FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch comments on Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 3:23 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch comments on Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on Abbey National Treasury Services plc (ANTS; ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) mortgage covered bonds rating following the downgrade of ANTS’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to ‘BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action’ dated 11 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The rating of the covered bonds is based on ANTS’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’, the D-Factor of 17.9%, and the highest observed AP (68.5%) over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as ‘AA+’ on a probability of default (PD) basis. A rating uplift to ‘AAA’ is still achieved based on recovery prospects given default of the covered bonds. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at ‘AAA’ as long as ANTS’ IDR is at least ‘BBB+'. However, Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see ‘Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’ dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this would not impact the rating of the covered bonds, it would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at ‘AAA’, if it is implemented as proposed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.