TEXT-S&P on Generali Versicherung AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - --Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had corrected an error by placing its ‘A’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Vienna-based Generali Versicherung AG on CreditWatch with negative implications.

On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s placed the ratings on Italy-based Assicurazioni Generali SpA (A/Watch Neg--) and its related “core” entities on CreditWatch with negative implications. However, due to an error, the rating on Generali Versicherung remained unchanged, although it is a core subsidiary and should have been put on CreditWatch with negative implications. With today’s rating action we are correcting this omission.

For further details see “Generali And Subs Placed On Watch Negative Due To Uncertainty Following Change In CEO Amid A Difficult Environment,” published on the Global Credit Portal on RatingsDirect). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)