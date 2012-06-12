FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Union Bank's notes 'A'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 5:59 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Union Bank's notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch rates Union Bank's $500 million senior bank note issuance
'A'.	
	
The senior notes are part of an $8 billion shelf registration for senior and 	
subordinated bank notes, bear a coupon of 2.125%, and will mature on June 16, 	
2017.	
	
Proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
In addition to the source (s) of information identified in Fitch's Master 	
Criteria, this action was informed by information provided by the company.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.