TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:02 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tech Supply Chain Monitor QuarterlyJune 12 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly'
report today. This report is intended to give a quarterly summary of actual
revenue performance and management guidance and statements for the five
sub-sectors within the U.S. Technology supply chain. Management statements that
are included in the report specifically focus on customer, regional and macro
patterns and visibility.	
	
The report, 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web
site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' (June 12, 2012).

