusted 	
distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to be approximately $4.8 	
billion. The 'B+' rating for the secured debt reflects Fitch's expectations for 	
recovery in the 51%-70% range under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'CCC' rating on 	
the $815 million senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectations for 	
minimal recovery prospects due to their position in the capital structure.	
	
Fitch affirms Univision as follows:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';	
--Senior secured at 'B+/RR3';	
--Senior unsecured at 'CCC/RR6'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
