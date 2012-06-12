TEXT-Fitch rates UnionBanCal Corp senior notes 'A'

June 12 - Fitch rates UnionBanCal Corporation's $400 million senior bank note issuance 'A'. The senior notes are part of a $1.5 billion shelf registration for senior and subordinated notes and preferred stock, bear a coupon of 3.50%, and will mature on June 18, 2022. Proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, the repayment of subordinated notes due in December 2013 and to partially fund the cash portion of the Pacific Capital acquisition. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source (s) of information identified in Fitch's Master Criteria, this action was informed by information provided by the company. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria