TEXT-Fitch rates UnionBanCal Corp senior notes 'A'
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates UnionBanCal Corp senior notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch rates UnionBanCal Corporation's $400 million senior bank
note issuance 'A'.	
	
The senior notes are part of a $1.5 billion shelf registration for senior and
subordinated notes and preferred stock, bear a coupon of 3.50%, and will mature
on June 18, 2022.	
	
Proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes including,
but not limited to, the repayment of subordinated notes due in December 2013 and
to partially fund the cash portion of the Pacific Capital acquisition.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
In addition to the source (s) of information identified in Fitch's Master
Criteria, this action was informed by information provided by the company.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', (Aug. 16, 2011).	
	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
