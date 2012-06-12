TEXT-S&P rates United Technologies Corp proposed notes

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to United Technologies Corp.'s proposed $1 billion of subordinated notes due 2022 (or as early as Aug. 1, 2017), which the company will issue as part of $1 billion of equity units (with an overallotment provision for up to an additional $100 million). Each unit consists of a subordinated security and a forward contract that requires the unit holder to purchase a specified number of UTC common shares on Aug. 1, 2015. The notes will be subordinated to all of UTC's senior indebtedness, and prior to Aug. 1, 2015, the company will have the option to defer interest payment on the notes without triggering an event of default. The ratings on the notes apply to the company's obligation to service the debt component as well as its obligation to issue common shares under the forward contract. We will apply "high" equity content to the equity units and associated debt for the purpose of our analysis and ratio calculations. We expect that UTC will uses initial proceeds from the issuance to fund a portion of the purchase price of its acquisition of Goodrich Corp. The 'A' rating on Hartford, Conn.-based industrial and aerospace product manufacturer UTC reflect our expectations that the pending Goodrich acquisition will strengthen UTC's business risk profile. This should be enough to offset its less conservative financial policies and temper the deterioration in financial leverage that will result from the transaction. We believe the resulting business profile of UTC would be "excellent" and its financial profile would be "intermediate." We estimate that at closing, the pro forma ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to about 2.7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt would weaken to about 30%. Under our base scenario, we expect that the company will be able to subsequently reduce its debt with $3 billion of identified asset divestitures and with a good portion of its $4 billion in annual discretionary cash flow. We also expect the company to limit acquisitions and share buybacks during that period. The combination of these factors should decrease leverage toward 2x and increase FFO to debt to about 35%-40%, which we would view as appropriate for the rating, within the next two years. However, if adverse end-market developments, an inability or unwillingness to execute planned divestitures, or aggressive financial decisions meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect, we could consider a lower rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Research Update: United Technologies 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed On Updated Financing Plan For Goodrich Acquisition; Outlook Still Negative, March 16, 2012 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST United Technologies Corp. Corporate credit rating A/Negative/A-1 NEW RATING United Technologies Corp. Subordinated (equity units) $1 bil. notes due 2022 BBB+