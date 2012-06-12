TEXT-S&P rates Florida Gas Transmission notes

Overview -- U.S. interstate natural gas pipeline company Florida Gas Transmission Co. LLC (FGT) plans to issue $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes. FGT plans to use net proceeds to refinance its 7% senior notes due July 2012, reduce outstanding amounts on its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that parent Citrus' consolidated credit measures will continue to improve due to incremental cash flows resulting from the Phase VIII expansion. Rating Action On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to $300 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Florida Gas Transmission Co. LLC (FGT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Citrus Corp. (not rated). Rationale FGT intends to use net proceeds from the notes to repay its 7% $250 million notes due July 17, 2012, reduce the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2012, FGT had total debt of $2.1 billion. The rating on natural gas pipeline company FGT reflects its consolidated credit profile with parent Citrus, which issues debt, but does not receive revenues outside of FGT. The pipeline's "excellent" business risk profile reflects its strong competitive position and stable cash flows, tempered by an "aggressive" financial risk profile characterized by high consolidated financial leverage. FGT operates a 5,500-mile interstate gas pipeline that moves gas from southern Texas, through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama along the Gulf Coast, to utility and industrial customers in Florida. The company's Phase VIII expansion, which increased FGT's pipeline capacity by more than 0.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) to 3.1 bcf/d, went into service on April 1, 2011 at a cost of $2.48 billion. Citrus, a 50/50 joint venture owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Inc. (BB/Stable/--) and Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--), fully owns FGT. Energy Transfer Partners manages Citrus' and FGT's operations. The 'BBB' rating reflects the following strengths: -- The pipeline's capacity is almost fully contracted, with reservation charges constituting 98% of revenues; utilities hold about 95% of the contracted capacity, which provides stable revenues. -- Florida's demand for gas has averaged growth of about 10% annually, and electric generation consumes 90% of gas demand in the state. Gulfstream Natural Gas System LLC (BBB/Stable/--) is the only significant competitor. -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates FGT, allowing the pipeline to charge a straight-fixed-variable rate that stabilizes cash flows and allows the company to pass through variable costs to shippers on significant portions of the pipeline. -- The weighted average rating of shippers on FGT is 'BBB+', and the average life of contracts is about 13 years. The following risks offset the strengths: -- Citrus's consolidated financial leverage will remain elevated in 2012 due to the debt financing of a significant portion of the $2.48 billion Phase VIII expansion. -- Gulfstream provides some limited competition. FGT's excellent business profile reflects a dominant position as a demand-pull pipeline in a growing market with ample access to natural gas supplies from the Gulf of Mexico, large interstate pipelines, and market centers in Texas and Louisiana. The pipeline's capacity almost entirely consists of reservation charges, which is independent of throughput levels, priced at negotiated rates as well as the maximum tariff that the FERC will allow it to charge customers. Electricity generation is the primary driver for gas demand in Florida, which peaks in the summer. FGT has contracted about 78% of its Phase VIII expansion under long-term (more than 20 years) firm commitments. FGT's largest customers include electric utilities NextEra Energy Inc. (A-/Stable/--; about 46% of revenues), utilities owned by TECO Energy Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--; about 13%), including Peoples Gas System and Tampa Electric Co. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), Florida Gas Utility (not rated), and Progress Energy Inc. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2). Gulfstream is currently the only competitor for gas supply into Florida, with 1.26 bcf/d capacity. FGT's aggressive financial profile reflects high consolidated financial leverage at parent Citrus that we believe will continue through 2012 due to the mostly debt-financed Phase VIII expansion project. Under our 2012 base-case forecast, we assume 10% growth in volumes due to a full year's cash flows and new contracted capacity associated with the Phase VIII expansion. We expect Citrus' consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio to be about 4.8x in 2012, decreasing to about 4.5x in 2013. We project consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to debt at Citrus of about 14% and EBITDA interest coverage of 3x for 2012. FGT's stand-alone financial measures are stronger than the consolidated ratios. We forecast total debt to EBITDA to be about 3.5x and FFO to debt in the high teens by year-end 2012 as the company realizes expansion cash flows. Liquidity We assess FGT's consolidated liquidity as "strong" pro forma for the notes offering, with sources of liquidity exceeding uses by about 1.6x during the next 12 months and by more than 1x during the next 24 months. Our assumptions for cash sources consist of FFO of about $400 million and pro forma revolver availability of about $135 million under FGT's and Citrus' credit facilities. Citrus and FGT are in the process of renewing their revolving credit facilities, which we expect them to complete by July 2012. The current facilities mature in August 2012. Cash uses consist of about $180 million of growth and maintenance capital, $21.5 million of long-term debt maturities, and about $150 million of distributions to its owners. A key assumption underlying our assessment of FGT's liquidity is the company's ability to curtail discretionary capital spending if it can't obtain external funding or capital from its sponsors for its cash needs. As of March 31, 2012, FGT and Citrus were in compliance with their maximum debt to capitalization ratios of 65%. We estimate Citrus has about a 10% cushion and FGT has a 25% cushion in its debt to capitalization covenant as of the same date. We expect Citrus and FGT to remain in compliance in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook on FGT reflects our belief that Citrus' consolidated credit metrics will improve due to the incremental cash flows resulting from the Phase VIII expansion. We could raise the rating on FGT if Citrus sustains its consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio at or below 4x. We could lower the rating on FGT if consolidated debt to EBITDA at Citrus is above 5.5x due to a change in the financial policies of its sponsors over time. 