TEXT-Fitch rates Bunge Limited Finance snr unsecured notes
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 5:19 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Bunge Limited Finance snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Bunge Limited Finance
Corp.'s (BLFC) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The notes
will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BLFC's parent company, Bunge
Limited (together, Bunge). The Rating Outlook is Negative. 	
	
Debt Issuance Details:	
	
Fitch expects Bunge to utilize net proceeds from this issuance toward general 	
corporate purposes including the repayment of upcoming debt maturities. The 	
notes contain a Change of Control Triggering Event. Upon the occurrence of a 	
both a change of control and ratings downgrades below investment grade, the 	
company is required to repurchase the notes at 101% of principal plus accrued 	
interest. The notes will be issued under a new indenture that will contain 	
certain limitations on liens, sale/leasebacks and mergers. 	
	
Rating Drivers: Bunge's ratings are supported by the company's position as the 	
world's leading oilseed processor and by modest diversification from its food 	
and ingredients business. Bunge's largest segment, Agribusiness, is also its 	
most stable on an annual basis, generating $1 billion or more of EBITDA in each 	
of the past five years. A long-term favorable agribusiness outlook, driven by 	
growing protein consumption in developing countries and higher demand for 	
biofuels, is also a key rating factor. Fitch expects ample liquidity to support 	
Bunge's ratings through periodic earnings volatility and heightened working 	
capital usage that are characteristic of agricultural commodity cycles. Bunge's 	
borrowings increase during periods of rising commodity prices to finance working	
capital. 	
	
Negative Outlook: While Bunge's operating performance improved significantly in 	
2011, Fitch is maintaining the Negative Outlook in order to ascertain the 	
sustainability of the performance improvement trend. Fitch remains cautious, 	
given Bunge's earnings volatility and lack of earnings visibility. The company's	
high capital expenditures in relation to its cash generation also remain a 	
concern as Bunge has not been able to consistently generate positive free cash 	
flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends), 	
even excluding working capital swings. 	
	
The $1.4 billion Moema sugar mills acquisition in Brazil in 2010 was expected to	
provide diversification after the divestiture of the company's Brazilian 	
fertilizer nutrients business, but so far has trailed expectations with 	
disappointing performance. Sugar & Bioenergy and the remaining retail fertilizer	
business have yet to materially contribute to Bunge's earnings, although 	
improvement is anticipated in 2012. 	
	
Guidelines for Further Rating Actions: 	
	
Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if Bunge's earnings show stability 	
and/or growth on an annual basis in 2012 versus 2011 and unadjusted leverage 	
(total debt to EBITDA) in the mid-2 times (x) to 3x range appears achievable 	
during most years. The first quarter, which is seasonally slow, had weaker 	
operating performance than Fitch had anticipated. However, the large North 	
American crops expected in the fall of 2012 and increased sugarcane milling 	
volumes in Brazil should lead to strong second half earnings in 2012. If Bunge 	
can demonstrate that its sugar business is on track to generate EBIT of more 	
than $100 million in 2012, this would also support a Stable Outlook. That level 	
of earnings would be a significant improvement from the negative $20 million 	
Sugar & Bioenergy segment EBIT in 2011, and demonstrate progress toward the 	
generation of annual segment EBIT greater than $150 million in future years. 	
	
Fitch could implement a negative rating action if Bunge's EBITDA generation of 	
$1.7 billion in 2011 proves to be unsustainable, or if the company engages in a 	
large, debt-financed acquisition, leading to a material increase in unadjusted 	
leverage. The ratings could also be pressured if FFO is insufficient to cover 	
Bunge's capital expenditures and dividends and results in material incremental 	
borrowing. Any negative rating action is likely to be limited to a one notch 	
downgrade. 	
	
Cash Flow and Liquidity: In 2011, Bunge's FCF was $1.3 billion, a significant 	
improvement from a $3.7 billion deficit in 2010 which was driven by working 	
capital needs due to escalating agricultural commodity prices and inventories.Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit 	
AnalysisALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  	
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 	
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 	
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 	
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 	
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 	
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 	
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 	
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.	
	
