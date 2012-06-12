FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Caribbean Development Bank to 'AA+'
June 12, 2012 / 5:24 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Caribbean Development Bank to 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- The Caribbean Development Bank's risk management has weakened.	
     -- We lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'AA+' 	
from 'AAA' and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term rating. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite weaknesses in 	
the risk management framework, the bank's financial position will remain in 	
line with its rated peers and that the very strong shareholder support will 	
persist.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to 'AA+' from 	
'AAA' and affirmed the short-term 'A-1+' rating. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that CDB's risk management is not commensurate 	
with other 'AAA' rated multilateral lending institutions, particularly given 	
its size and regional economic weakness. CDB has failed to comply with one of 	
its internal liquidity policy guidelines, and borrower concentration remains 	
high. 	
	
The bank's liquidity was tighter in 2011 than in previous years. At the end of 	
2011, CDB had a negative funding gap of 3-12 months due to $226 million of 	
debt maturing in 2012. Liquid assets represented 70% of undisbursed loans and 	
projected one year of debt service at the end of 2011. Despite covering 143% 	
of debt maturing in one year or less, CDB's liquid assets were less than the 	
minimum of 200% it maintained during the prior five years. CDB expects to 	
raise sufficient debt this year to roll over its 2012 maturities and finance a 	
planned $100 million of lending. Related to liquidity, funding management is 	
of concern and compares less favorably with the diversified funding strategies 	
of other small multilateral institutions. CDB's reliance on capital markets 	
has resulted in a concentration of maturities in 2012-14.	
	
Borrower concentration has historically been high for CDB, and stresses have 	
emerged because of the prolonged economic weakness in the Caribbean. The top 	
five borrowers account for 63% of loans and 103% of narrow risk-bearing 	
capacity. Given rising credit vulnerabilities in the region, this high 	
concentration is an increasing credit weakness for CDB. The ongoing economic 	
and financial stress in the region contributed to public-sector 	
past-due-but-not-impaired loans of 2.4% of public-sector loans in 2011. (Under 	
an accounting presentation change in 2011, CDB recognized the full amount of 	
past-due-but-not-impaired loans in lieu of the balance of 	
billed-but-uncollected amounts.) CDB determined no public-sector loans were 	
impaired in 2011, and it has not taken provisions for its public-sector 	
portfolio. Two private-sector impaired loans represented 21% of the 	
private-sector loan portfolio at the end of 2011; the bank has taken a 47% 	
provision against these loans. CDB's loan portfolio growth slowed to 2% in 	
2011 from 21% in 2010.	
	
CDB recognized comprehensive income of $41 million in 2011 and $42 million in 	
the restated 2010 period. However, the bank's net interest margin (net 	
interest and similar income-to-average loans outstanding) and its investment 	
income-to-average investments outstanding have decreased since 2009, a trend 	
of lower profitability that, if continued, could put pressure on the bank's 	
generated cash flows in the medium term. A change in the accounting treatment 	
for derivatives relating to CDB's two Yen issues caused a small negative 	
adjustment (cumulative from over 10 years) to its retained earnings (0.04% of 	
adjusted shareholders' equity). 	
	
CDB has experienced recently a change of senior management and a number of 	
senior positions are in the process of being filled. The bank is also 	
reviewing its risk management and capital adequacy frameworks, which are 	
expected to be completed by the end of 2012. 	
	
Despite the aforementioned qualitative weaknesses, we believe that CDB's 	
financial profile, especially its very strong capitalization, supports the 	
rating. CDB traditionally has been well-capitalized and continued to be so as 	
of the end of 2011, with narrow risk-bearing capacity to development-related 	
exposure (DRE) of 60%. Standard & Poor's measure of capitalization is narrow 	
risk-bearing capacity--comprised of paid-in capital adjusted for receivables, 	
retained earnings, and provisions for loan losses-relative to DRE, which 	
includes gross loans outstanding, guarantees, equity investments, and 	
securities of borrowing members. This ratio is higher than many of CDB's 	
larger 'AAA' rated peers with more diversified membership and funding sources. 	
Broad risk-bearing capacity (which includes 'AAA' callable capital) 	
represented 91% of DRE at the end of 2011, its highest level during the past 	
six years. The capital position is improving further through the incoming 	
capital installment payments, following the general capital increase approved 	
in 2010. As part of this increase, the bank should raise its paid-in capital 	
by 138% by 2016. In 2011, the members paid in just over 10% of the capital 	
increase, although a handful of smaller borrowing members had arrears as of 	
June 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the financial profile will 	
remain stable, with new capital subscriptions offsetting lower profitability 	
seen this past year and that it will remain so in the near future. We expect 	
the continuation of preferred creditor treatment and the bank's prominent 	
position as a lender in its borrowing member countries. Strengthening of risk 	
management policies could contribute to an upgrade. The deterioration of the 	
financial profile would lead to a downgrade. Additionally, the ratings could 	
be affected--up or down--by our new criteria for multilateral lending 	
institutions, which we expect to adopt later this year.	
	
Criteria and Related Research	
     -- Caribbean Debt Is On The Rise, May 22, 2012	
     -- Latin America And The Caribbean: Holding Steady So Far, But Risks 	
Loom, May 22, 2012 	
     -- Europe's Financial Woes Can Offer Lessons For The Caribbean Region, 	
May 21, 2012	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Changes to Multilateral Lending Institution 	
Criteria, March 12, 2012	
     -- Caribbean Development Bank, Sept. 23, 2011	
     -- Supranationals, Sept. 23, 2011	
     -- Criteria for Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Caribbean Development Bank	
 Issuer Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      AA+/Stable/A-1+    AAA/Stable/A-1+	
 Senior Unsecured                       AA+                AAA	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.